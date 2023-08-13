A Stitch Further

Julia Nicholson, Skirted Combination, Purple

Morgan Schommer, Upcycled Garment, Purple; Upcycled Garment, Purple; Dress or Formal, Purple; Pants or Shorts Combination, Purple

Aerospace

Luke Bruns, Rocket - painted by hand, Purple

Beef

Kenli Boeselager, Market Steers (Exotic), Blue

Teague Edelman, Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Mar-April 22 (British), Blue; Market Steers (Exotic), Blue

Jayce Hoffman, Market Steers (Exotic), Blue; Market Steers (Exotic), Blue

Mylee Kvistad, Stocker/Feeder Calves Steer, Blue

Lizzy Lambert, Market Steers (Exotic), Blue

Ada Norman, Stocker/Feeder Calves Steer, Blue

Ben Norman, Stocker/Feeder Calves Steer, Blue

Claire Norman, Stocker/Feeder Calves Steer, Blue

Dalton Norman, Market Steers (British), Blue

Emma Norman, Market Steers (British), Blue

Grace Pyle, Market Steers (Exotic), Blue

Lauren Rasmussen, Market Steers (British), Blue

Kendall Sellman, Stocker/Feeder Calves Steer, Blue

Kyndal Tenney, Market Heifers (Exotic), Blue

Gabriel Tidyman, Market Steers (British), Blue

Jadyn Tidyman, Market Steers (British), Blue

Garett Tollman, Market Heifers (Exotic), Blue

Caule Gibbons, Clover Kid Showmanship (bucket calf under 350 lbs & no more than 6 months of age), Participation

Blair Nordick, Clover Kid Showmanship (bucket calf under 350 lbs & no more than 6 months of age), Participation

Dale Norman, Clover Kid Showmanship (bucket calf under 350 lbs & no more than 6 months of age), Participation

Wyatt Redden, Clover Kid Showmanship (bucket calf under 350 lbs & no more than 6 months of age), Participation

Reid Sellman, Clover Kid Showmanship (bucket calf under 350 lbs & no more than 6 months of age), Participation

Harper Boeselager, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Heifers (British), Purple

Kenli Boeselager, Senior Showmanship, Purple

Trinity Boeselager, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple

Brynn Brooks, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Steers (British), Purple

Luke Bruns, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Bucket Calf, Purple

Caroline Butler, Market Heifers (British), Purple

Layne Davidson, Senior Showmanship, Purple

Sage Dyer, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Heifers (British), Purple; Market Steers (British), Purple

Harper Ebmeier, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Steers (British), Purple

Hudson Ebmeier, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Heifers (British), Purple

Skyler Edelman, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Mar-April 22 (British), Purple; Market Heifers (Exotic), Purple

Teague Edelman, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Steers (British), Purple

Bryce Hoffman, Market Steers (Exotic), Purple; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple

Brody Huffman, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple

Mylee Kvistad, Junior Showmanship, Purple

Joe Lambert, Market Steers (Exotic), Purple

Lizzy Lambert, Junior Showmanship, Purple

Julia Nicholson, Bucket Calf, Purple

Jhett Nordick, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple

Ada Norman, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple

Ben Norman, Junior Showmanship, Purple

Claire Norman, Junior Showmanship, Purple

Dalton Norman, Senior Showmanship, Purple

Emma Norman, Senior Showmanship, Purple

Levi Penaluna, Bucket Calf, Purple

Grace Pyle, Senior Showmanship, Purple

Lauren Rasmussen, Senior Showmanship, Purple;, Market Heifers (British), Purple

Bailey Sellman, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Jan-Feb 22 (British), Purple; Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Jan-Feb 22 (British), Purple; Market Heifers (Exotic), Purple; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple

Kendall Sellman, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Mar-Apr 22 (Exotic), Purple; Market Steers (British), Purple

Noah Summers, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Steers (British), Purple; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple

Kyndal Tenney, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple

Gabriel Tidyman, Senior Showmanship, Purple

Jadyn Tidyman, Senior Showmanship, Purple

Alexa Tollman, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Mar-Apr 22 (Exotic), Purple; Market Heifers (British), Purple; Market Heifers (Exotic), Purple

Garett Tollman, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Mar-April 22 (British), Purple

Anabelle Vander May, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Cow/Calf Pair, Purple; Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Jan-Feb 22 (Exotic), Purple; Bulls Calved 2023 (Exotic), Purple

Cat

Mahayla Allred, Long Hair (over 8 months), Blue;, Senior Showmanship, Purple

Magdalena Fisher, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Short Hair (over 8 months), Blue

Julia Nicholson, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Long Hair (over 8 months), Purple; Short Hair (over 8 months), Purple

Vivian Rasmussen, Long Hair (over 8 months), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple

Morgan Schommer, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Long Hair (over 8 months), Purple

Roudy Schommer, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Long Hair (over 8 months), Purple

Cat-Special Recognition Awards

Magdalena Fisher, Most Expressive Eyes, Blue; Fashion - Costumes, Purple

Julia Nicholson, Most Expressive Eyes, Blue; Best Groomed, Purple; Best Personality, Purple; Fashion - Costumes, Purple

Vivian Rasmussen, Most Expressive Eyes, Purple; Best Personality, Purple; Fashion - Costumes, Purple

Morgan Schommer, Most Spirited, Purple; Best Personality, Purple

Roudy Schommer, Best Groomed, Purple; Fashion - Costumes, Purple

Citizenship

Alexa Tollman, 4-H Club Exhibit, Purple

Clover Kid

Cogan Arterburn, Decorate a Shirt, Participation;, Legos, Participation; Healthy Snack, Participation; Cookies, Participation

