A Stitch Further
Julia Nicholson, Skirted Combination, Purple
Morgan Schommer, Upcycled Garment, Purple; Upcycled Garment, Purple; Dress or Formal, Purple; Pants or Shorts Combination, Purple
Aerospace
Luke Bruns, Rocket - painted by hand, Purple
Beef
Kenli Boeselager, Market Steers (Exotic), Blue
Teague Edelman, Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Mar-April 22 (British), Blue; Market Steers (Exotic), Blue
Jayce Hoffman, Market Steers (Exotic), Blue; Market Steers (Exotic), Blue
Mylee Kvistad, Stocker/Feeder Calves Steer, Blue
Lizzy Lambert, Market Steers (Exotic), Blue
Ada Norman, Stocker/Feeder Calves Steer, Blue
Ben Norman, Stocker/Feeder Calves Steer, Blue
Claire Norman, Stocker/Feeder Calves Steer, Blue
Dalton Norman, Market Steers (British), Blue
Emma Norman, Market Steers (British), Blue
Grace Pyle, Market Steers (Exotic), Blue
Lauren Rasmussen, Market Steers (British), Blue
Kendall Sellman, Stocker/Feeder Calves Steer, Blue
Kyndal Tenney, Market Heifers (Exotic), Blue
Gabriel Tidyman, Market Steers (British), Blue
Jadyn Tidyman, Market Steers (British), Blue
Garett Tollman, Market Heifers (Exotic), Blue
Caule Gibbons, Clover Kid Showmanship (bucket calf under 350 lbs & no more than 6 months of age), Participation
Blair Nordick, Clover Kid Showmanship (bucket calf under 350 lbs & no more than 6 months of age), Participation
Dale Norman, Clover Kid Showmanship (bucket calf under 350 lbs & no more than 6 months of age), Participation
Wyatt Redden, Clover Kid Showmanship (bucket calf under 350 lbs & no more than 6 months of age), Participation
Reid Sellman, Clover Kid Showmanship (bucket calf under 350 lbs & no more than 6 months of age), Participation
Harper Boeselager, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Heifers (British), Purple
Kenli Boeselager, Senior Showmanship, Purple
Trinity Boeselager, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple
Brynn Brooks, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Steers (British), Purple
Luke Bruns, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Bucket Calf, Purple
Caroline Butler, Market Heifers (British), Purple
Layne Davidson, Senior Showmanship, Purple
Sage Dyer, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Heifers (British), Purple; Market Steers (British), Purple
Harper Ebmeier, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Steers (British), Purple
Hudson Ebmeier, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Heifers (British), Purple
Skyler Edelman, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Mar-April 22 (British), Purple; Market Heifers (Exotic), Purple
Teague Edelman, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Steers (British), Purple
Bryce Hoffman, Market Steers (Exotic), Purple; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple
Brody Huffman, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple
Mylee Kvistad, Junior Showmanship, Purple
Joe Lambert, Market Steers (Exotic), Purple
Lizzy Lambert, Junior Showmanship, Purple
Julia Nicholson, Bucket Calf, Purple
Jhett Nordick, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple
Ada Norman, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple
Ben Norman, Junior Showmanship, Purple
Claire Norman, Junior Showmanship, Purple
Dalton Norman, Senior Showmanship, Purple
Emma Norman, Senior Showmanship, Purple
Levi Penaluna, Bucket Calf, Purple
Grace Pyle, Senior Showmanship, Purple
Lauren Rasmussen, Senior Showmanship, Purple;, Market Heifers (British), Purple
Bailey Sellman, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Jan-Feb 22 (British), Purple; Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Jan-Feb 22 (British), Purple; Market Heifers (Exotic), Purple; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple
Kendall Sellman, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Mar-Apr 22 (Exotic), Purple; Market Steers (British), Purple
Noah Summers, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Steers (British), Purple; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple
Kyndal Tenney, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple
Gabriel Tidyman, Senior Showmanship, Purple
Jadyn Tidyman, Senior Showmanship, Purple
Alexa Tollman, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Mar-Apr 22 (Exotic), Purple; Market Heifers (British), Purple; Market Heifers (Exotic), Purple
Garett Tollman, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Mar-April 22 (British), Purple
Anabelle Vander May, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Cow/Calf Pair, Purple; Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Jan-Feb 22 (Exotic), Purple; Bulls Calved 2023 (Exotic), Purple
Cat
Mahayla Allred, Long Hair (over 8 months), Blue;, Senior Showmanship, Purple
Magdalena Fisher, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Short Hair (over 8 months), Blue
Julia Nicholson, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Long Hair (over 8 months), Purple; Short Hair (over 8 months), Purple
Vivian Rasmussen, Long Hair (over 8 months), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple
Morgan Schommer, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Long Hair (over 8 months), Purple
Roudy Schommer, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Long Hair (over 8 months), Purple
Cat-Special Recognition Awards
Magdalena Fisher, Most Expressive Eyes, Blue; Fashion - Costumes, Purple
Julia Nicholson, Most Expressive Eyes, Blue; Best Groomed, Purple; Best Personality, Purple; Fashion - Costumes, Purple
Vivian Rasmussen, Most Expressive Eyes, Purple; Best Personality, Purple; Fashion - Costumes, Purple
Morgan Schommer, Most Spirited, Purple; Best Personality, Purple
Roudy Schommer, Best Groomed, Purple; Fashion - Costumes, Purple
Citizenship
Alexa Tollman, 4-H Club Exhibit, Purple
Clover Kid
Cogan Arterburn, Decorate a Shirt, Participation;, Legos, Participation; Healthy Snack, Participation; Cookies, Participation
Lincoln Arterburn, Healthy Snack, Participation; Cookies, Participation
