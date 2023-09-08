Related to this story

Most Popular

Patterson speaks to plan for CSC

Patterson speaks to plan for CSC

The first couple months in Chadron for the 12th president of Chadron State College, Dr. Ron Patterson, have been enjoyable. He and his son mov…

Honor Flight scheduled for Sept. 7

Veterans will again be honored this month with a Veterans Memorial Flight to Washington D.C. on Thursday, Sept. 7. There will be a special sen…

Watch Now: Related Video

Syrian gov’t steps up attacks on rebel-controlled Idlib