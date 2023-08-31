The Chadron Cardinals will visit the Gering Bulldogs for each team’s second game Friday night.

Both pitched shutouts in their openers. While the Cards defeated Gordon-Rushville 48-0, Gering blanked Torrington 20-0.

Both also won over those same opponents in their first games last fall. Chadron bested Gordon-Rushville 41-13 and Gering beat the Trailblazers 46-19.

The Cardinals downed Gering 41-20 when they met in Chadron a year ago. That game featured two 85-yard touchdown romps from scrimmage by the Cards’ Malachi Swallow. Gering returned the ensuing kickoffs for two of their TDs.

Chadron Coach Michael Sandstrom expects Gering to be a handful. He said the Bulldogs are well-coached under former Gering and Chadron State College standout Danny O’Boyle and reportedly have about 20 seniors on the roster, including several large linemen.

Last Friday night, Gering scored touchdowns on pass plays from Rece Knight to Jackson Harriger of 16 and six yards and added 34- and 23-yard field goals by Ethan Prokop.

Senior Tanner Gartner, generally described as Gering’s best player, was the Bulldogs’ leading rusher with 63 yards against Torrington. He galloped 93 yards with one of the kickoffs against the Cardinals last year.