Lincoln Arterburn, Healthy Snack, Participation; Cookies, Participation

Caule Gibbons, Storage Container, Participation; Getting a Feel for Texture, Participation; You Create It, Participation; You Create It, Participation; Decorate a Shirt, Participation; Photo Memory Box or Scrapbook Page, Participation; Bird House or Bird Feeder, Participation;, Stepping Stone, Participation; Plaster Cast or Nature, Participation; Create a Flying Machine, Participation;, Kite, Participation; Healthy Snack, Participation; Cookie, Participation; Homemade Puppet, Participation;, Photography Exhibit, Participation

Bensyn Gooder, Getting a Feel for Texture, Participation; Wall Hanging, Participation;, You Create It, Participation;, Decorate a Shirt, Participation

Carter Grant, Accessory, Participation; Legos, Participation

Conrad Grant, Accessory, Participation;, Cookies, Participation

Violet Keithly, Wall Hanging, Participation;, Cookies, Participation; Strike up the Band, Participation; Strike up the Band, Participation

Harlan Kvistad, Legos, Participation; Healthy Snack, Participation; Cookies, Participation

Tinley Lesmeister, Wall Hanging, Participation; You Create It, Participation; Accessory, Participation; Accessory, Participation; Gardening, Participation

Stella Scherbarth, Wall Hanging, Participation; Wall Hanging, Participation; You Create It, Participation; You Create It, Participation

Reid Sellman, You Create It, Participation; No Bake Cookies, Participation

Companion Animal

Tinley Lesmeister, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Ella Hudson, Guinea Pig, Purple

Rhett Lesmeister, Guinea Pig, Purple

Julia Nicholson, Poster, Purple; Julia Nicholson, Companion Bird, Purple

Cooking 101

Harper Boeselager, Cookies, Purple

Braden Bounous, Cookies, Purple

Claire Bounous, Cookies, Purple

Sara Carrick, Cookies, Purple

Emily Cullan, No Bake Cookie, Purple

Joel Cullan, No Bake Cookie, Purple

Magdalena Fisher, Cookies, Purple

Lillian Keithly, Cookies, Blue

Mylee Kvistad, No Bake Cookie, Blue; Cookies, Purple; Muffins, Purple

Levi Penaluna, No Bake Cookie, Blue

Kendall Sellman, Muffins, Purple

Cooking 201

Miranda Betson, Biscuits or Scones, Blue

Amelia Betson, Loaf Quick Bread, Purple; Creative Mixes, Purple; Coffee Cake, Purple

Miranda Betson, Loaf Quick Bread, Purple; Creative Mixes, Purple

Kayden Kvistad, Loaf Quick Bread, Purple

Bailey Sellman, Healthy Baked Product, Purple

Alexa Tollman, Biscuits or Scones, Purple

Garett Tollman, Biscuits or Scones, Purple; Coffee Cake, Purple

Cooking 301

Mahayla Allred, Whole Wheat/Mixed Grain Bread, Purple

Amelia Betson, Shortened Cake, Purple

Miranda Betson, Dinner Rolls, Purple

Luke Bruns, White Bread, Blue

Carson Gibbons, Specialty Rolls, Purple

Lillian Keithly, White Bread, Purple

Kayden Kvistad, White Bread, Purple

Alexander Obando, Shortened Cake, Purple

Cooking 401

Mahayla Allred, Family Food Traditions, Purple; Foam Cake, Purple

Sara Carrick, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Purple

Layne Davidson, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Blue

Treye Gibbons, Family Food Traditions, Purple; Candy, Purple

Grady Gooder, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Purple

Jae Gooder, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Purple

Raimee Gooder, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Purple

Julia Nicholson, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Purple

Creatively Decorated Cakes

Caseton Brunsch, Senior (Age 12 - 18), Blue

Mahayla Allred, Senior, Purple

Harper Ebmeier, Junior (Age 8 - 11), Purple

Kadence Fisher, Senior, Purple

Magdalena Fisher, Junior, Purple

Carson Gibbons, Senior, Purple

Treye Gibbons, Junior, Purple

Ella Hudson, Junior, Purple

Lillian Keithly, Junior, Purple

Julia Nicholson, Junior, Purple

Alexa Tollman, Senior, Purple

Josephine Werner, Senior, Purple

Isabella Winters, Junior, Purple

Dairy Cattle

Dalton Norman, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Intermediate Calves (12/1/22 -2/28/23), Purple; 4 yr olds (9/1/18 - 8/31/19), Purple

Design Decisions

Amelia Betson, Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory, 2D, Purple; Accessory - 3D, Purple; Accessory - 3D, Purple; Furniture-Recycled/Remade, Purple

Miranda Betson, Accessory, 2D, Blue; Miranda Betson, Accessory, 2D, Purple; Miranda Betson, Accessory - 3D, Purple; Miranda Betson, Accessory - 3D, Purple

Braden Bounous, Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory, 2D, Purple

Claire Bounous, Accessory - 3D, Blue

Emily Cullan, Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory - 3D, Blue; Accessory - 3D, Blue; Accessory - 3D, Blue; Accessory - Outdoor Living, Red

Joel Cullan, Accessory - 3D, Blue; Accessory - 3D, Blue; Accessory - Outdoor Living, Blue; Accessory - 3D, Purple; Accessory, 2D, Red; Accessory, 2D, Red; Accessory, 2D, Red

