After more than five decades in Chadron, Petersen Drug is closing its doors.

Owner Drew Petersen made the announcement last week, though Home Health and Just Love Coffee sections of the building will remain open

Petersen said the business officially opened under his family’s name after they purchased Service Drug in 1972 and his father took it over. After 50 years, Petersen said the determining factor in closing is he was unable to find a pharmacist willing to move to Chadron after advertising for the position for 14 months.

There have been a few people apply, he noted, but conversations typically reveal the applicants don’t know where Chadron is located and some believe it is near Omaha. “Once they find out where Chadron is, they lose interest.” There were also a couple people interested who couldn’t find jobs for their spouses.

The position was advertised at a salary of $125,000 to $140,000, Petersen said, for a staff pharmacist. This is about 20-25% higher than the national average, he added, and there are benefits to consider as well.

Petersen found himself in the same position as Chadron State College and Chadron Community Hospital, being unable to find the right person who wanted to be in this area.

As to selling the pharmacy, Petersen said he was in negotiations a major retailer but the sale fell through last week.

With only having a pharmacist for a limited time, Petersen has to quickly shut down to meet regulatory requirements. Regarding the Crawford location, he said the State is making him close it temporarily. Petersen explained the Crawford spot is a tele-pharmacy that is attached to Chadron, so it needs to be shut down because it’s under the Petersen license.

However, the Crawford location will be re-opened as soon as the State allows, under a different pharmacy. Crawford customers will have a small pick-up, Petersen said, but they should talk to Pharmacy Tech Shylee Grimm for more information.

With the long-term care and work with nursing homes included, Petersen estimated they had a total 2,000 to 2,500 customers. The long-term care has been handed over to Stockmen’s Drug in Gordon, which also delivers prescriptions to Chadron, Crawford, Hay Springs and Rushville.

Petersen plans to remain in Chadron, operating the Home Health store and Just Love; Home Health also has locations in Alliance and Scottsbluff. All of the employees who worked in the pharmacy will move to the Home Health Department.

Petersen appreciates all the business and loyalty over the years. “It’s not easy to let go of my father’s business, but it’s a business decision we had to make based on availability. We did everything we could.”