On August 15, Heartland Expressway Association (HEA) and Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation (NNDC) Executive Director Deb Cottier attended the annual HEA meeting luncheon in Gering.

The purpose of this annual meeting, Cottier explained, is to update association members and the board of directors about what’s being done with their dues, their investments in their organizations.

Also at the meeting was Lauren Garduño, the CEO of the Ports to Plains Alliance. Cottier noted Garduño gave an important update on what’s happening in Texas with the Ports to Plains corridor as it makes its way north to hook into the Heartland Expressway.

In the discussion of a corridor that goes from Mexico to Canada, Cottier said, the Heartland Expressway is something of a pass through but is also the originator of a lot of the agricultural products being shipped north and south. “We’re one of the top cattle producing states in the nation. We produce a lot of grain that goes both directions. The commerce is what we share, and the better job we do of providing the safe, efficient route from Texas to Canada the more likely we are to have that business, that traffic, come through the Panhandle.”

In the late 80’s and early 90’s, it became evident that the increase on Interstate 25 was not sustainable, Cottier said. Initial discussions about the Heartland Expressway is that it could be a relief route for the interstate, she added, but as politicians changed so did the scope of the project.

The overall goal remains the same, which is to establish a four-lane divided highway. In Colorado and parts of Wyoming, Cottier said, they have been fine with creating a super two-lane highway — a two-lane highway with passing lanes — and the same has been promised from Alliance to the South Dakota/Nebraska as maintenance work is done.

The final goal is still for a four-lane divided highway, Cottier said, “but as you build the traffic, the business and the number of trucks carrying commerce both ways . . . the most efficient route is what those 18-wheelers are going to take. And that’s really the kind of traffic we’re after. Obviously, we want to increase tourism. However, the real economic development benefit is the freight moving back and forth.”

Texas, Cottier added, has jumped on board with the highway project in a big way. The Texas Department of Transportation has a tremendous amount of resources, and the state has seen the numbers coming across the border that necessitate better transportation networks. As trucks move northward and get to Interstate 80, drivers will still want to go north, and having a four-lane through the Panhandle gives them an option. “They’re going to take the road that makes the most sense to them.”

The HEA is looking to accomplish a long-term relationship with the federal government, Cottier said, and Garduño’s work on establishing the Texas portion of the corridor as new interstate is something the Panhandle needs to prep for in a way that’s beneficial to communities, specifically those on the Heartland Expressway.

The Expressway itself begins with a merging of highway systems in Lyman, Colo., then moves to the Colorado/Nebraska border and north to Rapid City.

The Nebraska piece, which comes through Chadron, still connects with highways on either end, Cottier said. She emphasized the Panhandle is just as close to having this designated route as any of the states, but there isn’t one state that is completely finished with its expressway system.

This project is 30 years in the making, she noted, and this is all the further it’s gotten, which can be frustrating for some people. But just as with politicians, the involved states have had changes in the leadership of their respective departments of roads and/or transportation which can either hamper or help the expressway. Cottier emphasized that the advocacy that the HEA members do is essential in keeping the project in people’s minds and securing funds to keep things going.

The main focus of the HEA, she said, is what’s known as the “Minatare to 385” piece; the completion of 18-mile stretch from Minatare to Highway 385 would mean 110 miles of consecutive miles of four-lane divided highway running from Interstate 80 south of Kimball to Alliance.

“After we get this part finished, you will have one stop between I-80 and Alliance,” Cottier noted, that being just outside Scottsbluff. “Coming onto 385 [from Minatare] will just be a big sweeping curve. That makes it way more efficient for a trucker. Ultimately what will happen is some business that will benefit from having that traffic go by their door will take advantage of that.”

The overall goal of the HEA, Cottier said, “is to full develop what we dreamt about in the early 90’s.” In addition to the economic impact, she added, it would result in safer routes and fewer highway deaths as well as saved time and fuel for travelers.

“Do we wish it was coming north? Absolutely, we do. Is there financial justification today for four-lane divided highway? I’m going to say probably not yet.” She added that the HEA knows it will happen, and purposefully managed collaborations are what it takes to make enough noise and have enough clout for someone to listen. “The fact that we’ve been doing it for 30 years, it still is important today as it was 30 years ago.”