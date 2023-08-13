COLUMBUS – Nebraska Public Power District’s (NPPD) wholesale electric rates continue to rank among the lowest in the country.

In 2016, NPPD began benchmarking its wholesale rate against others in the nation utilizing a database maintained by the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC). The large group includes over 800 electric utilities which purchase wholesale power. NPPD set a goal to be in the first quartile – which is at or below the 25th-percentile for power cost. In 2020 NPPD met the goal for the first time since implementing the benchmark by finishing at the 23.2 percentile, then in 2021 improved to the 12.4 percentile, and now that the data for 2022 has been finalized NPPD’s rank improved further, finishing at the 11.7 percentile. As a not-for-profit public corporation, NPPD is able to share surpluses with customers in the form of credits which have been applied to the wholesale power bills and have effectively lowered the cost of power.

“Achieving and improving on this goal for three straight years reflects our staff’s commitment to put customers first,” said NPPD President and CEO Tom Kent. “Our team has done a great job at focusing on cost control and outstanding operational performance within our plants and throughout our transmission and distribution systems and has done an excellent job mitigating risk and market volatility for our customers’ benefit. Our team’s focus is essential for our goal to continue providing affordable, reliable, resilient, and sustainable power to our customers.”

NPPD’s wholesale rates have remained steady for six straight years. NPPD has wholesale contracts with 37 municipalities and 23 public power districts and cooperatives across the state.

“Many variables continue to impact the electric industry,” added Kent. “And this CFC metric is a tangible example of how our NPPD team is meeting our goals and striving to achieve our vision as a premier energy provider, bringing the best of public power to Nebraskans, powering everyday life and a brighter future.”