Part one of a three-year program to revisit and study the development of the cattle industry in the High Plains with take place on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16 in Sioux County.

The program is being presented by Friends of the C.F. Coffee Gallery that was established early this century by Bill and Virginia Coffee of Harrison, the Charles and Barbara Marcy family of Hay Springs and the Homestead Bank of Chadron (formerly First National Bank of Chadron). The gallery is located on the lower level of the Mari Sandoz Center at Chadron State College.

Part one that is being launched this year is titled “Early Ranching in Sioux County.” It will be followed next year by the “Anglo-American Cattle Company” and “People of the Spade Ranch.”

The overall program is named “Trek to the Spade Ranch.”

This year’s program will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at the Coffee Gallery. The following day’s activities will begin at 10 a.m. at Coffee Siding west of Harrison and include tours of some Sioux County ranches that date back to the 1870s when trail herds originating in Texas arrived in eastern Wyoming and northwest Nebraska to begin what remains the region’s primary industry.

This year’s emphasis will include the hard-grass rangeland ecosystem that has made Sioux County, in particular, known as one of the best places in the world to raise cattle.

More information may be obtained by visiting the “Friends of the C.F. Coffee Gallery” tab at www.chadronfoundaton.org. Memberships in “Friends” and pre-registration for the Sept. 15 and 16 activities are available on the website or the front desk of the Sandoz Center.