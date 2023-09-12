On Wednesday, Sept. 6, Chadron State College President Dr. Ron Patterson began his listening tour with his first stop at Bean Broker. Paterson said it’s important to him to spend time listening to the people the college serves, and began the meeting by asking two questions: “What is Chadron State College doing well?” and “What can we do better?”

Roger Wess expressed his concern that the climate is changing and asked how the college would deal with this issue. Patterson said he’s challenged the deans to look at what academic programs should be offered at the college, to find degrees that not only attract students but also allow them to get right into the workforce after they graduate.

Cheryl Welch asked about the loss of college programs such as Spanish and Information Technology, and the possibility of implementing programs that teach renewable energy technology. Patterson said it would be nice to have Spanish and IT again, as demands for such skills are increasing. As for new degree programs, he said it’s being looked into but resources are needed for such steps.

Welch also spoke highly of the college’s ability to keep education affordable, but also suggested adding some vibrancy and activities at the college and in the community.

Patterson said the college is vibrant and healthy, and though there is low enrollment at this time he’s confident they can turn it around.

Josie Semroska is concerned departments outside athletics seem to get the “short end of the stick,” particularly theater and Memorial Hall. Patterson said the hall is on the list of considered capital projects, and is just one example of adding structures to the campus. He noted M Hall was a former cafeteria and is not equipped to serve the theater and arts well. There have also been discussions to increase enrollment in Liberal Arts, he said.

Semroska also asked what resources are available to provide communication between the college and the community.

Randy Bauer praised the college for its communication with alumni of what’s going on with the campus, and Sandy Scofield said the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) program is doing well. Speaking to the RHOP, Patterson said a recent memorandum of understanding has been signed with Rocky Mountain Vista to provide an additional 30 seats for Chadron State students.

Margaret Crouse said the education program at the college is very good, and keeps up-to-date on the best way to put teachers out in the field. She further praised the partnerships CSC has with community colleges, and Patterson said he is looking to build on those partnerships.

Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation Director Deb Cottier said it would be helpful to be able to track how many graduates are looking for a position the Chadron community could help them find, as opposed to them going elsewhere and trying to get them back here.

She suggested taking advantage of existing opportunities and creating new ones to interface with students and get information to them, and shared information about the Leadership Nebraska program and how it could be used to develop entrepreneurs.

Renae Noble said teaching students at the college still get a good grasp of their subject area, but may not be getting everything they need when it comes to behavior management and trauma-informed classrooms. It would be nice to see teachers stay more than five years, Noble said, and may be leaving because they’re not as prepared to handle issues in the modern-day classroom.

Other points raised during the meeting included ensuring that online classes are of good quality, providing Special Education endorsements, the re-evaluation of the value of college against the expense, finding ways to get students one campus and matching students with mentors in the community.

Dr. Patterson emphasized that the problems Chadron State faces are not unique to the college, and are also seen on the state and national levels. He continues his listening tour next week, and his goal is to come back and share the information gleaned. Those who would like more information about the tour, or to communicate with Patterson, can go online to .csc.edu/president

A schedule for stops on the tour follows:

Sept. 20, Rushville, 2-4 p.m. Security First Bank Center

Sept. 21 Crawford 2-4 p.m., Fort Robinson State Park

Sept. 27, Sidney, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Beans and Steams

Oct. 18, Alliance, 4:30-6 p.m., Brewery 719 (tent.)

Oct. 25, Broken, Bow 4-6 p.m., Kinkaider Brewing

Oct. 26, McCook, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Citta Deli

Nov. 1, Douglas, Wyo., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Blend Coffee and Co.

Nov. 2, Casper, Wyo., 5-6:30 p.m., Table Rock

Nov. 8, Scottsbluff, 4-5:30 p.m., Flyover Brewery (tent.)

Nov. 9, Rapid City, S.D., 4:30-6:30 p.m., Murphy’s Pub