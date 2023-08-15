Though teacher shortages has been a prominent news item across the state and country, it’s something that Chadron Public Schools doesn’t have to worry about. During the Monday evening meeting of the Board of Education, with members Boone Huffman and Tye Pourier absent, it was announced that all of the teacher and paraeducator vacancies in the district have been filled.

Board President Tom Menke expressed great appreciation to staff for getting the positions filled. Superintendent Ginger Meyer said there is a good work environment in Chadron where relationships are built and people are treated like family.

Several new teachers were introduced at the meeting, including: Tacie Lucas for Chadron Primary, Tammy LaPorte and Kelsey Crock for Chadron Intermediate, and Stephanie Glass, Lakita Thomsen, Calynn Degnan and Gatlin Mack at Chadron Middle School.

Lucas is from North Platte, and came to Chadron to finish her Education degree. She ended up student teaching here and remained here.

LaPorte is from Hastings, but came to Chadron in 1994. She did her student teaching here as well, and is happy to be back on the team.

Crock is from Cheyenne, Wyo., and came to Chadron to start and finish her two majors — Physical Education and Elementary Education. She was able to start coaching volleyball and middle school track here as well.

Glass has lived in Chadron since she was 16 and loves being a part of the community. She Earned her English and Education degrees from CSC, and is currently working on her Master’s at UNK.

Thomsen, originally from Ord, came here for college as well, and has earned her degree in Education.

Degnan, from Hot Springs, S.D., went to CSC for her English Education degree, and did several observations in the school district.

Gatlin Mack said he’s lived in Chadron “forever.” He noted he’s bounced around the past few years, but is happy to be back home.

Chadron Middle School Principal Tiffany Brown Waldron also noted there is a new Special Education teacher with Bailey Rominger.

Also at the meeting, the board approved the 2023-24 Student Handbook. It was noted there are revisions to sections of: behavioral Awareness Points of Contact, Meal Prices, Recording of Others, Academic Integrity, Breakfast and Lunch Programs and Graduation Requirements.

Chadron Primary Principal Libby Mack explained that, prior to summer break, staff look at the handbook to see what changes need to be made. Superintendent Ginger Meyer also looks to make sure policies are in place to conform with State Legislation.

Meyer also noted graduation requirements that conform with the State now include Computers and personal finance credit hours.

Policy 4061.9, Employee Crisis leave Donation Policy was approved with a change to the language. Donated leave days must be used by the recipient for personal illness or illness of immediate family. It was noted days had been previously used as something akin to vacation days.