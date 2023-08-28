A petition to recall Dawes County District 2 Commissioner Vic Rivera has failed, as there were not enough signatures to move it forward to a formal election.

On July 6, Taylor Wohlers of Crawford filed the petition, accusing Rivera of mismanagement of operations in District 2, interfering with relationships with past employees and dereliction of duties.

Rivera responded by stating the relationships he has with his employees are all good, and he regularly visits with the employees about how things are going, whether equipment is working and if projects are going to be completed.

Rivera also described the allegations as nonsense, and show a lack of respect for the taxpayers and the voters, in wanting the taxpayers to pay for a recall election and implying that the people’s vote doesn’t count.

Aug. 24 was the deadline for Wohlers to submit the recall petitions he has circulated 30 days prior, and Dawes County Clerk Cheryl Feist said Wohlers did turn in the signatures before the deadline.

However, Wohlers only collected 71 of the minimum 207 signatures needed from registered voters, ending the recall effort. The 207 was 35% of Rivera’s winning total from the November election.

Feist further added that no verification was necessary to confirm the signatures were from registered voters, as the 71 collected was not close enough to the goal to warrant verifying.