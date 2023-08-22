Monday morning at The Bean Broker, members of the community had a chance to hear and ask questions of Senator Pete Ricketts.

Ricketts began the town hall style meeting, speaking to issues on the federal level as opposed to the state level. “We certainly have a lot of challenges in our country,” he said. Among those is the $32 trillion in debt — $253,000 for every taxpayer — an uncontrolled southern border where millions of people and dangerous drugs such as Fentanyl come across, high inflation and rising interest rates.

In addition to domestic issues, Ricketts pointed out there are two clear nuclear competitors in Russia and the People’s Republic of China, both of which are becoming much more aggressive.

Despite these issues, Ricketts believes the future remains bright for the United States. “We still have the greatest country the world’s ever seen,” he said, “and, frankly, we’ve shown the rest of the country how to things right her in Nebraska. We have laid out a path for what the rest of the nation can do.”

While he was Nebraska’s governor, Ricketts noted the size and scope of government was kept small, kids remained in school and people kept their jobs. Further, he said, Nebraska was ranked the top state for pandemic response.

More than $12.7 billion was delivered in tax relief, Ricketts continued, and taxes were taken down on Social Security and veterans benefits. He also emphasized his efforts to invest in rural broadband.

“What I want to do is take proven Nebraska solutions to Washington, D.C., so the rest of the country can benefit from them as well. We’ve got a lot of work to do in D.C.”

Among the measures Ricketts has introduced is the SNAP Next Step Act for 2023. He explained this takes what was done with the Nebraska Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — offering job coaches to families on the program — and brings it to the national level. With the measures taken in Nebraska, he said, hundreds were able to get better jobs with an average income increase of $25,000 per year. Further, 60% of the families eliminated their need for SNAP and another 40% reduced their reliance on SNAP.

Ricketts also helped introduce the Passport Act, to alleviate the backlog of passport applications. He noted it’s currently taking up to three months to get even an expedited passport.

Another solution Nebraska has is biofuels, Ricketts said. He noted the Biden administration has a “one size fits all” solution with electric vehicles. While the vehicles are nice, he said, they don’t work so well in rural areas where there’s sometimes hundreds of miles without a charging station.

To address this, he’s helped introduce the Flex Fuel Fairness Act, which would provide car manufacturers receive a 31% carbon credit for producing flex fuel vehicles; that’s a reflection of a 31% reduced carbon footprint if such vehicles use E-85 fuel.

Nebraska is the second-highest state for ethanol, Ricketts said, and fueling with E-85 saves consumers money at the pump, improves environmental impact and provides benefits to corn farmers.

Speaking to the border issues, Ricketts said Fentanyl is the leading killer of Americans ages 18-45. He explained the precursors are manufactured in China, then shipped to illegal cartel-run labs in Mexico that create Fentanyl and bring it into the United States.

Ricketts is co-sponsor of the Fend Off Fentanyl Act, which will go after the Mexican cartels and labs in China, treating them like international terrorists. He is also co-sponsor of a bill that will make distribution of Fentanyl punishable as the crime of murder if someone dies as a results of taking the drug.

During the Q&A portion of the meeting, Dean Applegarth asked what could be done to alleviate the rate of inflation in regard to retirees, as their income doesn’t rise in the same fashion.

Ricketts said the amount of government spending needs to be controlled. Inflation, he said, kicked off with the stimulus package from a couple years back. “We cannot continue to spend the way we have,” Ricketts said.

Further, the senator said the cost of energy needs to get reigned in, as this also impacts the cost of goods and transportation. The Flex Fuel Fairness Act could help bring down those costs with more E-85 vehicle on the road, he continued, but there also needs to be development of oil and natural gas.

Tony Tangwall expressed his appreciation to Ricketts, while he was governor, for the freedom he allowed churches during the pandemic — pointing our it was an example of allowing liberty — and encouraged him to remember folks in Western Nebraska and their want for liberty.

“We’re you’re people. You’re our senator. We want liberty,” Tangwall said.

Boone Huffman asked about Ricketts’ feelings on Chinese companies buying farm and ranch land outside military establishments. Ricketts said it’s important to remember that any company in China is a de facto branch of the Chinese Community Party, as such businesses have to turn over information to the Chinese government. “To allow Chinese companies to buy farm land, especially by military sites, makes no sense.”

Ricketts added there are several pieces of legislation addressing this already making their way through Congress, though it remains to be see which will gain traction.

Randy Bauer asked about the de-centralization of agencies from Washington, D.C. Ricketts said, under the Trump administration, there were efforts to move agencies out of Washington, though it is very difficult to do as the bureaucracy fights it.

“I would 100% support that,” Ricketts said of moving agencies. “Let’s get the federal agencies closer to where their customers are.”

Chadron State President Ron Patterson asked how Ricketts felt on earning a four-year degree and going into vocational education, and how the two paths might support each other. Ricketts said one of the most important things to have is a “career pipeline” that would start in seventh or eighth grade, which could expand into a “career academy” in high school, allowing students to earn post-secondary credits toward a two- or four-year degree.

Ricketts said it’s important that people don’t get pushed into an education program they don’t need, but also find ways to make a four-year more affordable. Along with scholarships, one of his ideas is for people to earn a two-year degree, then go work for a business that can help with the costs of a four-year degree.

Patterson noted it’s important, as the farming and ranching community is again, to get young people into the agricultural field.

Ricketts is continuing his town hall meetings in the Panhandle and across the state this week.