Harper Ebmeier, Furniture-Recycled/Remade, Purple

Kadence Fisher, Accessory, 2D, Blue

Magdalena Fisher, Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory - 3D, Blue; Accessory, 2D, Red; Magdalena Fisher, Accessory - 3D, Red

Carson Gibbons, Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Blue; Furniture-Recycled/Remade, Blue

Treye Gibbons, Accessory - 3D, Blue; Technology in Design, Purple; Accessory, 2D, Purple; Treye Gibbons, Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Purple

Raimee Gooder, Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Purple

Julia Nicholson, Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory, 2D, Purple; Accessory - 3D, Red

Declan Scherbarth, Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory, 2D, Blue

Roudy Schommer, Accessory - 3D, Purple

Bailey Sellman, Accessory-Orig made from wood, Purple; Bailey Sellman, Accessory-Orig made from wood, Purple; Bailey Sellman, Accessory-Orig made from metal, Purple

Kendall Sellman, Accessory, 2D, Purple

Emery Serbousek, Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory - 3D, Purple

Oakley Terrell, Furniture-Recycled/Remade, Purple

Alexa Tollman, Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory-Orig made from wood, Blue; Accessory - 3D, Purple; Accessory - 3D, Purple; Accessory-Orig made from wood, Purple; Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Purple

Garett Tollman, Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory - 3D, Blue; Accessory-Orig made from wood, Blue; Accessory, 2D, Purple; Accessory - 3D, Purple

Anabelle Vander May, Accessory - Outdoor Living, Purple

Josephine Werner, Accessory-Textile-2D, Purple

Dog Agility

Harper Boeselager, Blue

Johnathan Fisher, Blue

Julia Nicholson, Blue

Oakley Terrell, Blue

Mahayla Allred, Purple

Isabella Winters, Purple

Magdalena Fisher, Red

Cloey Huss, Red

Dog Judging

Mahayla Allred, Blue

Harper Boeselager, Blue

Johnathan Fisher, Blue

Liam Jacob, Blue

Julia Nicholson, Blue

Isabella Winters, Blue

Dog Obedience

Harper Boeselager, Beginning Novice Division B, Blue

Johnathan Fisher, Beginning Novice Division B, Blue; Graduate Novice, Blue

Cloey Huss, Beginning Novice Division A, Red

Liam Jacob, Beginning Novice Division A, Blue

Julia Nicholson, Beginning Novice Division B, Blue

Isabella Winters, Beginning Novice Division B, Red

Dog Showmanship

Mahayla Allred, Senior, Purple

Harper Boeselager, Junior, Blue

Johnathan Fisher, Senior, Blue

Magdalena Fisher, Junior, Red

Cloey Huss, Junior, Blue

Liam Jacob, Junior, Blue

Gunnar Lans, Senior, Purple

Tinley Lesmeister, Clover Kid, Participation

Julia Nicholson, Intermediate, Blue

Oakley Terrell, Intermediate, Blue

Isabella Winters, Junior, Red

Dog-Conformation

Mahayla Allred, Herding, Purple

Harper Boeselager, Miscellaneous, Blue

Johnathan Fisher, Herding, Blue; Sporting, Purple

Magdalena Fisher, Terriers, Blue

Liam Jacob, Working, Purple

Gunnar Lans, Terriers, Purple

Cloey Huss, Miscellaneous, Blue

Julia Nicholson, Non-Sporting, Blue; Herding, Purple

Oakley Terrell, Hounds, Blue

Isabella Winters, Herding, Purple

Electricity

Luke Bruns, Electrical Display/Item, Purple

Treye Gibbons, Electrical Display/Item, Purple

Kody Keim, Electrical Display/Item, Purple

Roudy Schommer, Electrical Display/Item, Purple

Entomology

Treye Gibbons, Insect Habitats, Purple

Mikayla Obando, Macrophotography, Purple

Entrepreneurship Investigation

Emily Cullan, Sample of an Original Product, Purple

Fashion Show

Bensyn Gooder, Modeled Clover Kids & Sewing for Fun Favorite Outfit, Participation

Amelia Betson, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, Purple

Miranda Betson, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, Purple

Brynn Brooks, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple

Emily Cullan, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyong the Needle - Wearable Technology Garment, Purple; Modeled constructed Steam 1 garment, Purple

Joel Cullan, Modeled Beyond the Needle - Wearable Technology Garment, Blue; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple

Kadence Fisher, Modeled constructed Steam 2 garment, Purple

Magdalena Fisher, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled constructed Steam 1 garment, Purple; Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, Purple

Grady Gooder, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple

Julia Nicholson, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled constructed Steam 1 garment, Purple; Modeled constructed Steam 3 garment, Purple; Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, Purple

Morgan Schommer, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyong the Needle - Wearable Technology Garment, Purple; Modeled constructed Steam 3 garment, Purple; Modeled constructed Steam 3 garment, Purple; Modeled constructed Steam 3 garment, Purple; Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, Purple

Roudy Schommer, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyong the Needle - Wearable Technology Garment, Purple; Modeled constructed Steam 2 garment, Purple

Alexa Tollman, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple

Garett Tollman, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple

Floriculture

Sara Carrick, Zinnia, Blue; Sara Carrick, Daisy, Blue

Mikayla Obando, Any other annual or biennial, Blue

Emily Cullan, Foliage potted houseplant(s) of all the same variety, Purple; Desert Garden, Purple

Julia Nicholson, Foliage potted houseplant(s) of all the same variety, Purple; Desert Garden, Purple

