Earlier this year, Chadron received a nine-day visit from Br. James Dowd, Prior of Incarnation Monastery and The Benedictine Way, during a nine-day monastic residency at Grace Episcopal Church.

Last week, Dowd returned with plans to put into action prayer services twice a week at the church’s chapel, led by lay people, starting in September. He further explained this was part of the mission he undertook when he first came out to Chadron in late January and early February.

Dowd, who was visiting with Br. Jerry Thompson and Oblates Gage Woodward and Carter Schramm, said they are testing the waters with the service times, which are scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursday, for about a half-hour each.

There seems to be a breakdown in community across the nation, Dowd said, and that people sense religion, prayer and spirituality don’t matter. The services, which are on-denominational and open to everyone, are there to give guidance.

This is a non-judgmental service, Dowd emphasized, and is meant to simply provide a place where people can hold each other in love and support.