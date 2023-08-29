Chadron High senior Kenzie Pourier shot a 103 to win medalist honors at the Bayard Golf Tournament on Thursday, Aug. 24. That led the Cardinals to second place in the team standings with a 472 total, just one stroke behind Hershey.

Also for the Cards, Eliana Uhing placed ninth individually with a 120. Lucy Rischling and Teagan Bach weren’t far back, shooting 124 and 125, respectively.

The top four individuals behind Pourier at Bayard were Jacqueline Gloy of Perkins County with a 105, followed by Kaidyn Peterson of Mitchell at 107 and Eva McCreery and Claire Sexson of Hershey at 110 and 114.

Perkins County was third in the team standings with a 479. All the other teams needed more than 500 strokes to finish.

Earlier in the week while opening the season at Sidney, Chadron placed fifth in the team standings. Pourier also shot a 103 there while leading her team and placing seventh overall.

Uhing and Rischling were next with 103 scores.