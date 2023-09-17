The Nebraska Main Street Network invites local leaders and stakeholders from Chadron and surrounding communities to an open presentation and discussion about how the Main Street program can benefit the downtown business districts of communities in northwest Nebraska at 9:30am on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at the Bean Broker Coffeehouse and Pub, 202 W. 2nd Street in downtown Chadron.

“Our programming benefits communities all across Nebraska, not just those in the eastern part of the state. All communities, regardless of size or geographic location can participate in the program,” said Elizabeth Chase, Executive Director of the Nebraska Main Street Network. “Changes in technology allow us to work with communities regardless of where they are in the state, and gives us the chance to deliver beneficial programming and assistance that is in high demand. We can bring solutions to these communities that will serve them for the long-term.”

Questions can be directed to Deb Cottier, Executive Director, Nebraska Northwest Development Corporation at 308-432-4023 or dcottier@gpcom.net or Elizabeth Chase, Executive Director, Nebraska Main Street Network at 402-499-3703 or echase@windstream.net

Nebraska’s downtowns are places of civic pride and places where the community gathers. They are a reflection of what we love about our communities. Since 1994, the Nebraska Main Street Network has been helping Nebraska communities improve commercial business districts so that they are attractive to residents and business friendly for commercial investment and economic growth. The Network brings communities together to share ideas and learn from others while providing support as communities develop solutions to their challenges, build partnerships and plan for the future. Learn more at www.nebraskamainstreet.org