Caule Gibbons, Storage Container, Participation; Getting a Feel for Texture, Participation; You Create It, Participation; You Create It, Participation; Decorate a Shirt, Participation; Photo Memory Box or Scrapbook Page, Participation; Bird House or Bird Feeder, Participation;, Stepping Stone, Participation; Plaster Cast or Nature, Participation; Create a Flying Machine, Participation;, Kite, Participation; Healthy Snack, Participation; Cookie, Participation; Homemade Puppet, Participation;, Photography Exhibit, Participation
Bensyn Gooder, Getting a Feel for Texture, Participation; Wall Hanging, Participation;, You Create It, Participation;, Decorate a Shirt, Participation
Carter Grant, Accessory, Participation; Legos, Participation
Conrad Grant, Accessory, Participation;, Cookies, Participation
Violet Keithly, Wall Hanging, Participation;, Cookies, Participation; Strike up the Band, Participation; Strike up the Band, Participation
Harlan Kvistad, Legos, Participation; Healthy Snack, Participation; Cookies, Participation
Tinley Lesmeister, Wall Hanging, Participation; You Create It, Participation; Accessory, Participation; Accessory, Participation; Gardening, Participation
Stella Scherbarth, Wall Hanging, Participation; Wall Hanging, Participation; You Create It, Participation; You Create It, Participation
Reid Sellman, You Create It, Participation; No Bake Cookies, Participation
Companion Animal
Tinley Lesmeister, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Ella Hudson, Guinea Pig, Purple
Rhett Lesmeister, Guinea Pig, Purple
Julia Nicholson, Poster, Purple; Julia Nicholson, Companion Bird, Purple
Cooking 101
Harper Boeselager, Cookies, Purple
Braden Bounous, Cookies, Purple
Claire Bounous, Cookies, Purple
Sara Carrick, Cookies, Purple
Emily Cullan, No Bake Cookie, Purple
Joel Cullan, No Bake Cookie, Purple
Magdalena Fisher, Cookies, Purple
Lillian Keithly, Cookies, Blue
Mylee Kvistad, No Bake Cookie, Blue; Cookies, Purple; Muffins, Purple
Levi Penaluna, No Bake Cookie, Blue
Kendall Sellman, Muffins, Purple
Cooking 201
Miranda Betson, Biscuits or Scones, Blue
Amelia Betson, Loaf Quick Bread, Purple; Creative Mixes, Purple; Coffee Cake, Purple
Miranda Betson, Loaf Quick Bread, Purple; Creative Mixes, Purple
Kayden Kvistad, Loaf Quick Bread, Purple
Bailey Sellman, Healthy Baked Product, Purple
Alexa Tollman, Biscuits or Scones, Purple
Garett Tollman, Biscuits or Scones, Purple; Coffee Cake, Purple
Cooking 301
Mahayla Allred, Whole Wheat/Mixed Grain Bread, Purple
Amelia Betson, Shortened Cake, Purple
Miranda Betson, Dinner Rolls, Purple
Luke Bruns, White Bread, Blue
Carson Gibbons, Specialty Rolls, Purple
Lillian Keithly, White Bread, Purple
Kayden Kvistad, White Bread, Purple
Alexander Obando, Shortened Cake, Purple
Cooking 401
Mahayla Allred, Family Food Traditions, Purple; Foam Cake, Purple
Sara Carrick, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Purple
Layne Davidson, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Blue
Treye Gibbons, Family Food Traditions, Purple; Candy, Purple
Grady Gooder, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Purple
Jae Gooder, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Purple
Raimee Gooder, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Purple
Julia Nicholson, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Purple
Creatively Decorated Cakes
Caseton Brunsch, Senior (Age 12 - 18), Blue
Mahayla Allred, Senior, Purple
Harper Ebmeier, Junior (Age 8 - 11), Purple
Kadence Fisher, Senior, Purple
Magdalena Fisher, Junior, Purple
Carson Gibbons, Senior, Purple
Treye Gibbons, Junior, Purple
Ella Hudson, Junior, Purple
Lillian Keithly, Junior, Purple
Julia Nicholson, Junior, Purple
Alexa Tollman, Senior, Purple
Josephine Werner, Senior, Purple
Isabella Winters, Junior, Purple
Dairy Cattle
Dalton Norman, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Intermediate Calves (12/1/22 -2/28/23), Purple; 4 yr olds (9/1/18 - 8/31/19), Purple
Design Decisions
Amelia Betson, Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory, 2D, Purple; Accessory - 3D, Purple; Accessory - 3D, Purple; Furniture-Recycled/Remade, Purple
Miranda Betson, Accessory, 2D, Blue; Miranda Betson, Accessory, 2D, Purple; Miranda Betson, Accessory - 3D, Purple; Miranda Betson, Accessory - 3D, Purple
Braden Bounous, Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory, 2D, Purple
Claire Bounous, Accessory - 3D, Blue
Emily Cullan, Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory - 3D, Blue; Accessory - 3D, Blue; Accessory - 3D, Blue; Accessory - Outdoor Living, Red
Joel Cullan, Accessory - 3D, Blue; Accessory - 3D, Blue; Accessory - Outdoor Living, Blue; Accessory - 3D, Purple; Accessory, 2D, Red; Accessory, 2D, Red; Accessory, 2D, Red
Harper Ebmeier, Furniture-Recycled/Remade, Purple
Kadence Fisher, Accessory, 2D, Blue
Magdalena Fisher, Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory - 3D, Blue; Accessory, 2D, Red; Magdalena Fisher, Accessory - 3D, Red
Carson Gibbons, Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Blue; Furniture-Recycled/Remade, Blue
Treye Gibbons, Accessory - 3D, Blue; Technology in Design, Purple; Accessory, 2D, Purple; Treye Gibbons, Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Purple
Raimee Gooder, Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Purple
Julia Nicholson, Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory, 2D, Purple; Accessory - 3D, Red
Declan Scherbarth, Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory, 2D, Blue
Roudy Schommer, Accessory - 3D, Purple
Bailey Sellman, Accessory-Orig made from wood, Purple; Bailey Sellman, Accessory-Orig made from wood, Purple; Bailey Sellman, Accessory-Orig made from metal, Purple
Kendall Sellman, Accessory, 2D, Purple
Emery Serbousek, Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory - 3D, Purple
Oakley Terrell, Furniture-Recycled/Remade, Purple
