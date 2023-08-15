Chadron’s First National Bank of Omaha Seniors’ baseball team had a significant season that will long be remembered.

The Nationals’ 15-16 final record wasn’t the best, but winning the Class B-7 District Tournament and earning the right to play in the State Tournament in Pierce for the first time since 2007 was momentous. It certainly made the season worthwhile.

The trip to state didn’t come easily. The Nats had to scrape and scratch to win each of their three district games. They edged regular season champion and defending district champion Gering 2-1 in the first round, nipped Alliance 3-1 in the second contest and blanked those same Spartans 1-0 in the championship clash.

As the scores indicate, each of those games was a nail-biter from start to finish. Coach Kyle Sanders was proud of his team’s pulsating success, but not surprised.

“We stuck together and were able to handle the pressure,” Sanders noted. “We were at our best when it counted.”

In looking back, Sanders said the team demonstrated its potential when it edged arch-rival Alliance 4-3 in the first game of the Gering Tournament, went on to win its pool and reached the championship game.

After that, other activities, most of them sports-related, caused key players to miss some games. The Nationals battled, but played about .500 baseball during much of the season.

Sanders said sweeping a capable Spearfish team in a home double-header that concluded the regular season was a confidence booster for his players.

All hands were on deck for the District Tourney that was played at home on Maurice Horse Field, and the Chadron team made the most of that opportunity.

Sanders said the Nationals were competitive at state. They led the first game 1-0, but that was their only run and Wahoo won 7-1. Chadron led host Pierce 3-0 and had a no-hitter going through three innings of the second game, but had to settle for a 5-4 heartbreaking loss.

As a team, the Seniors hit an even .300 for the season, getting 240 hits in 800 at bats. That means there were many good batting averages.

Quinn Bailey, also an all-star in football and wrestling, was among those who didn’t play every game, but had a .417 average to lead the regulars at the plate.

Outfielder Noah Brown was close behind with a .415 average on 17 hits in 41 at bats. He had to miss the final game of the district tournament because of a wrist injury and it may have hampered him when he was called on to pitch at the state tourney.

Seth Gaswick had 23 hits and drove in 13 runs while hitting .365. Broc Barry was close behind with a .341 average on a team-high 30 hits that included 11 extra base raps. He also walked 23 times and scored a team-high 23 runs. Both Gaswick and Berry hit a homer and stole nine bases.

Creighton Ryan came up with a .327 average while serving as the team’s designated hitter much of the time. Kobe Bissonette, who also was still eligible to play for the Juniors, had a .325 average while scoring 17 runs and driving in 18.

Caden Buskirk collected 29 hits, second high on the team and good for a .309 average. Lots of his hits came with teammates on base, because he collected a team-best 26 RBIs. Trey Hendrickson wasn’t far from a .300 average, hitting .292 and swiped 11 bases, more than anyone else except Braden Wright, a member of the Juniors team who did lots of pinch-running for the Seniors, stole 15 bags and scored 16 times.

Jordan Bissonette also had a solid season, hitting .267 while drawing 16 walks and scoring 18 times to rank high in both categories. He also joined Brown, Gaswick and Hendrickson to give the Nats solid outfield defense.

Pitching was another bright spot for the Nationals. Three players—Berry, Kobe Bissonette and Buskirk--did a bulk of it. Each of them went the distance on the mound while winning one of the District Tournament cliff-hangers.

Berry hurled a team-high 43 innings, gave up 47 hits, struck out 53, had a 5-2 win-loss record and a 5.37 earned run average. Bissonette threw 26 innings, yielded the same number of hits, struck out 25, had a 5.15 ERA and won 2 and lost 3. Buskirk pitched 31.2 innings, gave up 31 hits, fanned 31, had a 2-2 record and a sparkling 1.77 ERA.

All three also are superb infielders.

Jordan Bissonette and Hendrickson also pitched frequently. The oldest of the Bissonette brothers struck out 31 in 26 innings on the mound.

While Brown, Jordan Bissonette, Gaswick, Jamie McKinnon and Trey Williamson have exhausted their Legion eligibility, Coach Sanders said he’s optimistic about next year’s potential. He said one goal will be to develop more pitching so if the Nationals reach the state tournament again they’ll be ready for the long haul.

2023 First National Bank-Omaha Seniors Offensive Statistics

Player; ; AB; R; H; 2b; 3b; RBI; W; SO; SB; OB%; BA

Braden Wright; 7; 16; 3; 0; 0; 1; 2; 1; 15; .600; .429

Quinn Bailey; 24; 6; 10; 2; 0; 0; 5; 4; 4; .533; .417

Noah Brown; 41; 12; 17; 2; 1; 6; 0; 6; 2; .415; .415

Seth Gaswick; 63; 15; 23; 4; 2; 13; 4; 14; 9; .429; .365

Broc Berry; 88; 23; 30; 9; 1; 12; 23; 19; 9; .474; .341

Creighton Ryan; 55; 12; 18; 3; 0; 7; 7; 9; 5; .431; .327

Kobe Bissonette; 80; 17; 26; 6; 1; 18; 3; 7; 8; .345; .325

Caden Buskirk; 94; 16; 29; 4; 1; 26; 10; 15; 4; .409; .309

Trey Hendrickson; 65; 14; 19; 0; 0; 7; 11; 16; 11; .418; .292

Jordan Bissonette; 86; 18; 23; 6; 0; 15; 16; 13; 2; .369; .267

Tobin Landen; 54; 12; 13; 2; 0; 9; 8; 13; 2; .338; .241

Trey Williamson; 25; 1; 6; 0; 0; 3; 2; 6; 0; .296; .240

Derek Bissonette; 46; 8; 11; 3; 0; 8; 7; 13; 2; .386; .239

Bricen Wright; 29; 13; 5; 1; 0; 3; 10; 15; 9; .385; .172

Totals; ; 800; 189; 240; 42; 6; 139; 113; 189; 92; .402; .300

Berry and Gaswick each hit one home run.