The Chadron High football team will strive to get back on the winning trail Friday night when it plays at home against the Valentine Badgers. Kickoff will be at 6 o’clock.

The Cardinals are 2-1 after downing Gordon-Rushville 48-0 and Gering 22-16 before falling at Mitchell 42-14 last Friday night.

Valentine is 1-2 after being blanked by West Holt 18-0 in its opener and slipping past Centura 14-6 before Alliance prevailed 58-34 last Friday night in Alliance.

Chadron beat the Badgers 42-21 in Valentine last fall in a game that was delayed by about an hour and a half by lightning. There was more fireworks immediately after the kickoff finally occurred. The Cards’ Quinn Bailey raced 81 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.

Valentine tied the score on its first possession by driving 78 yards in 20 plays. But the Cardinals posted three touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 28-7 halftime lead. Each team scored 14 points in the second half.

Bailey finished the game with 19 carries for 177 yards, which was his season high. So far this year he’s eclipsed 250 yards rushing twice and had 91 against Mitchell.

The Badgers finished 5-4 during the regular season last fall, before losing to Hastings St. Cecelia 29-16 in the first round of the Class C-2 playoffs.

Most of the skill players on last year’s Valentine team were seniors, including quarterback Ashton Lurz, who carried 28 times for 117 yards against the Cardinals.

This year’s team returned four 2022 starters on offense and five on defense, most of them linemen.

While there are rumblings that Valentine may drop to eight-man football in the near future, there are a dozen freshmen on this year’s roster. They were undefeated as eighth graders last season, Coach Ian Bush told Huskerland Prep.