Alexa Tollman, Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory-Orig made from wood, Blue; Accessory - 3D, Purple; Accessory - 3D, Purple; Accessory-Orig made from wood, Purple; Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Purple
Garett Tollman, Accessory, 2D, Blue; Accessory - 3D, Blue; Accessory-Orig made from wood, Blue; Accessory, 2D, Purple; Accessory - 3D, Purple
Anabelle Vander May, Accessory - Outdoor Living, Purple
Josephine Werner, Accessory-Textile-2D, Purple
Dog Agility
Harper Boeselager, Blue
Johnathan Fisher, Blue
Julia Nicholson, Blue
Oakley Terrell, Blue
Mahayla Allred, Purple
Isabella Winters, Purple
Magdalena Fisher, Red
Cloey Huss, Red
Dog Judging
Mahayla Allred, Blue
Harper Boeselager, Blue
Johnathan Fisher, Blue
Liam Jacob, Blue
Julia Nicholson, Blue
Isabella Winters, Blue
Dog Obedience
Harper Boeselager, Beginning Novice Division B, Blue
Johnathan Fisher, Beginning Novice Division B, Blue; Graduate Novice, Blue
Cloey Huss, Beginning Novice Division A, Red
Liam Jacob, Beginning Novice Division A, Blue
Julia Nicholson, Beginning Novice Division B, Blue
Isabella Winters, Beginning Novice Division B, Red
Dog Showmanship
Mahayla Allred, Senior, Purple
Harper Boeselager, Junior, Blue
Johnathan Fisher, Senior, Blue
Magdalena Fisher, Junior, Red
Cloey Huss, Junior, Blue
Liam Jacob, Junior, Blue
Gunnar Lans, Senior, Purple
Tinley Lesmeister, Clover Kid, Participation
Julia Nicholson, Intermediate, Blue
Oakley Terrell, Intermediate, Blue
Isabella Winters, Junior, Red
Dog-Conformation
Mahayla Allred, Herding, Purple
Harper Boeselager, Miscellaneous, Blue
Johnathan Fisher, Herding, Blue; Sporting, Purple
Magdalena Fisher, Terriers, Blue
Liam Jacob, Working, Purple
Gunnar Lans, Terriers, Purple
Cloey Huss, Miscellaneous, Blue
Julia Nicholson, Non-Sporting, Blue; Herding, Purple
Oakley Terrell, Hounds, Blue
Isabella Winters, Herding, Purple
Electricity
Luke Bruns, Electrical Display/Item, Purple
Treye Gibbons, Electrical Display/Item, Purple
Kody Keim, Electrical Display/Item, Purple
Roudy Schommer, Electrical Display/Item, Purple
Entomology
Treye Gibbons, Insect Habitats, Purple
Mikayla Obando, Macrophotography, Purple
Entrepreneurship Investigation
Emily Cullan, Sample of an Original Product, Purple
Fashion Show
Bensyn Gooder, Modeled Clover Kids & Sewing for Fun Favorite Outfit, Participation
Amelia Betson, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, Purple
Miranda Betson, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, Purple
Brynn Brooks, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple
Emily Cullan, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyong the Needle - Wearable Technology Garment, Purple; Modeled constructed Steam 1 garment, Purple
Joel Cullan, Modeled Beyond the Needle - Wearable Technology Garment, Blue; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple
Kadence Fisher, Modeled constructed Steam 2 garment, Purple
Magdalena Fisher, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled constructed Steam 1 garment, Purple; Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, Purple
Grady Gooder, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple
Julia Nicholson, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled constructed Steam 1 garment, Purple; Modeled constructed Steam 3 garment, Purple; Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, Purple
Morgan Schommer, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyong the Needle - Wearable Technology Garment, Purple; Modeled constructed Steam 3 garment, Purple; Modeled constructed Steam 3 garment, Purple; Modeled constructed Steam 3 garment, Purple; Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, Purple
Roudy Schommer, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyong the Needle - Wearable Technology Garment, Purple; Modeled constructed Steam 2 garment, Purple
Alexa Tollman, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple
Garett Tollman, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple
Floriculture
Sara Carrick, Zinnia, Blue; Sara Carrick, Daisy, Blue
Mikayla Obando, Any other annual or biennial, Blue
Emily Cullan, Foliage potted houseplant(s) of all the same variety, Purple; Desert Garden, Purple
Julia Nicholson, Foliage potted houseplant(s) of all the same variety, Purple; Desert Garden, Purple
Mikayla Obando, Educational Flower Garden Poster, Purple
Alexa Tollman, Marigold, Purple; Fairy Garden, Purple
Garett Tollman, Marigold, Purple; Fairy Garden, Purple
Food Preservation - Unit 2
Julia Nicholson, Jellied Exhibit - 1 Jar, Blue; Jellied Exhibit - 3 Jars, Purple
Emery Serbousek, Jellied Exhibit - 3 Jars, Purple
Forestry
Garett Tollman, Cross Section, Purple
Geospacial
Alexander Obando, Geocache, Purple; Virtual Geocache, Purple
Harvesting Equipment
Luke Bruns, Casting Target, Blue
Amelia Betson, Fish Harvesting Equipment, Purple
Sara Carrick, Casting Target, Purple
Treye Gibbons, Fish Harvesting Equipment, Purple
Heritage
Amelia Betson, Other historical exhibits, Purple
Skyler Edelman, Other historical exhibits, Purple
Heritage Level II
Mahayla Allred, Book review about local, Nebraska or regional history, Blue
Alexa Tollman, Video documentary of a family or a community event, Purple
Horse
Mahayla Allred, Senior Showmanship, Purple
Amelia Betson, Intermediate Ranch Reining, Blue; Intermediate Trail Class, Blue; Intermediate Barrel Race, Blue; Intermediate Working Ranch Horse, Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Red; Intermediate Ranch Western Pleasure, Red; Intermediate Horsemanship, Red;, Intermediate Pole Bending, Red
Brynn Brooks, Junior Ranch Western Pleasure, Blue; Junior Barrel Race, Blue; Junior Pole Bending, Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; Junior Trail Class, Purple; Junior Dummy Roping, Purple; Junior Horsemanship, Red
Caseton Brunsch, Intermediate Ranch Western Pleasure, Blue; Intermediate Barrel Race, Blue; Intermediate Trail Class, Purple; Intermediate Pole Bending, Purple; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Red