Mikayla Obando, Educational Flower Garden Poster, Purple

Alexa Tollman, Marigold, Purple; Fairy Garden, Purple

Garett Tollman, Marigold, Purple; Fairy Garden, Purple

Food Preservation - Unit 2

Julia Nicholson, Jellied Exhibit - 1 Jar, Blue; Jellied Exhibit - 3 Jars, Purple

Emery Serbousek, Jellied Exhibit - 3 Jars, Purple

Forestry

Garett Tollman, Cross Section, Purple

Geospacial

Alexander Obando, Geocache, Purple; Virtual Geocache, Purple

Harvesting Equipment

Luke Bruns, Casting Target, Blue

Amelia Betson, Fish Harvesting Equipment, Purple

Sara Carrick, Casting Target, Purple

Treye Gibbons, Fish Harvesting Equipment, Purple

Heritage

Amelia Betson, Other historical exhibits, Purple

Skyler Edelman, Other historical exhibits, Purple

Heritage Level II

Mahayla Allred, Book review about local, Nebraska or regional history, Blue

Alexa Tollman, Video documentary of a family or a community event, Purple

Horse

Mahayla Allred, Senior Showmanship, Purple

Amelia Betson, Intermediate Ranch Reining, Blue; Intermediate Trail Class, Blue; Intermediate Barrel Race, Blue; Intermediate Working Ranch Horse, Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Red; Intermediate Ranch Western Pleasure, Red; Intermediate Horsemanship, Red;, Intermediate Pole Bending, Red

Brynn Brooks, Junior Ranch Western Pleasure, Blue; Junior Barrel Race, Blue; Junior Pole Bending, Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; Junior Trail Class, Purple; Junior Dummy Roping, Purple; Junior Horsemanship, Red

Caseton Brunsch, Intermediate Ranch Western Pleasure, Blue; Intermediate Barrel Race, Blue; Intermediate Trail Class, Purple; Intermediate Pole Bending, Purple; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Red

Harper Ebmeier, Junior Ranch Western Pleasure, Blue; Junior Dawes County Special, Blue; Junior Trail Class, Purple; Junior Barrel Race, Purple; Junior Pole Bending, Purple; Junior Dummy Roping, Purple; Junior Showmanship, Red;, Junior Horsemanship, Red

Hudson Ebmeier, Intermediate Ranch Western Pleasure, Blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Intermediate Horsemanship, Purple; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple; Intermediate Barrel Race, Purple; Intermediate Working Ranch Horse, Purple; Intermediate Breakaway Roping, Purple; Intermediate Dummy Roping, Purple; All Around Hand Intermediate, Purple

Bryce Hoffman, Junior Breakaway Roping, Blue; 2 Year Old Fillies, Purple; Junior Ranch Western Pleasure, Purple; Junior Horsemanship, Purple; Green Broke 2 (2 yr olds in Western Pleasure Only), Purple; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; Junior Ranch Reining, Purple; Junior Trail Class, Purple; Junior Barrel Race, Purple; Junior Pole Bending, Purple; Junior Working Ranch Horse, Purple; Junior Dummy Roping, Purple; All Around Junior Horse, Purple; All Around Hand Junior, Purple

Jayce Hoffman, Intermediate Horsemanship, Blue; Intermediate Breakaway Roping, Blue; Intermediate Ranch Western Pleasure, Purple; Green Broke 2 (2 yr olds in Western Pleasure Only), Purple; Green Broke (3 yr olds), Purple; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Reining, Purple; Intermediate Trail Class, Purple; Intermediate Barrel Race, Purple; Intermediate Pole Bending, Purple; Intermediate Working Ranch Horse, Purple; Intermediate Dummy Roping, Purple; All Around Intermediate Horse, Purple; All Around Hand Intermediate, Purple

Rhett Lesmeister, Junior Barrel Race, Blue; Junior Pole Bending, Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; 1 Year Old Geldings, Purple; Junior Horsemanship, Purple; Junior Trail Class, Purple; Junior Dummy Roping, Purple; All Around Junior Horse, Purple; Junior Ranch Western Pleasure, Red, Junior Dawes County Special, Red

Julia Nicholson, Intermediate Trail Class, Blue; Intermediate Barrel Race, Blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Red; Intermediate Ranch Western Pleasure, Red; Intermediate Horsemanship, Red; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Red

Jhett Nordick, Intermediate Dawes County Special, Blue; Intermediate Ranch Reining, BlueIntermediate Barrel Race, Blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Blue; Intermediate Ranch Western Pleasure, Purple Intermediate Horsemanship, Purple; Intermediate Trail Class, Purple; Intermediate Dummy Roping, Purple; All Around Intermediate Horse, Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Red

Cody Penaluna, Senior Ranch Western Pleasure, Purple; Senior Horsemanship, Purple; Senior Trail Class, Purple; Senior Barrel Race, Purple; Senior Pole Bending, Purple; Senior Working Ranch Horse, Purple; All Around Senior Horse, Purple; All Around Hand Senior, Purple; Senior Showmanship, Red; Senior Dawes County Special, Red; Senior Ranch Reining, Red

Levi Penaluna, Intermediate Trail Class, Blue; Intermediate Barrel Race, Blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Blue

Grace Pyle, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Grace Pyle, 2 Year Old Fillies, Purple; Green Broke 2 (2 yr olds in Western Pleasure Only), White

