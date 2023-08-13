LINCOLN — Thirteen Nebraska communities were named recipients of a combined $50 million in federal grant awards as part of the 2023 Transportation Alternatives Project (TAP) Federal Grant Program, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Among the 13 projects is completion of the surfacing of the Cowboy Trial from Rushville to mile marker 400 east of Chadron. The Northwest Nebraska Trails Association has been working locally to complete the Cowboy Trail Connection, which will connect downtown Chadron to the trail

The Cowboy Trail running from Norfolk to Chadron is commonly referred to as a “rail trail,” as it’s built on abandoned rail line. The trial between Norfolk and Valentine is complete, as well as portion in Sheridan County.

The $50 million for the 13 projects is the largest amount funded in Nebraska since the TAP program’s inception.

According to officials, the competitive grant program was created in 1991 and administered by the U.S. Federal Highway Administration.

Officials said the program helps local communities fund a variety of smaller-scale infrastructure projects that support alternate modes of transportation, such as safe routes to school, recreational trails, traffic improvements, and Complete Streets projects. These projects can be both on- and off-road facilities for pedestrians, bicyclists, and other non-motorized forms of transportation.

The additional 12 TAP grant awardees receiving these funds include:

Midtown Medical Center Bikeway Connection, City of Omaha

Fremont FEVR Rail to Trail Project, City of Fremont

Connecting Fort Calhoun with Safe Transportation Alternatives, City of Fort Calhoun

Beatrice Homestead Trail Extension – Phase I, City of Beatrice

Westside Connecting Trail, City South Sioux City

Elkhorn River Trail Bridge, Papio-Missouri River Natural Resource District

Grand Island West Connector Trail, City of Grand Island

Schram Spur N-370 Undercrossing and Trail Segment, City of Papillion

Winnebago Childcare Trail and Roundabout, Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska

River Road Connector Trail Project, City of Blair

Western Douglas County Trail, Douglas County

Kevin Brown Educators Memorial Trail, Village of Taylor

“The TAP Grant Program will have a significant impact on these local communities and their economies, providing the opportunity to highlight their investments in transportation alternatives as well as local projects,” said NDOT Director Vicki Kramer. “NDOT is dedicated to serving our communities, improving mobility, and providing commuting options and recreation for Nebraskans.”

TAP provides roughly $1.3 billion each year for safety projects throughout the U.S. TAP is administered as a federal program with its own distinct planning process. To use TAP funds states must follow requirements related to annual reporting and the administration of a competitive process.

NDOT issued a Call for Projects earlier this year via an online application form, along with eligibility guidelines and requirements. The federal TAP funds were awarded to eligible projects throughout the state.