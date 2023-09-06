Chadron Community Hospital Nurse Manager Brenda Rhembrant has received the 2023 Caring Kind Award. Brenda was nominated, and selected, by her fellow employees to win this prestigious award. Other nominees for this years award are CNA Laura McSwain, Dietary Manager Jody Young, EDN Services Coordinator with Western Community Health Resources Devon Stetson-Parkins, Sawyer Haag in Purchasing and IT Director Dan Anderson.

The nomination for Rhembrandt states:

"Brenda Rhembrandt is the most capable, kind, and knowledgeable nurse you could ever hope to have caring for your community and family members. Chadron Community Hospital is fortunate to have her on our staff. The role of a critical care hospital nurse is a long list and she excels at everything she puts her mind to while being an advocate for coworkers and patients the same.

"Brenda has served our hospital for decades as a trusted Registered Nurse assisting numerous families welcome babies into the world with confident and caring hands. Assisting the sick and dying with the difficult transitions at the end of life. Throughout the years she has assisted chemo patients and their families emotionally and financially through her work in the Circle of Light Foundation. Her involvement is comprehensive as she has been involved with the fundraising and coordination of benefits while also being the one to administer and monitor the patients during their extensive infusions.

"She takes pride in her work and her team. When Brenda is on site the only thing that matches her expertise is her energy level. She is known for her commitment to her health and is always willing to include fellow coworkers in a quick walk, some deep squats, or long plank during her limited down time.

"Brenda is constantly on call for days at a time, day and night and is available to assist with impending traumas, difficult deliveries, emergency cesarian sections, and combative patients. When she receives the call she is quick to the scene and always prepared to help. Brenda frequently picks up full night shifts with little to no notice and without muttering a complaint. Brenda always leaves room for personal development and makes a point to debrief after difficult situations or outcomes, during this time she helps her coworkers learn from their experiences and emotionally supports them.

"To say Brenda is exceptional is about the most well-fitting description you could use. Brenda is a leader. Brenda is a winner. Brenda is who you want by your side during your worst days. As a coworker I have admired her abilities for years. Especially as a patient who witnessed Brenda’s attentive work being performed on my own newborn who required a 'flight for life' I confidently nominate Brenda for this award fully knowing there are very few healthcare workers who could outperform her."

With its beginning in 1979, the Nebraska Hospital Association has paid tribute to Nebraska’s most caring and dedicated health care employees by presenting them with The Caring Kind award. Nebraska Hospital Association member hospitals and health systems from across the state select one recipient from within their respective institutions to be recognized at The Caring Kind Awards Luncheon during the NHA Annual Convention. The recipients of this prestigious award go above and beyond the call of duty to demonstrate compassion for patients and dedication to service excellence in their job responsibilities.