Alexandra Rasmussen, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Senior Dawes County Special, Blue; Senior Barrel Race, Blue; Senior Ranch Western Pleasure, Purple; Senior Horsemanship, Purple; Senior Ranch Reining, Purple; Senior Trail Class, Purple; Senior Pole Bending, Purple; All Around Senior Horse, Purple; All Around Hand Senior, Purple;

Kade Rasmussen, Intermediate Trail Class, Blue; Intermediate Barrel Race, Blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Blue; Intermediate Horsemanship, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Reining, Purple Intermediate Showmanship, Red; Intermediate Ranch Western Pleasure, Red; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Red

Vivian Rasmussen, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Junior Horsemanship, Blue; Junior Dawes County Special, Blue; Junior Barrel Race, Blue; Junior Pole Bending, Blue; Junior Ranch Western Pleasure, Purple; Junior Ranch Reining, Purple; Junior Trail Class, Purple; All Around Hand Junior, Purple

Tallee Rudloff, Intermediate Horsemanship, Blue; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Blue; Intermediate Barrel Race, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Intermediate Trail Class, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Western Pleasure, Red; Intermediate Pole Bending, Red

Morgan Schommer, Senior Horsemanship, Blue; Senior Dawes County Special, Purple; Senior Trail Class, Purple; Senior Barrel Race, Purple; Senior Showmanship, Red; Senior Ranch Western Pleasure, Red; Senior Pole Bending, Red

Roudy Schommer, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Intermediate Ranch Western Pleasure, Blue; Intermediate Trail Class, Blue; Intermediate Barrel Race, Blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Blue; Intermediate Dummy Roping, Purple; Intermediate Horsemanship, Red; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Red

Cade Smith, Senior Dawes County Special, Purple; Senior Ranch Reining, Purple; Senior Trail Class, Purple; Senior Showmanship, Red; Senior Ranch Western Pleasure, White

Kendall Smith, Intermediate Ranch Western Pleasure, Blue; Intermediate Trail Class, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Red; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Red; Intermediate Ranch Reining, Red

Oakley Terrell, Intermediate Dawes County Special, Blue; Intermediate Barrel Race, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Intermediate Trail Class, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Western Pleasure, Red; Intermediate Horsemanship, Red; Intermediate Pole Bending, Red

Judah Vance, Intermediate Showmanship, Red; Intermediate Ranch Western Pleasure, Red; Intermediate Horsemanship, Red; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Red; Intermediate Trail Class, Blue; Intermediate Barrel Race, Blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Blue

Kinleigh Yada, Intermediate Horsemanship, Red

Horticulture

Sara Carrick, Yellow Onions, Blue; White Onions, Blue; Sweet (Non-Bell) Peppers, Blue; Basil, Blue; Snap Beans, Purple; Jalapeno Peppers, Purple; Yellow Summer Squash, Purple; Salad Tomatoes, Purple

Layne Davidson, Beets, Blue; Swiss Chard, Blue; Yellow Onions, Purple; White Potatoes, Purple

Grady Gooder, 4-H Vegetable Garden Collection of five kinds of veggies, Blue

Jae Gooder, Snap Beans, Blue; Yellow Summer Squash, Purple; Salad Tomatoes, Purple; Gourds, mixed types, Purple

Raimee Gooder, 4-H Vegetable Garden Collection of five kinds of veggies, Purple

Kody Keim, Snap Beans, Blue; Basil, Blue; Any Other Herb, Blue;, Jalapeno Peppers, Purple; Hot (non-jalapeno) Peppers, Purple; Red Tomatoes, Purple; Salad Tomatoes, Purple; Parsley, Purple; Sage, Purple; Thyme, Purple

Kendall Sellman, Bell Peppers, Blue

i2i

Miranda Betson, Biography, Purple

Mikayla Obando, Name Art, Purple

Garett Tollman, Biography, Purple

Leather

Morgan Schommer, Tooled and Stamped, Blue; Tooled and Stamped, Purple

Roudy Schommer, Tooled and Stamped, Purple

Emery Serbousek, Other, Blue

Cody Penaluna, Tooled and Stamped, Purple

Levi Penaluna, Stamped, Purple

Declan Scherbarth, Tooled, Purple; Tooled and Stamped, Purple

Meat & Dairy Goat

Mahayla Allred, Dairy Goat (1 Year to 2 Years non-milking doe) Does only, Purple; Dairy Goat (2 and 3 years-milking doe) Does only, Purple; 4 Years and Over - Milking Doe, Purple; Senior Dairy Showmanship, Purple

Mayley Barry, Junior Meat Showmanship, Purple; Mayley Barry, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple

Rylan Barry, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue, Intermediate Meat Showmanship, Purple

Amelia Betson, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Intermediate Meat Showmanship, Purple; Best Dressed Goat, Purple

Miranda Betson, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Senior Meat Showmanship, Purple

Derek Bissonette, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Senior Meat Showmanship, Purple

Harper Boeselager, Junior Meat Showmanship, Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple

Kenli Boeselager, Senior Meat Showmanship, Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple

Jodean Chesley, Senior Meat Showmanship, Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple

Sadie Chesley, Intermediate Meat Showmanship, Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple

Brock Connell, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Junior Meat Showmanship, Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Best Dressed Goat, Purple

Harper Ebmeier, Best Dressed Goat, Purple

Hudson Ebmeier, Best Dressed Goat, Purple

Carson Gibbons, Senior Meat Showmanship, Purple; Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under), Purple

Caule Gibbons, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Treye Gibbons, Intermediate Meat Showmanship, Purple; Best Dressed Goat, Purple; Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under), Red

