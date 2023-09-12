Though the Lady Cardinals volleyball team was able to take the opening two sets, 25-23 and 25-20, against the Gering Bulldogs on Thursday, Sept. 7, their opponents were able to take back-to-back 28-26 wins across sets four and five before taking the match with a 15-7 win in the fifth.

Chadron took the first game point on a Gering net violation, and Kenli Boeslager fired a spike through the Bulldog defense in the second. Skillful plays by the Cardinals, coupled with multiple errors by Gering at the net and service line, took Chadron to what looked like a win with a 24-21 in the third. However, Gering closed the gap and caused a back-and-forth battle before taking their first win.

In similar fashion, Chadron was able to keep Gering from getting the necessary two points they needed, keeping within one point of the Bulldogs until they managed the second 28-26 win.

Coach Blakelee Hoffman said the team “came out in the first two sets energized and ready to go, and it showed. Then in that third set we were up and up. Then we just lost the energy and it was hard getting it back.”

Hoffman commended Demi Ferguson for her spirit during the match, being able to shake off the mistakes and get the next play. The coach also said Ashlyn Morrison had a good game, and came through in some key moments and got to the outsides.

Ferguson broke through with 20 kills for the match, and Morrison had 13. Rounding out the top killers was Taverra Sayaloune with 12.

On assists, Jaleigh McCartney had top spot with 53 of the team’s 61. As for serve receipts, Kyndall Carnahan and Raylie Pourier took top spots, Carnahan with 24 and Pourier right behind with 23.

Earlier in the week, Chadorn took Alliance in five sets on Sept. 5. Alliance claimed the first set with a 27-25 win, and Chadron fought hard to get a 28-26 win in the second. Alliance came back in the the third for a close 25-23 win, followed by Chadron finishing off the Bulldogs 25-22 in the fourth and 15-8 in the fifth.

Hoffman said, “It was such an up and down game,” and commended the girls for competing as strongly as they did. The win was something they needed, she said.

Ferguson had 19 kills against Alliance, with Sayaloune taking 18 and Paige Slingsby getting 10.

Chadron will be on the road for a while, with their next home game scheduled for Oct. 19. Their schedule this week includes a Triangular with Bridgeport and Sidney at Sidney this past Tuesday, and a tournament in Gothenburg Friday and Saturday that includes the host, St. Paul, Aurora, Kearney Catholic, Minden, Ogallala and York.