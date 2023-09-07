Former Chadron High School graduate Christopher Schommer recently returned from overseas, where he was sharing instruction in the art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

A 1998 graduate of Chadron High School, Schommer was born in in Rapid City but from 1989-98 lived at the ranch with his father, Randy, about seven miles north of Chadron on Schommer Road.

During his senior year, Schommer knew he wanted to join the United State Marine Corps. He was in for about three years. He attended a sniper course and was an urban sniper marksmanship instructor. He also did close combat hand-to-hand, which tied in well with his later path in life.

“I didn’t get to go anywhere significant,” he said, noting that he was an infantry rifleman and wound up getting banged up so he retired medically and moved out to Orange County, Calif. While at Irving College he pursued his interest in baseball, and while he received a lot of interest as a pitcher, the position didn’t interest him because he wouldn’t get to hit.

He credited his passion for baseball to his father and his coach, Bruce Parish.

In 2007, Schommer began learning Jiu-Jitsu. His friends put him up to a mixed martial arts organization tryout. He performed well enough to get a contract, and began taking his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training seriously.

The event, Schommer said, was just a one-on-one fight, which he won by “choke out.” He was welcomed with open arms to Team Moreira, led by eighth-degree Coral Belt master Joe Moreira.

“He brought about mixed martial arts,” Schommer said. “He was the first Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner to train primarily with a striker, and that was when mixed martial arts began.” He further explained “strikers” are a term for punches and kicks.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is an art that focuses on grappling and ground fighting, Schommer said, and the team prides itself on being able to end confrontation without doing significant harm, “making people give up due to control and submission.”

In Brazil, Schommer said, sharing Brazilian Jiu Jitsu with outsiders was not typically done, and Moreira caught a lot of flak for many years. Since joining the team, Moreira considers Schommer a son.

“I have to admit, though,” Schommer emphasized, “everything that I am, I have my father to thank. He really inspired in me the ‘never give up’ spirit.”

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is a very family-oriented practice, Schommer said, with everyone training together. His team has traveled the world teaching Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, as well as other practices such as women’s self-defense and rape defense. Last year, the team travelled to Bodø, Norway for two weeks, and they’ve also taught in Israel, Poland and Brazil.

After 16 years with the team, Schommer plans on continuing to work with them. He earned his black belt in six years, one of the fastest of the team; he’s now a third-degree black belt. He said it’s very rewarding to pass the art of Jiu-Jitsu along, and be able to give to people what’s been given to him.

On the fighting side of things, he said, it’s the ultimate test of what they work for. “I originally got into to become a professional fighter, but the lifestyle of Martial Arts took over and the fighting was more secondary.”

He turned pro in 2012, and his Mixed Martial Arts record is 5-0, he said, and considers himself retired though he might come back to it. Towards the end of the year, Schommer will head to Brazil with Moreira, and then travel back to Norway next year. He continues to do trainings in California as well.