Liam Jacob, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Junior Meat Showmanship, Purple; Dairy Goat (Kids under 5 months) Does only, Purple; Dairy Goat (1 Year to 2 Years non-milking doe) Does only, Purple; Dairy Goat (2 and 3 years-milking doe) Does only, Purple; Meat Breeding (5-8 Months), Purple; Meat Breeding (5-8 Months), Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Junior Dairy Showmanship, Purple

Broedy Jenkins, Intermediate Meat Showmanship, Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple

Leea Lambert, Junior Meat Showmanship, Purple; Meat Breeding (Kids under 5 months), Purple

Lizzy Lambert, Junior Meat Showmanship, Purple;, Meat Breeding (5-8 Months), Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple

Aksel Lans, Dairy Goat (Under 2 years-milking doe) Does only, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Senior Meat Showmanship, Purple; Senior Dairy Showmanship, Purple

Gunnar Lans, Dairy Goat (Kids under 5 months) Does only, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Senior Meat Showmanship, Purple; Dairy Goat (8-12 Months) Does only, Purple; Meat Breeding (8-12 Months), Purple; Senior Dairy Showmanship, Purple

Rhett Lesmeister, Dairy Goat (Under 2 years-milking doe) Does only, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Junior Meat Showmanship, Purple; Meat Breeding (Kids under 5 months), Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Junior Dairy Showmanship, Purple

Tinley Lesmeister, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Julia Nicholson, Dairy Goat (1 Year to 2 Years non-milking doe) Does only, Blue; Intermediate Meat Showmanship, Purple; Dairy Goat (Kids under 5 months) Does only, Purple; Dairy Goat (2 and 3 years-milking doe) Does only, Purple; Junior Herd, Purple; Meat Breeding (Kids under 5 months), Purple; Meat Breeding (yearling does 13-24 months), Purple; Best Dressed Goat, Purple; Intermediate Dairy Showmanship, Purple

Jackson Reitz, Meat Breeding (5-8 Months), Blue; Intermediate Meat Showmanship, Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Red

Parker Reitz, Meat Breeding (5-8 Months), Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Intermediate Meat Showmanship, Purple

Alessio Reynolds, Meat Breeding (5-8 Months), Blue; Intermediate Meat Showmanship, Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Red

Emery Serbousek, Meat Breeding (5-8 Months), Purple

Declan Scherbarth, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Junior Meat Showmanship, Purple; Best Dressed Goat, Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Red

Stella Scherbarth, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Layah-Lucille Stewart, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Meat Breeding (8-12 Months), Purple

Outdoor Adventures

Treye Gibbons, Other Hiking Items - Level 1, Purple

Photography Unit I

Harper Boeselager, Bird's or Bug's Eye View Display or Print, Blue; Picture Display, Red; Get in Close Display or Print, Red

Magdalena Fisher, Picture Story Series, Red

Lillian Keithly, Picture Display, Blue; Get in Close Display or Print, Blue

Alexander Obando, Black and, White Display or Print, Blue; People, Places, or Pets with Personality Display or Print, Purple

Mikayla Obando, People, Places, or Pets with Personality Display or Print, Blue; Black and, White Display or Print, Purple

Alexa Tollman, Bird's or Bug's Eye View Display or Print, Blue

Garett Tollman, Bird's or Bug's Eye View Display or Print, Red

Photography Unit II

Mahayla Allred, Creative Techniques & Lighting Display or Print, Blue; Abstract Photography Display or Print, Blue; Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Blue; Expression Through Color Display or Print, Blue; Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Purple

Magdalena Fisher, Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Red

Alexander Obando, Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Blue; Creative Techniques & Lighting Display or Print, Purple; Expression Through Color Display or Print, Purple

Jose Obando, Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Purple

Mikayla Obando, Expression Through Color Display or Print, Blue; Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Purple; Creative Techniques & Lighting Display or Print, Red; Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Red

Oakley Terrell, Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Blue

Alexa Tollman, Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Blue; Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Blue; Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Red

Garett Tollman, Abstract Photography Display or Print, Blue; Abstract Photography Display or Print, Blue; Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Red; Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Red

Photography Unit III

Mahayla Allred, Advanced Techniques & Lighting Exhibit Print, Blue; Still Life Print, Blue; Freeze/Blur The Moment Print, Blue; Portrait Print, Purple; Advanced Composition Print, Red

Skyler Edelman, Still Life Print, Blue; Still Life Print, Blue; Still Life Print, Red

Jose Obando, Advanced Techniques & Lighting Exhibit Print, Purple; Freeze/Blur The Moment Print, Purple

Mikayla Obando, Still Life Print, Blue

Alexa Tollman, Still Life Print, Blue; Advanced Composition Print, Purple; Advanced Composition Print, Red

Garett Tollman, Still Life Print, Red

Pies

Caseton Brunsch, Pie (County Only), Purple

Skyler Edelman, Pie (County Only), Blue

Teague Edelman, Pie (County Only), Blue

Kadence Fisher, Pie (County Only), Purple

Mikayla Obando, Pie (County Only), Purple

Garett Tollman, Pie (County Only), Purple

Portfolio Pathways

Luke Bruns, Original Acrylic Painting, Blue; Original Mixed Media Art, Red

Mylee Kvistad, Original Acrylic Painting, Blue

Tatianna Obando, Original Watercolor Painting, Blue; Original Acrylic Painting, Purple

Alexa Tollman, Original Acrylic Painting, Purple; Original Acrylic Painting, Purple

Poultry

Mahayla Allred, American, Blue; English, Blue; Feather Legged Bantam, Blue; Kayden Kvistad, Barnyard Class (Cross Bred Poultry) Not State Fair, Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple

