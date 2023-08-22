The Chadron High School cross country teams were slated to join many of the other Panhandle teams late Thursday afternoon in opening their seasons at the Panhandle Classic at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Coach Willie Uhing said the Cardinals will have mostly new runners on both varsity lineups this fall.

The Lady Cardinals, who made their fans proud by having the only team to place among the top five in the Class C team standings at the state meet each of the past four years, graduated four of the runners who were state qualifiers last fall. They are Makinley and Micaiah Fuller, Emma Witte and Aspen Graves.

That means only Grace Pyle, now a senior, and sophomore Jentsyn Fuller are available from last year’s state meet lineup.

The Chadron girls also are the defending Western Conference champions.

“Most of the old guard is gone,” Coach Uhing noted. “But we’ve got some new faces who are excited for both intersquad competition and learning the ropes against conference juggernauts.”

The coach’s daughter, Lillie Uhing, now a freshman, was among the top placewinners at each of the middle school meets last season and is expected to help the Lady Cardinals be competitive again this fall.

While discussing the boys’ outlook, the coach said three seniors have returned after “taking a sabbatical” last fall. They are Ayden Branson, Chayse Swinney and Austin Taylor. “By developing a team-pack mentality, we could have some sneaky success,” Uhing added.

There are 11 boys and eight girls on the rosters.

The schedule follows:

2023 Chadron High Cross Country Schedule

Aug. 24—at Scotts Bluff Country Club—5 p.m.

Sept. 1—at Gering, 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 8—Chadron Invitational, 10:30 Middle Schools; 2:45, High Schools.

Sept. 16—at Alliance, 9 a.m.

Sept. 21—at Ogallala, 3 p.m.

Sept. 21—At Gordon 4 p.m.

Sept. 29—at Scotts Bluff Country Club—3 p.m.

Oct. 5—at Sidney, 3 p.m.

Oct. 12—at Districts (Ogallala)

Oct. 20—State Meet at Kearney