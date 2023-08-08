There will be a few City of Chadron fees increasing for the 2023-24 fiscal year, based on the first reading of the fee ordinances by the Charon City Council — with Council Member Shane Shepherd absent — on Monday night.

The first of the listed changes I in regard to burials. Morning services on Saturdays, charged $250, must be completed by 11 a.m., or the afternoon service fee of $500 will be applied; the previous deadline was noon. Also, services for moving a body inside the cemetery will go from $1,000 to $2,000.

Another fee addresses credit card transactions, and would be $2.20 or up to 4% per transaction.

Franchise fees/In Lieu of Taxes will go from 12% of gross revenues to 12.5% as of January 1, 2024.

A proposed lodging occupation tax of 2% will be on the ballot come the primary election on May 14, 2024. City Manager Tom Menke proposed that the money generated from this tax be dedicated to Parks and Recreation.

City Transit proposed fees include: $20 for a family of four or more to the Chadron State Park annual celebration of Crawford Fourth of July Parade; and $10 for a single rider to the Crawford parade. Also proposed are one-way costs of: $5 to Chadron State Park or the Chadron Ponds, and $15 to Crawford.

Other proposed Transit fees are: $25 to Fort Robinson; $20 to Prairie Wind Casino, with a minimum of five riders; a $5 minimum and $150 maximum for trips to Rapid City, based on the number of riders; $50 for a trip to the Alliance airport; $25 from the Chadron airport to Fort Robinson; $20 from the Chadron airport to Chadron State Park; $150 to the Rapid City airport; and $150 to the Scottsbluff airport.

There’s a slight increase to the base unit fee for sewer, going from $30 monthly to $31.50. Likewise, there’s a small increase to the consumption fee, from $1.05 to $11.0 per 100 cubic feet of water used in excess of 800 cubic feet.

The first reading of the annual appropriations bill for the fiscal year was also approved, with a total $21,876,168. The first reading of the 2023-24 budget was also approved, following a 20-minute public hearing during which there was no public input. However, during the hearing, Finance Officer Michelle provided an overview of the budget and some corrections that were made.

Second readings of the budget, fee ordinances and appropriations will be at the Aug. 21 council meeting.

In other action at Monday’s meeting the agreement between the City of the Fraternal Order of police was approved for Oct. 1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2025. The agreement establishes wages for officers, as well as the step increases. It notes that such increases are effective on the employee anniversary date upon satisfactory evaluation.

A proposal from Felsburg, Holt and Ullevig in the amount o $37,601 was recommended for approval. The proposal is to conduct a National Environmental Policy Act Review for the Cowboy Trail Chadron Point of Entry.

George Ledbetter, addressing the council via phone, explained there are more requirements than what was anticipated in the initial engineering study for the review because it is a federally-funded project. Among those requirements are consultation with tribes and storm water assessments, Ledbetter said.

Mayor George Klein said City money is not being used for this. Ledbetter pointed out hey have received grants for $178,540 from the federal government and $44,000 from the Dawes County Travel Board, which covers estimated engineering costs. Ledbetter further added $12,500 in construction engineering was submitted by the City as part of the federal grant. However, that cost has already been paid by the Northwest Nebraska Trails Association.

Three payments were approved to Fuller Construction for the Sixth Street paving from Main to King. The first is a $10,000 change order. The second and third payments, of $103,428 and $18,347.90, were approved and the project is now paid off.

A payment of $40,226.13 was approved to McGill Restoration, for the East Tank recoating project.

Also at the meeting, Katie Parks was introduced as the new deputy city clerk. Parks was raised in Chadron and met her husband while at college. The couple have two children. Parks further added she’s been with the police department for the past five years prior to working for the City.

Chadron Public Library Director Rossella Tesch also provided council with the annual library report. Among the accomplishments in the past year are the completion of the Maker Space, the addition of an outdoor table, seven family science backpacks created by Susan Rolfsmeier and a partnership with Wander Nebraska. Tesch noted this partnership was offered by Wander Nebraska after a member experienced the library’s Trading Stories Native American Film Festival.

The library offered 227 program in the past year, and saw attendance of 2,874 people. Visits over the year include 27, 682 adults, 21,013 young adults and children, 11,493 catalog and web page visits, 9,583 social media engagements and 1,764 reference questions. Tesch explained reference questions are when people call the library wanting to no information about Chadron.