Kayden Kvistad, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Barnyard Class (Cross Bred Poultry) Not State Fair, Purple; Barnyard Class (Cross Bred Poultry) Not State Fair, Purple

Rhett Lesmeister, American, Purple; Continental, Purple; AOB, Purple; Game Bantam, Purple; Feather Legged Bantam, Purple; Pair male & female Not State Fair, Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple

Tinley Lesmeister, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Julia Nicholson, Asiatic, Blue; Asiatic, Blue; One Dozen Brown Eggs, Blue; Egg Production Trios, Purple; Market Broilers, Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple

Kade Rasmussen, American, Purple; One Dozen Brown Eggs, Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple

Oakley Terrell, American, Blue; Feather Legged Bantam, Blue; Feather Legged Bantam, Blue; Bantam Ducks, Blue; Pair male & female Not State Fair, Blue; Bantam Ducks, Purple; Best Dressed Poultry, Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple

Alexa Tollman, English, Blue; American, Purple; Alexa Tollman, Asiatic, Purple; Alexa Tollman, Continental, Purple; Alexa Tollman, AOB, Purple; Alexa Tollman, Best Dressed Poultry, Purple; Alexa Tollman, Senior Showmanship, Purple

Garett Tollman, American, Blue; English, Blue; Continental, Blue; AOB, Blue; Asiatic, Purple; Best Dressed Poultry, Purple; Senior Showmanship, Purple

Quilt Quest

Emily Cullan, Barn Quilt created that is less than 4'x4', Purple

Joel Cullan, Barn Quilt created that is less than 4'x4', Purple

Magdalena Fisher, Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Small, Red

Lillian Keithly, Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Large, Purple

Mikayla Obando, Inter-Generational Quilt, Blue

Josephine Werner, Level III Quilted Exhibit-Large, Purple

Rabbit

Mahayla Allred, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Senior Fancy Breed Classes (Does only), Purple; Senior Fancy Breed Classes (Bucks only), Purple

Miranda Betson, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Senior Fancy Breed Classes (Does only), Purple

Julia Nicholson, Senior Fancy Breed Classes (Bucks only), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Best Dressed Rabbit, Purple; Senior Fancy Breed Classes (Does only), Purple; Junior Fancy Breed Classes (Does only), Purple; Junior Fancy Breed Classes (Bucks only), Purple; Single Fryer - uner 10 weeks of age (3-5 lbs), Purple

Ada Norman, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Ada Norman (Does only) 8 months+, Purple

Levi Penaluna, Pet (Buck only), Purple

Vivian Rasmussen, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Junior Fancy Breed Classes (Bucks only), Purple

Emery Serbousek, Senior Fancy Breed Classes (Does only), Purple; Junior Fancy Breed Classes (Does only), Purple; Junior Fancy Breed Classes (Bucks only), Purple; Senior Fancy Breed Classes (Bucks only), Blue

Alexa Tollman, Senior Fancy Breed Classes (Does only), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Alexa Tollman, Best Dressed Rabbit, Purple

Garett Tollman, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Best Dressed Rabbit, Purple; Senior Fancy Breed Classes (Bucks only), Purple

Range Management

Luke Bruns, Value and Importance for Livestock Forage and Wildlife Habitat and Food Book, Blue

Emily Cullan, Value and Importance for Livestock Forage and Wildlife Habitat and Food Book, Red

Joel Cullan, Value and Importance for Livestock Forage and Wildlife Habitat and Food Book, Blue

Broedy Jenkins, Value and Importance for Livestock Forage and Wildlife Habitat and Food Book, Red

Roudy Schommer, Value and Importance for Livestock Forage and Wildlife Habitat and Food Book, Blue; Major Types of Range Plants Book, Purple

Jadyn Tidyman, Life Span Book, Blue; Value and Importance for Livestock Forage and Wildlife Habitat and Food Book, Purple; Growth Season Book, Purple

Alexa Tollman, Value and Importance for Livestock Forage and Wildlife Habitat and Food Book, Purple

Garett Tollman, Value and Importance for Livestock Forage and Wildlife Habitat and Food Book, Blue

Safety

Jae Gooder, First Aid Kit, Purple

Sheep

Julia Nicholson, Speckled Face, Blue

Alexa Tollman, Black Faced-no white marks, Blue; Black Faced-no, White marks, Blue;, Black Faced-no, White marks, Blue

Garett Tollman, Speckled Face, Blue

Harper Ebmeier, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Commercial/Crossbred Ewe Lamb (9/1/22 & after), Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple;

Hudson Ebmeier, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Commercial/Crossbred Ewe Lamb (9/1/22 & after), Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Hudson Black Faced-no white marks, Purple

Leea Lambert, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Purebred Wool Ram Lamb (9/1/22 & after), Purple; Purebred Wool Ewe Lamb (9/1/22 & after), Purple; Aged Ewe (2 Yrs or older), Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Pen of Three Market Lambs (Ewes or wethers), Purple

Lizzy Lambert, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Commercial/Crossbred Ewe Lamb (9/1/22 & after), Purple; Black Faced-no, White marks, Purple

Julia Nicholson, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Purebred Meat Ewe Lamb (9/1/22 & after), Purple

Jack Phillips, Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Jack Phillips, Black Faced-no white marks, Purple

Kaylie Phillips, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Commercial/Crossbred Ewe Lamb (9/1/22 & after), Purple; Purebred Meat Ewe Lamb (9/1/22 & after), Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Pen of Three Market Lambs (Ewes or wethers), Purple

