The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission earned eight awards at the Association for Conservation Information annual conference held July 24-27 in Stateline, Nevada. The awards recognized excellence in outreach, education and communications.

ACI is a nonprofit organization of natural resources communicators representing wildlife conservation and parks and natural resource agencies. Its annual awards contest recognizes excellence and promotes craft improvement through peer critiques. This year’s contest saw a record number of entries.

The awards are:

• First place in Photography: Scenic, for “A Sandhills Pasture” by Nebraskaland Regional Editor Eric Fowler.

• Second place in Photography: People, for “Sunrise Bliss” by Nebraskaland Regional Editor Eric Fowler.

• Second place in Education, for Trail Tales Magazine by educator Monica Macoubrie, graphic designer Donna Schimonitz and other Fish and Wildlife Education Division staff.

• Third place in Education, for “Turtle Troubles” by educator Monica Macoubrie and Fish and Wildlife Education Division staff.

• Third Place in Regulations Publications, for the 2022-2023 Small Game and Waterfowl Guide by public information officer Jerry Kane and Wildlife Division staff.

• Third place in Graphics: Layout, for “Conservation Easement Infographic” by graphic designer Mel Severin and Wildlife Division staff.

• Third place in Calendar, for the 2023 Nebraskaland Calendar by graphic designer Tim Reigert and Nebraskaland photographers.

• Third place in Magazine: Destination, Historical or Cultural Article, for “A Rapid City” by Nebraskaland Regional Editor Eric Fowler.

“Connecting Nebraskans to conservation and outdoor recreation is essential to our mission,” said Christy Firestone, Game and Parks’ communications director. “Our talented and enthusiastic team works in creative ways to educate, engage and inform people about natural resources, and ways to get involved in conservation and have fun in the outdoors.”