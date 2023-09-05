In a game that featured some spectacular plays, the Chadron Cardinals improved their record to 2-0 by slipping past the Gering 22-16 last Friday night on the Bulldogs’ field.

Gering lit up the scoreboard first by kicking a field goal, then scored touchdowns on a 68-yard pass play and an 82-yard kickoff return, But the Cardinals otherwise played outstanding defense and got more than 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns from junior running back Quinn Bailey to prevail.

Bailey’s first TD came on a one-yard run that capped a 75-yard drive early in the second quarter. The others were on his 58 and 49-yard jaunts to the end zone. He carried the ball 36 times for 201 yards after opening the season the previous Friday night against Gordon-Rushville with 35 carries for 256 yards.

He’s now the fifth Chadron High player to eclipse the 200-yard single-game mark twice during his career, joining Jackson Dickerson, Jake Lemmon, Jeff Muller and Travis Reeves on that list.

It was a physical game. Gering tried its best to contain Bailey and did that rather regularly, but he persisted and eventually broke loose on the two long touchdown runs that accounted for more than half off his total yards.

Bailey’s game-high as a sophomore last fall was 177 yards against Valentine. He finished that season with 1,023 yards rushing in the nine games.

“He’s a great back,” Gering Coach Danny O’Boyle said during his postgame radio interview. “He’s tough, he’s aggressive and he fights for extra yards. He beat us.”

Gering’s field goal was a 22-yarder kicked by Nathan Prokop with 3:45 left in the opening quarter. It came after the Cardinals fumbled the ball away at their own 12-yard line. The Bulldogs gained virtually nothing on their first two plays after the exchange.

Sophomore quarterback Rece Knight looked to pass on the third play, couldn’t find a receiver and decided to run. Bailey, a linebacker on defense, tackled Knight at the five. Prokop kicked his third field goal of the season from there.

The Cardinals scored on their next possession. A roughing the passer penalty against the Bulldogs helped the Red Birds get past midfield. A pass from quarterback Broc Berry to wide receiver Trey Hendrickson netted a first down at the Gering 20.

A couple of hard-earned runs by Bailey moved the ball to the eight. Next, Berry passed to Gage Wild who almost scored by was stopped a yard short. Bailey took a wildcat snap and scored. It was the 12th play of the drive. Gunnar Lens added the extra point.

Just over two minutes later, Gering went ahead 9-7 on the 62-yard pass play from Knight to Jackson Harringer, who made a fingertip catch and raced to the end zone. Prokop’s extra point attempt was blocked.

The Bulldogs’ lead was short-lived. The Cards started a scoring drive at their own 25. After Gering was penalized five yards for a facemask violation, Berry ran for a first down at the 42. Bailey broke loose for 58 yards up the middle on the next play with just over six minutes left in the second period. Lans’ PAT put the Cardinals ahead 14-9.

Gering started the second half with a bang. Tanner Gartner, generally recognized as the Bulldogs’ best player, returned the kickoff 82 yards to give his team a 16-14 lead after Prokop kicked the extra point.

This was not the first time Gartner had taken a kickoff to the end zone against the Cardinals. In the second quarter of last year’s game, which Chadron won 41-20, he returned a kickoff 93 yards immediately after Malachi Swallow had scored on the first of his two 85-yard romps on jet sweeps.

The Cardinals sputtered on their ensuing offensive possession Friday night. Gering forced them to punt and the kick went straight up and landed on the line of scrimmage at the Cards’ 25. A pass from Knight to Barron Williams gave the hosts a first down at the 15. Gartner also picked up five yards to the 10.

But Chadron linebacker Gage Wild sacked Knight for an eight-yard loss and on the next play and the Cards’ Tyler Spotted Elk intercepted a pass to kill the threat.

The Cardinals had some misfortune soon afterwards. Berry threw a short pass to Bailey, who took it 71 yards to the Gering end zone, but it was nullified by a holding call.

The rivals closed out the third quarter by exchanging punts. Bailey scored what proved to be the winning touchdown with 9:27 left in the fourth period, when he took a pitchout from Berry, made a sharp cut past a would-be tackler and galloped 46 yards to paydirt. He also took a direct snap from center to the goal line for a two-point conversion and the 22-16 lead.

Coach Mike Sandstrom’s team utilized the wildcat formation for direct snaps to Bailey almost entirely the rest of the game. Midway in the fourth the Cards ran four minutes off the clock before the stellar Gering defense stopped them on a fourth and one at the Bulldogs’ 19.

Chadron’s defense didn’t budge an inch after Gering got the ball. Under heavy pressure, Knight threw three incomplete passes and was tackled for no gain on the other play. Although less than 20 yards from the Bulldogs goal, the Cardinals chose to run out the clock rather than trying to add to their lead.

Sandstrom was mostly pleased with how the Cardinals played.

“We gave up too many passing yards (107), but did a phenomenal job of stopping the run,” the coach said. The defensive line and linebackers deserve lots of credit for that. They did a great job.”

The Cardinals’ D linemen include Darion Dye, Jon Fintel, Gabe Tidyman and Owen Wess, while Bailey, Caden Buskirk, Zane Cullers, Wild and Spotted Elk were generally the linebackers. Sandstrom noted that freshman Bricen Wright sometimes took over Bailey’s combination linebacker/safety duties so the junior sensation wouldn’t have to be on the field all 48 minutes.

Wright’s twin, Braden, played nearly the entire game at cornerback and receiver.

Another standout for the Cardinals was senior Blake Rhembrandt. Previously a starting safety, he moved to center a few days before the Gering game after Bryson Bickel was temporarily sidelined by a leg problem.

“Blake had never played in the line on either side of the ball before, but he did a great job at center against Gering,” Sandstrom noted. “That’s not easy because we’re nearly always in the shotgun or wildcat formations that require fairly long and accurate snaps.”

The coach also pointed out that Spotted Elk, another senior, has not played football since middle school, but joined the Cardinals this fall and has immediately become a contributor. Besides making the key interception, he also carried the ball a few times to give the Cards an outside threat.

Chadron 0 14 0 8 ---22

Gering 3 6 7 0 ---16

Gering—Ethan Prokop 22 field goal.

Chadron—Quinn Bailey 1 run (Gunnar Lans kick)

Gering—Jackson Harringer 68 pass from Rece Knight (kick failed)

Chadron—Bailey 58 run (Lans kick)

Gering—Tanner Gartner 82 kickoff return (Prokop kick).

Chadron—Bailey 49 run (Bailey run)