Harper Ebmeier, Junior Ranch Western Pleasure, Blue; Junior Dawes County Special, Blue; Junior Trail Class, Purple; Junior Barrel Race, Purple; Junior Pole Bending, Purple; Junior Dummy Roping, Purple; Junior Showmanship, Red;, Junior Horsemanship, Red
Hudson Ebmeier, Intermediate Ranch Western Pleasure, Blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Intermediate Horsemanship, Purple; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple; Intermediate Barrel Race, Purple; Intermediate Working Ranch Horse, Purple; Intermediate Breakaway Roping, Purple; Intermediate Dummy Roping, Purple; All Around Hand Intermediate, Purple
Bryce Hoffman, Junior Breakaway Roping, Blue; 2 Year Old Fillies, Purple; Junior Ranch Western Pleasure, Purple; Junior Horsemanship, Purple; Green Broke 2 (2 yr olds in Western Pleasure Only), Purple; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; Junior Ranch Reining, Purple; Junior Trail Class, Purple; Junior Barrel Race, Purple; Junior Pole Bending, Purple; Junior Working Ranch Horse, Purple; Junior Dummy Roping, Purple; All Around Junior Horse, Purple; All Around Hand Junior, Purple
Jayce Hoffman, Intermediate Horsemanship, Blue; Intermediate Breakaway Roping, Blue; Intermediate Ranch Western Pleasure, Purple; Green Broke 2 (2 yr olds in Western Pleasure Only), Purple; Green Broke (3 yr olds), Purple; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Reining, Purple; Intermediate Trail Class, Purple; Intermediate Barrel Race, Purple; Intermediate Pole Bending, Purple; Intermediate Working Ranch Horse, Purple; Intermediate Dummy Roping, Purple; All Around Intermediate Horse, Purple; All Around Hand Intermediate, Purple
Rhett Lesmeister, Junior Barrel Race, Blue; Junior Pole Bending, Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; 1 Year Old Geldings, Purple; Junior Horsemanship, Purple; Junior Trail Class, Purple; Junior Dummy Roping, Purple; All Around Junior Horse, Purple; Junior Ranch Western Pleasure, Red, Junior Dawes County Special, Red
Julia Nicholson, Intermediate Trail Class, Blue; Intermediate Barrel Race, Blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Red; Intermediate Ranch Western Pleasure, Red; Intermediate Horsemanship, Red; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Red
Jhett Nordick, Intermediate Dawes County Special, Blue; Intermediate Ranch Reining, BlueIntermediate Barrel Race, Blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Blue; Intermediate Ranch Western Pleasure, Purple Intermediate Horsemanship, Purple; Intermediate Trail Class, Purple; Intermediate Dummy Roping, Purple; All Around Intermediate Horse, Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Red
Cody Penaluna, Senior Ranch Western Pleasure, Purple; Senior Horsemanship, Purple; Senior Trail Class, Purple; Senior Barrel Race, Purple; Senior Pole Bending, Purple; Senior Working Ranch Horse, Purple; All Around Senior Horse, Purple; All Around Hand Senior, Purple; Senior Showmanship, Red; Senior Dawes County Special, Red; Senior Ranch Reining, Red
Levi Penaluna, Intermediate Trail Class, Blue; Intermediate Barrel Race, Blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Blue
Grace Pyle, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Grace Pyle, 2 Year Old Fillies, Purple; Green Broke 2 (2 yr olds in Western Pleasure Only), White
Alexandra Rasmussen, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Senior Dawes County Special, Blue; Senior Barrel Race, Blue; Senior Ranch Western Pleasure, Purple; Senior Horsemanship, Purple; Senior Ranch Reining, Purple; Senior Trail Class, Purple; Senior Pole Bending, Purple; All Around Senior Horse, Purple; All Around Hand Senior, Purple;
Kade Rasmussen, Intermediate Trail Class, Blue; Intermediate Barrel Race, Blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Blue; Intermediate Horsemanship, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Reining, Purple Intermediate Showmanship, Red; Intermediate Ranch Western Pleasure, Red; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Red
Vivian Rasmussen, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Junior Horsemanship, Blue; Junior Dawes County Special, Blue; Junior Barrel Race, Blue; Junior Pole Bending, Blue; Junior Ranch Western Pleasure, Purple; Junior Ranch Reining, Purple; Junior Trail Class, Purple; All Around Hand Junior, Purple
Tallee Rudloff, Intermediate Horsemanship, Blue; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Blue; Intermediate Barrel Race, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Intermediate Trail Class, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Western Pleasure, Red; Intermediate Pole Bending, Red
Morgan Schommer, Senior Horsemanship, Blue; Senior Dawes County Special, Purple; Senior Trail Class, Purple; Senior Barrel Race, Purple; Senior Showmanship, Red; Senior Ranch Western Pleasure, Red; Senior Pole Bending, Red
Roudy Schommer, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Intermediate Ranch Western Pleasure, Blue; Intermediate Trail Class, Blue; Intermediate Barrel Race, Blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Blue; Intermediate Dummy Roping, Purple; Intermediate Horsemanship, Red; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Red
Cade Smith, Senior Dawes County Special, Purple; Senior Ranch Reining, Purple; Senior Trail Class, Purple; Senior Showmanship, Red; Senior Ranch Western Pleasure, White
Kendall Smith, Intermediate Ranch Western Pleasure, Blue; Intermediate Trail Class, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Red; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Red; Intermediate Ranch Reining, Red
Oakley Terrell, Intermediate Dawes County Special, Blue; Intermediate Barrel Race, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Intermediate Trail Class, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Western Pleasure, Red; Intermediate Horsemanship, Red; Intermediate Pole Bending, Red
