Veterans will again be honored this month with a Veterans Memorial Flight to Washington D.C. on Thursday, Sept. 7. There will be a special sendoff at the Chadron American Legion Bill Dowling Post No. 12, 123 Bordeaux Street, starting at 9 a.m.
Planned for the event are some patriotic songs sung by high school choir students, and the presentation of two Quilts of Valor.
Those who are unable to attend the program at the Legion are encouraged to show their support for the veterans by waving United States flags as they head out from Chadron. The veterans will head north from the Legion to third, then west to Highway 385 before turning south.
Below is a list of the veterans attending this flight and their guardians..
•Clayton “JR” Barker - Marine
Clayton “Clay” Barker - Guardian
•Donald “Chris” Bartels - Vietnam era, Army
Susan Bartels - Guardian
•Robert Betancur - Vietnam, Army
Marilyn Betancur - Guardian
•Dennis Brott, Vietnam, Army
Geraldine Brott - Guardian
•Carl Cousin - Desert Storm, Army
Melissa Mitchell - Guardian
•Stanley Teddersen - Vietnam, Army
Sherrie Teddersen - Guardian
•Roy Greenawalt - Vietnam, Army
Beverly Greenawalt - Guardian
•Jesse Javala - peacetime, Army
Linda Moore - Guardian
•Robert Kammerer - Air Force
Jeffrey Kammerer - Guardian
•Bradley Moomey - Vietnam, Navy
Patricia Moomey - Guardian
•John Oliver– Korea, Army
Rene Keller - Guardian
•Gene Peters - Vietnam, Navy
Todd PetersGuardian
•Donald Sheldon - Vietnam, Army
Julie Sheldon - Guardian
•Merle Spickelmeier - Vietnam, Army
Debra Kuhn - Guardian