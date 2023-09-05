The Chadron Cardinals softball team couldn’t hold on to their six-point lead against the Scottsbluff Bearcats, falling 16- 8 on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Chadron got on board in the top of the first with a double from Maci Rutledge, who was brought in later by Cali Hendrickson. A sacrifice fly from Aubrey Milburn brought in Hendrickson, giving Chadron a 2-0 advantage.

The Cardinals were able to keep Scottsbluff scoreless in the first, and stretch their lead to six in the second inning. With runners Brooklyn Hoffman and Jodean Chesley on first and second, a grounder from Rutledge brought Chesley home and a Bearcat error brought in Hoffman.

After a steal of second from Rutledge, she advanced to third on a ground ball by Hendrickson, and both scored on another Scottsbluff error.

But the Bearcats came back fierce in the bottom of the second, tying up the score. Scottsbluff kept Chadron scoreless in the third and fourth while expanding their lead by five, putting them up 11-6.

Chadron saw some life in the top of the fifth when Milburn scored on a wild pitch and a line drive from Hoffman gave Jacey Turman room to score. But the Bearcats kept the heat coming, racking up another five runs to put the final score at 16-8.

Thursday, Aug. 31, held a big win for the Cardinals, who trounced the Bayard Tigers 15-4.

Chadron was again on the board first, with a single from Hendrickson to bring in Rutledge. Hendrickson managed to steal second and third before she was hit in on a single from Kinley Richardson.

Bayrad was kept scoreless in the first, and Chadron extended its lead to 5-0 in the second with an inside the park home run from Hoffman to bring in Chesley and Josslyn Pourier as well. The hits kept coming for Chadron, notching up another three on a double from Sarah LeBere to get Richardson in, followed with a grounder from Chesley to get in Milburn and LeBere.

Bayard saw their first runs of the game in the bottom of the second, putting up three on the scoreboard against Chadron’s eight.

The Cardinals answered back in the third, however, with runs from Rutledge and Richardson giving them a 10-3 lead. A line drive from Pourier brought in Turman for the first score of the fourth, and Bayard errors later brought in Pourier, Rutledge and Hendrickson. Richardson crossed home again to make it 15-3, and Bayard managed a final run in the bottom of the fourth.

It was a tough Saturday for the Cardinals, coming away with a 0-3 finish at the McCook Invitational.

Chadron first battled against North Platte, with the opposing Bulldogs getting on the board first with a three-run lead, after a couple Cardinal errors and a line drive. The Bulldgos upped their lead by seven across the next four innings while keeping the Cardinals scoreless.

Chadron was able to puts some points on the board in the sixth inning with a homer from Rutledge that also brought in Averielle Sager, thought it wasn’t enough and North Platte took the 7-2 win.

The next match saw an 8-3 loss for Chadron against Gothenburg. The Swedes took their first two runs in the bottom of the second, though Turman managed to score in the top of the second. In the bottom of the second, Gothenburg extended its lead out to seven.

In the third inning, Rutledge scored on a fly ball from LeBere, and the score remained 2-7 until the Swedes got their final score in the bottom of the fourth. In the fifth and final inning, Hoffman was walked and managed to steal second and third before she was hit in by a line drive from Rutledge.

Though the Cardinals were able to take Alliance in a close 10-9 win earlier this season, the Bulldogs gave them their third loss of the day, 7-4.

Chadron hit the scoreboard first in the bottom of the first inning, when Rutledge scored on a sacrifice fly from Richardson. Alliance answered back in the top of the second to tie things up, then took a three-run, 4-1 lead in the top of the third.

Chadron reduced their deficit to one in the bottom of the third, when a fly ball from Richardon brought in Pourier and a line drive from LeBere brought in Sager. Keeping Alliance from scoring in the fourth, Turman scored a tying run the same inning on a ground out by Rutledge.

However, the Bulldogs managed to take another three in the fifth while keeping the Cardinals off home plate.

The Cardinals were scheduled to play at Gering this past Tuesday, and at the Scottsbluff Invitational on Saturday, before heading to Alliance Sept. 12.