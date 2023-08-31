The Chadron Cardinals softball team opened with a win on Aug. 18, overwhelming Southern Valley 17-5.

Chadron got off to an early one-run lead in the first inning, when a line drive double from Sarah LeBere brought in Kinley Richardson, who was walked earlier in the inning. Southern Valley answered right back, however, bringing in five runs to take the lead 5-1 at the bottom of the first.

However, the Cardinals really heated up in the second inning with a 16-run rally.

Maci Rutledge got things going when she singled while helping move teammates Brooklynn Hoffman and Averielle Sager — both of whom were walked — and bringing Jacey Turman home. Sager later scored on a passed ball, and a single from Cali Hendrickson brought in Hoffman. A grounder from Kinley Richardson got Rutledge across home plate and tied things up at 5.

But with only one out on the board, the Cardinals had plenty of room to run. LeBere’s next at-bat resulted in a ground single for Hendrickson to score on, and Aubrey Milburn doubled on a fly to center which brought in Richardson.

Subbing in for Turman, Meradith Rhembrandt smashed a line drive double to bring in LeBere and Milburn. And give the Cardinals a strong 9-5 lead. Josslyn Pourier extended the lead one more with another double to get Rhembrandt back home.

On a single from Brooklynn Hoffman, Pourier crossed home. Hoffman later advanced to second, then came home on a pop fly from Rutledge.

Rutledge managed to steal second, and advanced to third on a single from Hendrickson. A singled from Richardson brought in Rutledge in again for a 13-5 advantage.

With Richardson and Hendrickson at first and third, respectively, Hendrickson managed to steal home while Richardson advanced to second and on to third. LeBere hit a singled to bring in her teammate, and Milburn slammed a two-run homer to center field to get the final 17-5 score.

The next game, Aug. 19, was a rough one for the Cardinals, who struggled to keep up with the Bennington and lost the game 12-0.

Bennington grabbed their first score on a wild pitch in the first, nabbing a couple more runs before the inning was up. Though the Cards had difficulty putting any runs on the board, they also kept the Badgers in check, allowing them only one run over the next four innings. Bennington managed to grab a couple more on a two-run homer in the sixth, then the got on a six-run hot streak in the seventh to double their score and wrap up their 12-0 win.

The same day, Chadron claimed its own shut out with a 9-0 victory over Lexington.

Rutledge got things started off quick with a home run for the first at-bat for the Cardinals, and Hendrickson got on base with a single. After a walk from Richardson advanced her to second, Hendrickson went on ahead and stole third and fourth to advance the Cardinals 2-0.

Richardson was also able to advance on to second and third, and later scored on a passed ball with Milburn up to bat, making the Cardinal lead 3-0.

In the second inning, Rutledge singled on a hard grounder. Running relief for Rutledge, Chloe Wright stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball before Hendrickson was walked.

Hendrickson later advanced to second, and a fly ball to center from Richardson brought both teammates in for a 5-0 lead for Chadron. Richardson was able to advance to third, and took the Cardinals’ sixth run on a double from LeBere.

The Cardinals took another two runs in the third inning thanks to a grounder from Hendrickson and a double from Richardson, then took their last run in the fourth when Milburn, after doubling on a fly ball, advanced on passes to home plate.

In the third game on Aug. 19, The Cardinals battled against Gothenburg, but lost to the Swedes 12-5.

Gothenburg was able to get on the board first in the match during the first inning, though Chadron tied things up in the second with a double from Jodean Chesley that brought in Turman.

Gothenburg took a commanding lead in the bottom of the second, however, racking up nine runs to extend their lead 10-1. Though they continued their hitting streak into the third and managed two more runs, Chadron held them there. However, though they hit a hot streak in the fourth it was cut short by the Swedes.

With two outs on the board, Hoffman, pinch running for Rhembrandt, stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball. She was hit in with a grounder from Sager.

Rutledge kept things moving with a singled and a hard grounder from Hendrickson brought in Sager. A fly ball from Richardson brought in Hendrickson and Rutledge, the final runs for Chadron.

It was a tight match on Tuesday, Aug. 22, against Alliance, though the Cardinals were able to eek out a 10-9 win over the Bulldogs.

Both teams kept each other scoreless in the first two innings, but Alliance got on the board first with a two-run homer in the third. They didn’t keep their lead long, though, as in the same inning Chadron took seven.

The Bulldogs hadn’t lost their bite, though, as they claimed another four runs in the fourth inning, though Chadron stayed out of reach with another score from Rutledge on a single from Richardson.

Alliance was kept scoreless in the fifth, and Chadron’s Wright scored on a grounder from Pourier, who was later brought in with a bunt from Sager.

Alliance managed to take another three in the sixth inning while keeping the Cardinals from reaching home again, but Chadron held through the seventh for their one-point win, 10-9.

Coach Jodi Hendrickson stated, “I am happy with how the girls are playing! We have six girls with a .350 batting average or higher. We are fast! This makes the strategic part of coaching so much fun. Bunt, fake-bunt, steal, delay-steal, hit and run: every at-bat has a purpose and the ultimate goal is to get girls across home plate."

Chadron was scheduled to play this past Tuesday at Scottsbluff, and tonight, Aug. 31, in Bayard.