Judah Vance, Intermediate Showmanship, Red; Intermediate Ranch Western Pleasure, Red; Intermediate Horsemanship, Red; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Red; Intermediate Trail Class, Blue; Intermediate Barrel Race, Blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Blue
Kinleigh Yada, Intermediate Horsemanship, Red
Horticulture
Sara Carrick, Yellow Onions, Blue; White Onions, Blue; Sweet (Non-Bell) Peppers, Blue; Basil, Blue; Snap Beans, Purple; Jalapeno Peppers, Purple; Yellow Summer Squash, Purple; Salad Tomatoes, Purple
Layne Davidson, Beets, Blue; Swiss Chard, Blue; Yellow Onions, Purple; White Potatoes, Purple
Grady Gooder, 4-H Vegetable Garden Collection of five kinds of veggies, Blue
Jae Gooder, Snap Beans, Blue; Yellow Summer Squash, Purple; Salad Tomatoes, Purple; Gourds, mixed types, Purple
Raimee Gooder, 4-H Vegetable Garden Collection of five kinds of veggies, Purple
Kody Keim, Snap Beans, Blue; Basil, Blue; Any Other Herb, Blue;, Jalapeno Peppers, Purple; Hot (non-jalapeno) Peppers, Purple; Red Tomatoes, Purple; Salad Tomatoes, Purple; Parsley, Purple; Sage, Purple; Thyme, Purple
Kendall Sellman, Bell Peppers, Blue
i2i
Miranda Betson, Biography, Purple
Mikayla Obando, Name Art, Purple
Garett Tollman, Biography, Purple
Leather
Morgan Schommer, Tooled and Stamped, Blue; Tooled and Stamped, Purple
Roudy Schommer, Tooled and Stamped, Purple
Emery Serbousek, Other, Blue
Cody Penaluna, Tooled and Stamped, Purple
Levi Penaluna, Stamped, Purple
Declan Scherbarth, Tooled, Purple; Tooled and Stamped, Purple
Meat & Dairy Goat
Mahayla Allred, Dairy Goat (1 Year to 2 Years non-milking doe) Does only, Purple; Dairy Goat (2 and 3 years-milking doe) Does only, Purple; 4 Years and Over - Milking Doe, Purple; Senior Dairy Showmanship, Purple
Mayley Barry, Junior Meat Showmanship, Purple; Mayley Barry, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple
Rylan Barry, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue, Intermediate Meat Showmanship, Purple
Amelia Betson, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Intermediate Meat Showmanship, Purple; Best Dressed Goat, Purple
Miranda Betson, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Senior Meat Showmanship, Purple
Derek Bissonette, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Senior Meat Showmanship, Purple
Harper Boeselager, Junior Meat Showmanship, Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple
Kenli Boeselager, Senior Meat Showmanship, Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple
Jodean Chesley, Senior Meat Showmanship, Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple
Sadie Chesley, Intermediate Meat Showmanship, Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple
Brock Connell, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Junior Meat Showmanship, Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Best Dressed Goat, Purple
Harper Ebmeier, Best Dressed Goat, Purple
Hudson Ebmeier, Best Dressed Goat, Purple
Carson Gibbons, Senior Meat Showmanship, Purple; Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under), Purple
Caule Gibbons, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Treye Gibbons, Intermediate Meat Showmanship, Purple; Best Dressed Goat, Purple; Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under), Red
Liam Jacob, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Junior Meat Showmanship, Purple; Dairy Goat (Kids under 5 months) Does only, Purple; Dairy Goat (1 Year to 2 Years non-milking doe) Does only, Purple; Dairy Goat (2 and 3 years-milking doe) Does only, Purple; Meat Breeding (5-8 Months), Purple; Meat Breeding (5-8 Months), Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Junior Dairy Showmanship, Purple
Broedy Jenkins, Intermediate Meat Showmanship, Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple
Leea Lambert, Junior Meat Showmanship, Purple; Meat Breeding (Kids under 5 months), Purple
Lizzy Lambert, Junior Meat Showmanship, Purple;, Meat Breeding (5-8 Months), Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple
Aksel Lans, Dairy Goat (Under 2 years-milking doe) Does only, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Senior Meat Showmanship, Purple; Senior Dairy Showmanship, Purple
Gunnar Lans, Dairy Goat (Kids under 5 months) Does only, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Senior Meat Showmanship, Purple; Dairy Goat (8-12 Months) Does only, Purple; Meat Breeding (8-12 Months), Purple; Senior Dairy Showmanship, Purple
Rhett Lesmeister, Dairy Goat (Under 2 years-milking doe) Does only, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Junior Meat Showmanship, Purple; Meat Breeding (Kids under 5 months), Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Junior Dairy Showmanship, Purple
Tinley Lesmeister, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Julia Nicholson, Dairy Goat (1 Year to 2 Years non-milking doe) Does only, Blue; Intermediate Meat Showmanship, Purple; Dairy Goat (Kids under 5 months) Does only, Purple; Dairy Goat (2 and 3 years-milking doe) Does only, Purple; Junior Herd, Purple; Meat Breeding (Kids under 5 months), Purple; Meat Breeding (yearling does 13-24 months), Purple; Best Dressed Goat, Purple; Intermediate Dairy Showmanship, Purple
Jackson Reitz, Meat Breeding (5-8 Months), Blue; Intermediate Meat Showmanship, Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Red
Parker Reitz, Meat Breeding (5-8 Months), Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Intermediate Meat Showmanship, Purple
Alessio Reynolds, Meat Breeding (5-8 Months), Blue; Intermediate Meat Showmanship, Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Red
Emery Serbousek, Meat Breeding (5-8 Months), Purple
Declan Scherbarth, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Junior Meat Showmanship, Purple; Best Dressed Goat, Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Red
Stella Scherbarth, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Layah-Lucille Stewart, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Meat Breeding (8-12 Months), Purple
