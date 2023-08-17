It’s been slow going the past two weeks because of damp and chilly conditions, but the wheat harvest seems to be winding down in western Nebraska, according to information received from most of the grain dealers who were contacted.

Mike Bartels of Chadron, supervisor for West Plains Grain in the region, said early this week the harvest is “not quite over."

“Because of moisture and cool temperatures in the mornings, it’s been hard to finish it,” Bartels said. “They can’t get started early most days. But overall it’s been a good crop, with real good yields and pretty good protein.”

Bartels said the Dawes County fields may have averaged 60 bushels an acre with some to them in the 70- and 80-bushel category. The protein content has been as high as 13 and 14%.

The West Plains manager at Hay Springs, Phil Colella, said Monday that perhaps a third of Sheridan County’s crop remained uncut.

“The rain and high humidity have taken their toll in places,” Colella said. “We’ve seen some sprout damage. It’s late to still be taking in wheat. It’s all because of the weather."

Box Butte County had an excellent crop, according to Colt Foster, the grain division manager at Farmer’s Coop in Hemingford.

“Both the yields and the quality have been good,” Foster said. “Dryland fields ranged from 50 to 80 bushels an acre and irrigated ones 90 to 100. It’s a lot better than we had last year, that’s for sure.”

Also on the bright side is the fact that both Dawes and Box Butte counties avoided a bulk of the hail storms this summer. Colella said hail was “kind of hit and miss” in Sheridan County, but was not widespread.

Cheyenne County, which is the Panhandle’s largest wheat producer, had some damaging hail storms, but also had “a lot of 50- to 60-and even 70-bushel” wheat, according to Mike Rowan, the Crossroads Coop manager in Sidney.

Rowan added that Cheyenne County didn’t harvest as many acres of wheat as usual, primarily because some fields looked poorly in the spring and were “abandoned,” or torn up and replanted to millet. Benefitting from lots of rain since then, the latter crop now appears to be excellent, he said.

Both Collela and Foster said their counties will have outstanding corn crops unless something drastic happens. Collela said it appears the corn may be ready to harvest earlier than usual.

Following the law of supply and demand, all of those contacted confirmed that the price has definitely dropped in the last month.

While the price was once at $8 a bushel, it is not at about $6.30, Foster said.

“The mills are full and we’re not exporting anything,” he noted, adding that some mills imported wheat from Baltic countries this spring because it was cheaper than U.S. wheat.