Related to this story

Most Popular

Honor Flight scheduled for Sept. 7

Veterans will again be honored this month with a Veterans Memorial Flight to Washington D.C. on Thursday, Sept. 7. There will be a special sen…

Patterson speaks to plan for CSC

Patterson speaks to plan for CSC

The first couple months in Chadron for the 12th president of Chadron State College, Dr. Ron Patterson, have been enjoyable. He and his son mov…

CHS alum teaching Jiu-Jitsu

CHS alum teaching Jiu-Jitsu

Former Chadron High School graduate Christopher Schommer recently returned from overseas, where he was sharing instruction in the art of Brazi…

Watch Now: Related Video

Powerful M6.8 Earthquake Hits, Damaging Major Morocco Cities 3