Outdoor Adventures
Treye Gibbons, Other Hiking Items - Level 1, Purple
Photography Unit I
Harper Boeselager, Bird's or Bug's Eye View Display or Print, Blue; Picture Display, Red; Get in Close Display or Print, Red
Magdalena Fisher, Picture Story Series, Red
Lillian Keithly, Picture Display, Blue; Get in Close Display or Print, Blue
Alexander Obando, Black and, White Display or Print, Blue; People, Places, or Pets with Personality Display or Print, Purple
Mikayla Obando, People, Places, or Pets with Personality Display or Print, Blue; Black and, White Display or Print, Purple
Alexa Tollman, Bird's or Bug's Eye View Display or Print, Blue
Garett Tollman, Bird's or Bug's Eye View Display or Print, Red
Photography Unit II
Mahayla Allred, Creative Techniques & Lighting Display or Print, Blue; Abstract Photography Display or Print, Blue; Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Blue; Expression Through Color Display or Print, Blue; Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Purple
Magdalena Fisher, Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Red
Alexander Obando, Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Blue; Creative Techniques & Lighting Display or Print, Purple; Expression Through Color Display or Print, Purple
Jose Obando, Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Purple
Mikayla Obando, Expression Through Color Display or Print, Blue; Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Purple; Creative Techniques & Lighting Display or Print, Red; Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Red
Oakley Terrell, Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Blue
Alexa Tollman, Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Blue; Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Blue; Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Red
Garett Tollman, Abstract Photography Display or Print, Blue; Abstract Photography Display or Print, Blue; Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Red; Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Red
Photography Unit III
Mahayla Allred, Advanced Techniques & Lighting Exhibit Print, Blue; Still Life Print, Blue; Freeze/Blur The Moment Print, Blue; Portrait Print, Purple; Advanced Composition Print, Red
Skyler Edelman, Still Life Print, Blue; Still Life Print, Blue; Still Life Print, Red
Jose Obando, Advanced Techniques & Lighting Exhibit Print, Purple; Freeze/Blur The Moment Print, Purple
Mikayla Obando, Still Life Print, Blue
Alexa Tollman, Still Life Print, Blue; Advanced Composition Print, Purple; Advanced Composition Print, Red
Garett Tollman, Still Life Print, Red
Pies
Caseton Brunsch, Pie (County Only), Purple
Skyler Edelman, Pie (County Only), Blue
Teague Edelman, Pie (County Only), Blue
Kadence Fisher, Pie (County Only), Purple
Mikayla Obando, Pie (County Only), Purple
Garett Tollman, Pie (County Only), Purple
Portfolio Pathways
Luke Bruns, Original Acrylic Painting, Blue; Original Mixed Media Art, Red
Mylee Kvistad, Original Acrylic Painting, Blue
Tatianna Obando, Original Watercolor Painting, Blue; Original Acrylic Painting, Purple
Alexa Tollman, Original Acrylic Painting, Purple; Original Acrylic Painting, Purple
Poultry
Mahayla Allred, American, Blue; English, Blue; Feather Legged Bantam, Blue; Kayden Kvistad, Barnyard Class (Cross Bred Poultry) Not State Fair, Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple
Kayden Kvistad, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Barnyard Class (Cross Bred Poultry) Not State Fair, Purple; Barnyard Class (Cross Bred Poultry) Not State Fair, Purple
Rhett Lesmeister, American, Purple; Continental, Purple; AOB, Purple; Game Bantam, Purple; Feather Legged Bantam, Purple; Pair male & female Not State Fair, Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple
Tinley Lesmeister, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Julia Nicholson, Asiatic, Blue; Asiatic, Blue; One Dozen Brown Eggs, Blue; Egg Production Trios, Purple; Market Broilers, Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple
Kade Rasmussen, American, Purple; One Dozen Brown Eggs, Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple
Oakley Terrell, American, Blue; Feather Legged Bantam, Blue; Feather Legged Bantam, Blue; Bantam Ducks, Blue; Pair male & female Not State Fair, Blue; Bantam Ducks, Purple; Best Dressed Poultry, Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple
Alexa Tollman, English, Blue; American, Purple; Alexa Tollman, Asiatic, Purple; Alexa Tollman, Continental, Purple; Alexa Tollman, AOB, Purple; Alexa Tollman, Best Dressed Poultry, Purple; Alexa Tollman, Senior Showmanship, Purple
Garett Tollman, American, Blue; English, Blue; Continental, Blue; AOB, Blue; Asiatic, Purple; Best Dressed Poultry, Purple; Senior Showmanship, Purple
Quilt Quest
Emily Cullan, Barn Quilt created that is less than 4'x4', Purple
Joel Cullan, Barn Quilt created that is less than 4'x4', Purple
Magdalena Fisher, Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Small, Red
Lillian Keithly, Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Large, Purple
Mikayla Obando, Inter-Generational Quilt, Blue
Josephine Werner, Level III Quilted Exhibit-Large, Purple
Rabbit
Mahayla Allred, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Senior Fancy Breed Classes (Does only), Purple; Senior Fancy Breed Classes (Bucks only), Purple
Miranda Betson, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Senior Fancy Breed Classes (Does only), Purple
Julia Nicholson, Senior Fancy Breed Classes (Bucks only), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Best Dressed Rabbit, Purple; Senior Fancy Breed Classes (Does only), Purple; Junior Fancy Breed Classes (Does only), Purple; Junior Fancy Breed Classes (Bucks only), Purple; Single Fryer - uner 10 weeks of age (3-5 lbs), Purple
Ada Norman, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Ada Norman (Does only) 8 months+, Purple
Levi Penaluna, Pet (Buck only), Purple