Alexa Tollman, Senior Showmanship, Purple

Garett Tollman, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Red; Black Faced-no white marks, Red

Anabelle Vander May, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Anabelle Vander May, Black Faced-no, White marks, Purple

Shooting Sports

Nathan Pearson, Storage Case, Purple

Shopping in Style

Amelia Betson, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 9 -13), Purple

Miranda Betson, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 14 - 18), Purple

Magdalena Fisher, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 9 -13), Red

Julia Nicholson, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 9 -13), Purple

Morgan Schommer, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 14 - 18), Purple

Sketchbook Crossroads

Luke Bruns, Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing, Red

Lindsey Stocker, Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing, Blue; Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing, Purple; Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing, Purple

Mikayla Obando, Original Sculptured or Pottery, Blue

Tatianna Obando, Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing, Purple

Special Garden Project

Alexa Tollman, Special Garden Project Educational Exhibit, Purple

Garett Tollman, Special Garden Project Educational Exhibit, Purple

Steam Clothing 1 - Fundamentals (County Only)

Claire Bounous, Pillowcase, Blue; Upcycled Simple Garment, Red

Brynn Brooks, Upcycled Simple Garment, Blue

Luke Bruns, Pillowcase, Purple

Emily Cullan, Upcycled Simple Garment, Blue

Magdalena Fisher, Simple Pillow, Blue; Other, Purple; Upcycled Simple Garment, Red

Lillian Keithly, Pillowcase, Purple; Simple Pillow, Purple

Julia Nicholson, Other, Blue; Upcycled Simple Garment, Purple

Emery Serbousek, Upcycled Simple Garment, Purple

Steam Clothing 2 - Simple Sewing

Kadence Fisher, Dress, Purple

Roudy Schommer, Textile Clothing Accessory, Purple; Top, Purple

Jadyn Tidyman, Top, Blue

Steam: Beyond the Needle

Amelia Betson, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple

Miranda Betson, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple;, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple

Claire Bounous Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple

Brynn Brooks, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Blue; Fashion Accessory, Blue

Emily Cullan, Fashion Accessory, Blue; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Wearable Technology Garment, Purple

Joel Cullan, Wearable Technology Garment, Blue; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple

Magdalena Fisher, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Red; Magdalena Fisher, Fashion Accessory, Red

Grady Gooder, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple

Julia Nicholson, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Blue; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Embellished Garment With Original Design, PurpleFashion Accessory, Purple; Fashion Accessory, Purple

Cody Penaluna, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple

Levi Penaluna, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple

Morgan Schommer, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple;, Wearable Technology Garment, Purple

Roudy Schommer, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Roudy Schommer, Wearable Technology Garment, Purple

Emery Serbousek, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Blue

Alexa Tollman, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple

Garett Tollman, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple

Swine

Beau Behrends, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue;, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Amelia Betson, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Miranda Betson, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red

Derek Bissonette, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Kobe Bissonette, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Kobe Bissonette, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Harper Boeselager, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red

Trinity Boeselager, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red

Brynn Brooks, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Brynn Brooks, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Brynn Brooks, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Luke Bruns, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Luke Bruns, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red

Caseton Brunsch, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red

Brock Connell, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Ryan Connell, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Ryan Connell, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Ryan Connell, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple

Skyler Edelman, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Teague Edelman, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Carson Gibbons, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Caule Gibbons, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Treye Gibbons, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple

Gracelyn Herblan, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Jett Herblan Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Jett Herblan Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Bryce Hoffman, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Brooklynn Hoffman, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Blayden Huffman, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue, Junior Showmanship, Purple

Brody Huffman, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red

Brylee Huffman Senior Showmanship, Purple; Brylee Huffman, Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Broedy Jenkins, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red

Kade Keim, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red

Kody Keim, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red

Joe Lambert, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Leea Lambert, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Leea Lambert, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Tinley Lesmeister, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Julia Nicholson, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Blair Nordick, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Jhett Nordick, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Purple

Cody Penaluna, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Levi Penaluna, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red

Ava Pyle, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Emily Pyle, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Grace Pyle, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Alexandra Rasmussen, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Kade Rasmussen, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Kade Rasmussen, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Vivian Rasmussen, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Vivian Rasmussen, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple

Jackson Reitz, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Parker Reitz, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Alessio Reynolds, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Reynolds, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Declan Scherbarth, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Stella Scherbarth, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Morgan Schommer, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple

Roudy Schommer, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Kendall Sellman, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Purple

Reid Sellman, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Oakley Terrell, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Oakley Terrell, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Oakley Terrell, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Oakley Terrell, Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Purple

Veterinary Science

Julia Nicholson, 4-H Veterinary Science Small Animal/Pet Poster, Notebook or Display, Purple

Bailey Sellman, 4-H Veterinary Science Large Animal Poster, Notebook or Display, Purple

Welding

Hudson Ebmeier, Welding Art, Purple

Kody Keim, Welding Article, Purple

Wildlife and How They Live

Luke Bruns, Fish Display, Purple

Alexander Obando, Mammal Display, Purple

Wildlife Habitat

Alexander Obando, Feeders/Waters, Blue

Mikayla Obando, Feeders/Waters, Purple

Wood Science

Carson Gibbons, Woodworking Article, Purple

Treye Gibbons, Outdoor Wood Project made with Treated Wood, Purple

Grady Gooder, Composite Wood Project, Purple

Emery Serbousek, Build a Birdhouse, Purple