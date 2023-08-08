One of the most highly anticipated summer projects for Chadron Public Schools has been the remodel of the high school gymnasium.

Chadron Public Schools Head of Maintenance Josh Stadler ran through the list of updates to the gym, which includes new wall pads, new sound system, a video board, new hoops and bleachers, a newly-painted ceiling to match the walls that were painted last summer, and perhaps the most noticeable change with a newly sanded floor.

The whole court has been shifted slightly to the north, allowing for bleachers on both sides with an increased seating of about 200.

Regarding the new hoops, they can now fold up toward the ceiling, and have shot clocks installed.

Stadler said a storage room off the gym, previously an old locker room, was converted back into a visitors’ locker room with new toilets, sinks, countertops, partitions, and soap and paper towel dispensers.

The north entrance to the gym was taken out as well, to allow for more seating. The entrances are now on the west side in what is commonly referred to as “the long hall.” The hallway also gives a sense of Cardinal Pride, was it’s now home to the record plaques and the “Welcome to the Bird Cage” graphic that was formerly on the south gym wall.

High School Principal Jerry Mack noted there is a situation where there is a new superintendent with Ginger Meyer, a new maintenance director in Stadler and a new activities director with Rick Barry. Mack said he just got used to the gym being the way it was, and having the new staff helped show him it could be different.

Mack pointed out the finish on the floor would not stay on for the last three years, so the floor had to be re-sanded. Further, the wooden bleachers were too heavy for the machine to pull them out. That is likely due to the age of the machine, he said, but there have also been safety issues because the handrails didn’t reach the floor.

Meyer added the step on the floor would also move, and the new bleachers are ADA-compliant. Small sections of bleachers can be taken out to accommodate wheelchairs.

Barry roughly estimated that the gym now has 90-100 more seats than what the middle school has, and there are more than 785 seats.

Mack said all varsity events will now be moved to the high school gym, where it was previously home to only varsity volleyball.

It was when the Alpha School was sold about a year ago that the district was allotted some money that could be used for the floor and the bleachers. Mack said, “That’s where the dream started,” and once it was known they would have to sand the floor they started considering moving it to accommodate more seating. The principal said there are those in Chadron who have questioned why the gym wasn’t initially built with bleachers on both sides.

Meyer emphasized there was no money used from the General Fund for the gym renovation. Mack said, “It’s the community businesses that allowed us to pull this off.”

Sponsors of the project are listed below, and there are still sponsorship opportunities available. There will be an open house for the gym on Wednesday, July 16, from 5-7 p.m.

Anchor Sponsors

Big Bats

Chadron State College

Platte Valley Bank

Security First Bank

Founding Sponsors

Chadron Community Hospital

Chadron Federal Credit Union

Culligan

Dominos

KCSR

Riomax

Walmart

Floor Sponsors

Chadron Community Hospital

Fire and ice

Homestead Bank

Security First Bank

Subway

Premier Sponsors

Arrow Building Center

Brennan Electric

Casey Peterson, LTD

Chadron Lawn Care

Chadron Motors

Edward Jones

FNIC

Game-One

NebraskaLand Tire

Outlaw Printers

Panhandle Gymnastics

Skeeters AutoParts

Thrivent

Wahlstrom Ford

Webb Orthodontics

Wireless World