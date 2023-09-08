Last week, five bicycle riders had an overnight stay in Chadron as part of the Ride-2-Remember for the United States Naval Academy. Among the riders are David Haefner of Las Vegas, Tom Tesoriero of Hood River, Ore., Ron Bowman of Annapolis, Md., Bill Montgomery of Fairfax, Va. and Doug Leland of Freeport, Maine.

But joining them on the ride are their 137 classmates from the Class of 1973 who have passed away.

“We are riding to our 50th reunion,” Leland said. “Each day is a tribute to one of our deceased classmates. Somebody each day is wearing a tag with the name of a deceased classmate, what town they were from going into the academy and what service they selected afterward.”

At the end of the day is a tribute ceremony for those whose tags they wore, Leland added, and then they get up and do it again. The ride began in Astoria, Ore., on August 4, and will finish at the 50-year class reunion in Annapolis on Oct. 5. As there are only 64 days on the trip, Leland said, there are days when they ride for two or three classmates.

For their trip to Chadron, they rode for Stephen Sudkamp and Donald White.

Each tag is also put onto a gold chain, representing each of the individuals, in spirit, “are links in our chain,” Leland said.

Before they commenced on their ride, Leland said reservations had to be made at every place they plan to stop along the way. This took some times, with the preparations starting more than four years ago. A call was put out to the entire class, though only five riders were interested.

Along with the riders are a couple support vehicles, one of which is driven by Leland’s wife, Sally. Another has a trailer that acts as a mobile bike shop for any repairs that could be needed along the way.

While most stops along the way are a simple overnight, every four to seven days the riders take a rest day to recoup.

Among the more enjoyable experiences on the trip are making the top of the Continental Divide, the riders agreed, though the ride up was one of the more difficult treks at 25 miles going up 4,400 feet.

They also really enjoyed their stay in Chadron, and the previous night’s stay in the officers’ quarters at Fort Robinson.

They’re also getting a boost from the comments they’ve seen on social media from the widows of servicemen, and it seems like a few widows passed spread the word on what the five men are doing. Another boost comes from friends like Mike Obert, a native Nebraskan who’s been travelling with them.

The Class of 1983 is also travelling across the country, and the two classes will be honored at Arlington National Cemetery Oct. 5. From there, all of the riders and others will ride to Annapolis for another ceremony. The Class of ’73 riders noted the Class of ’83 is more of a fundraiser for several veterans’ organizations, and have raised more than $200,000 as of last week.