Veterans will again be honored this month with a Veterans Memorial Flight to Washington D.C. on Thursday, Sept. 7. There will be a special sendoff at the Chadron American Legion Bill Dowling Post No. 12, 123 Bordeaux Street, starting at 9 a.m.

Planned for the event are some patriotic songs sung by high school choir students, and the presentation of two Quilts of Valor.

Those who are unable to attend the program at the Legion are encouraged to show their support for the veterans by waving United States flags as they head out from Chadron. The veterans will head north from the Legion to third, then west to Highway 385 before turning south.

Below is a list of the veterans attending this flight and their guardians..

•Clayton “JR” Barker - Marine

Clayton “Clay” Barker - Guardian

•Donald “Chris” Bartels - Vietnam era, Army

Susan Bartels - Guardian

•Robert Betancur - Vietnam, Army

Marilyn Betancur - Guardian

•Dennis Brott, Vietnam, Army

Geraldine Brott - Guardian

•Carl Cousin - Desert Storm, Army

Melissa Mitchell - Guardian

•Stanley Teddersen - Vietnam, Army

Sherrie Teddersen - Guardian

•Roy Greenawalt - Vietnam, Army

Beverly Greenawalt - Guardian

•Jesse Javala - peacetime, Army

Linda Moore - Guardian

•Robert Kammerer - Air Force

Jeffrey Kammerer - Guardian

•Bradley Moomey - Vietnam, Navy

Patricia Moomey - Guardian

•John Oliver– Korea, Army

Rene Keller - Guardian

•Gene Peters - Vietnam, Navy

Todd PetersGuardian

•Donald Sheldon - Vietnam, Army

Julie Sheldon - Guardian

•Merle Spickelmeier - Vietnam, Army

Debra Kuhn - Guardian