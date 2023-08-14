Summer break for students expires today, as classes resume today, with early 1:30 p.m. dismissals today and tomorrow.

With the resuming of classes, the speed zones around school buildings also come back into effect. The zones, which begin within a block of individual buildings, limit speed to 15 miles per hour from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All drivers should be aware of increased traffic around the schools during student drop offs and pickups, and parents need to account for extra traffic and make sure they arrive at their children’s school at a reasonable time to ensure students arrive on time.

There is also increased general traffic in Chadron, with this being the final weekend prior to the start of classes at Chadron State College Aug. 21.

The days leading up to a new school year bring excitement for some students, parents and guardians, but also can be a source of stress and anxiety.

For new parents who might be feeling anxious, Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) suggests the following actions. “Know that these sensations are normal, and that steps can be taken to mitigate them,” said Dr. Tim Tesmer, CMO.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides the following actions to set-up for success:

• Create a quiet workspace for homework, projects or reading assignments.

• If your child is feeling anxious about going back to school, physical activity may help. Exercise can improve focus, mood and judgement.

• Make sure your child has a reusable water bottle. Staying hydrated can have a positive effect on school performance.

• Revisit the importance of hand washing at school and in public.

• Continue to build healthy habits.

• Mental health plays a role in the way children learn, develop and behave. Have frequent discussions with your child about how they are feeling and why.

“It’s also important to minimize being on your smart phone before bed,” Dr. Tesmer said. “Avoiding a lot of screen time before bed or while you’re in bed helps with having a healthy sleep cycle.”