Vivian Rasmussen, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Junior Fancy Breed Classes (Bucks only), Purple
Emery Serbousek, Senior Fancy Breed Classes (Does only), Purple; Junior Fancy Breed Classes (Does only), Purple; Junior Fancy Breed Classes (Bucks only), Purple; Senior Fancy Breed Classes (Bucks only), Blue
Alexa Tollman, Senior Fancy Breed Classes (Does only), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Alexa Tollman, Best Dressed Rabbit, Purple
Garett Tollman, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Best Dressed Rabbit, Purple; Senior Fancy Breed Classes (Bucks only), Purple
Range Management
Luke Bruns, Value and Importance for Livestock Forage and Wildlife Habitat and Food Book, Blue
Emily Cullan, Value and Importance for Livestock Forage and Wildlife Habitat and Food Book, Red
Joel Cullan, Value and Importance for Livestock Forage and Wildlife Habitat and Food Book, Blue
Broedy Jenkins, Value and Importance for Livestock Forage and Wildlife Habitat and Food Book, Red
Roudy Schommer, Value and Importance for Livestock Forage and Wildlife Habitat and Food Book, Blue; Major Types of Range Plants Book, Purple
Jadyn Tidyman, Life Span Book, Blue; Value and Importance for Livestock Forage and Wildlife Habitat and Food Book, Purple; Growth Season Book, Purple
Alexa Tollman, Value and Importance for Livestock Forage and Wildlife Habitat and Food Book, Purple
Garett Tollman, Value and Importance for Livestock Forage and Wildlife Habitat and Food Book, Blue
Safety
Jae Gooder, First Aid Kit, Purple
Sheep
Julia Nicholson, Speckled Face, Blue
Alexa Tollman, Black Faced-no white marks, Blue; Black Faced-no, White marks, Blue;, Black Faced-no, White marks, Blue
Garett Tollman, Speckled Face, Blue
Harper Ebmeier, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Commercial/Crossbred Ewe Lamb (9/1/22 & after), Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple;
Hudson Ebmeier, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Commercial/Crossbred Ewe Lamb (9/1/22 & after), Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Hudson Black Faced-no white marks, Purple
Leea Lambert, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Purebred Wool Ram Lamb (9/1/22 & after), Purple; Purebred Wool Ewe Lamb (9/1/22 & after), Purple; Aged Ewe (2 Yrs or older), Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Pen of Three Market Lambs (Ewes or wethers), Purple
Lizzy Lambert, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Commercial/Crossbred Ewe Lamb (9/1/22 & after), Purple; Black Faced-no, White marks, Purple
Julia Nicholson, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Purebred Meat Ewe Lamb (9/1/22 & after), Purple
Jack Phillips, Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Jack Phillips, Black Faced-no white marks, Purple
Kaylie Phillips, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Commercial/Crossbred Ewe Lamb (9/1/22 & after), Purple; Purebred Meat Ewe Lamb (9/1/22 & after), Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Pen of Three Market Lambs (Ewes or wethers), Purple
Alexa Tollman, Senior Showmanship, Purple
Garett Tollman, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Red; Black Faced-no white marks, Red
Anabelle Vander May, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Anabelle Vander May, Black Faced-no, White marks, Purple
Shooting Sports
Nathan Pearson, Storage Case, Purple
Shopping in Style
Amelia Betson, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 9 -13), Purple
Miranda Betson, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 14 - 18), Purple
Magdalena Fisher, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 9 -13), Red
Julia Nicholson, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 9 -13), Purple
Morgan Schommer, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 14 - 18), Purple
Sketchbook Crossroads
Luke Bruns, Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing, Red
Lindsey Stocker, Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing, Blue; Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing, Purple; Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing, Purple
Mikayla Obando, Original Sculptured or Pottery, Blue
Tatianna Obando, Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing, Purple
Special Garden Project
Alexa Tollman, Special Garden Project Educational Exhibit, Purple
Garett Tollman, Special Garden Project Educational Exhibit, Purple
Steam Clothing 1 - Fundamentals (County Only)
Claire Bounous, Pillowcase, Blue; Upcycled Simple Garment, Red
Brynn Brooks, Upcycled Simple Garment, Blue
Luke Bruns, Pillowcase, Purple
Emily Cullan, Upcycled Simple Garment, Blue
Magdalena Fisher, Simple Pillow, Blue; Other, Purple; Upcycled Simple Garment, Red
Lillian Keithly, Pillowcase, Purple; Simple Pillow, Purple
Julia Nicholson, Other, Blue; Upcycled Simple Garment, Purple
Emery Serbousek, Upcycled Simple Garment, Purple
Steam Clothing 2 - Simple Sewing
Kadence Fisher, Dress, Purple
Roudy Schommer, Textile Clothing Accessory, Purple; Top, Purple
Jadyn Tidyman, Top, Blue
Steam: Beyond the Needle
Amelia Betson, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple
Miranda Betson, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple;, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple
Claire Bounous Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple
Brynn Brooks, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Blue; Fashion Accessory, Blue
Emily Cullan, Fashion Accessory, Blue; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Wearable Technology Garment, Purple
Joel Cullan, Wearable Technology Garment, Blue; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple
Magdalena Fisher, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Red; Magdalena Fisher, Fashion Accessory, Red
Grady Gooder, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple
Julia Nicholson, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Blue; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Embellished Garment With Original Design, PurpleFashion Accessory, Purple; Fashion Accessory, Purple
Cody Penaluna, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple
Levi Penaluna, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple
Morgan Schommer, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple;, Wearable Technology Garment, Purple
Roudy Schommer, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Roudy Schommer, Wearable Technology Garment, Purple
Emery Serbousek, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Blue
Alexa Tollman, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple
Garett Tollman, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple
Swine
Beau Behrends, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue;, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Amelia Betson, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Miranda Betson, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red
Derek Bissonette, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Kobe Bissonette, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Kobe Bissonette, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Harper Boeselager, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red
Trinity Boeselager, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red
Brynn Brooks, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Brynn Brooks, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Brynn Brooks, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Luke Bruns, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Luke Bruns, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red
Caseton Brunsch, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red
Brock Connell, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Ryan Connell, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Ryan Connell, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Ryan Connell, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple
Skyler Edelman, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Teague Edelman, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Carson Gibbons, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Caule Gibbons, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Treye Gibbons, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple
Gracelyn Herblan, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Jett Herblan Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Jett Herblan Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Bryce Hoffman, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Brooklynn Hoffman, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Blayden Huffman, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue, Junior Showmanship, Purple
Brody Huffman, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red
Brylee Huffman Senior Showmanship, Purple; Brylee Huffman, Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Broedy Jenkins, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red
Kade Keim, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red
Kody Keim, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red
Joe Lambert, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Leea Lambert, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Leea Lambert, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Tinley Lesmeister, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Julia Nicholson, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Blair Nordick, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Jhett Nordick, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Purple
Cody Penaluna, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Levi Penaluna, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red
Ava Pyle, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Emily Pyle, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Grace Pyle, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Alexandra Rasmussen, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Kade Rasmussen, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Kade Rasmussen, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Vivian Rasmussen, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Vivian Rasmussen, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple
Jackson Reitz, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Parker Reitz, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Alessio Reynolds, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Reynolds, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Declan Scherbarth, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Stella Scherbarth, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Morgan Schommer, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple
Roudy Schommer, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Kendall Sellman, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Purple
Reid Sellman, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Oakley Terrell, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Oakley Terrell, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Oakley Terrell, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Oakley Terrell, Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Purple
Veterinary Science
Julia Nicholson, 4-H Veterinary Science Small Animal/Pet Poster, Notebook or Display, Purple
Bailey Sellman, 4-H Veterinary Science Large Animal Poster, Notebook or Display, Purple
Welding
Hudson Ebmeier, Welding Art, Purple
Kody Keim, Welding Article, Purple
Wildlife and How They Live
Luke Bruns, Fish Display, Purple
Alexander Obando, Mammal Display, Purple
Wildlife Habitat
Alexander Obando, Feeders/Waters, Blue
Mikayla Obando, Feeders/Waters, Purple
Wood Science
Carson Gibbons, Woodworking Article, Purple
Treye Gibbons, Outdoor Wood Project made with Treated Wood, Purple
Grady Gooder, Composite Wood Project, Purple
Emery Serbousek, Build a Birdhouse, Purple