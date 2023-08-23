The Chadron State College football team is continuing to make good progress, the coaches believe. The Eagles will kick off their season on Thursday, Aug. 31 by visiting the Quincy Hawks, located at Quincy, Ill., along the banks of the Mississippi River in western Illinois. Kickoff will be at 5 p.m. MDT.

“We’re progressing the way we need to,” said Defensive Coordinator Clint Sasse. “We’re learning from our mistakes, trying to do the right thing day-by-day.”

Offensive Coordinator Micah Smith agreed. He said his starting lineup is shaping up, although it appears the offense will have good depth and will probably utilize a long list of players.

Head Coach Jay Long said the Eagles are having “a great fall camp.” He noted the players reported to fall camp in excellent condition, allowing the coaches to quickly install the offensive, defensive and special teams’ systems.

Smith said the offense is “trying to be more physical this year” and believes that is happening. He said the emphasis started during spring drills and has continued during preseason workouts.

Sasse said the offense has kept the defense on its toes when they work out against one another because the offense has flashed numerous looks.

“I think we’ve seen about every scheme you can imagine,” Sasse said. “That’s good for us because it helps us get ready for about everything the opponents can try to run against us.”

Smith said that’s exactly the reason his unit has been lining up in various sets, he hopes it will keep the defense off-guard.

“We want to make it difficult for the defense to determine what we’re going to do,” the offensive coordinator said. “We run pretty much the same plays but from different looks. Of course, the offense has to know what it’s doing to make it work. Everybody has to be on the same page.”

Sasse said each of the segments of his unit has been looking good in practice.

The defensive front features nearly everyone who played there last year. They include rush end Hunter O’Connor, who led the nation in quarterback sacks last fall, along with the other 2022 starter at end, Gabe Perkins, and Trevon Smith, Kobe Smith, Kien Martin and Tanner True, who will rotate at the tackles.

Sasse said two young Nebraskans have also been impressive in the line this fall. They are Brayton Branic, a sophomore from Sandhills High at Dunning, and Bo Douglass, a true freshman from Grand Island. Because there are so many veterans available, the coach said Douglass is still likely to redshirt, but he shows much promise.

At least one freshman is apt to be on the field quite a bit at linebacker, Sasse said. He’s Reece Jacobs, who was an all-state football player and a three-time state champion wrestler at Sturgis High School. That’s where Head Coach Long also starred in both of those sports before he enrolled at Chadron State in 1995.

The Eagles return the three leading linebackers from last year in seniors Joey Geil and Heamasi Latu, and junior Xavier Harrell. However, Latu is coming off a knee injury he sustained late in the season and the coaches are being cautious until he is completely healed.

Sasse had good things to say about the two probable starters at safety. He said Dax Yeradi and Sutton Pohlman, both redshirt sophomores, “have high football IQs” and can help the defense make adjustments when the offense tries to spring surprises.

Another freshman is pretty well guaranteed playing time in the secondary, Sasse said. He’s Tucker Peterson, a graduate of Roosevelt High at Johnstown, Colo. where he was a three-time all-stater and was the state’s Class 3A Player of the Year last fall after Roosevelt won the state title.

The coach added that he’s “excited” about what he’s seen from many of the freshmen.

Smith said the competition for starting quarterback continues to be tight between senior Heath Beemiller and junior Mason Hamilton. He noted that Beemiller had the early lead while Hamilton was still finding his way after having shoulder surgery that caused him to miss the last half of the 2022 season and continue to rehabilitate this spring. But Hamilton is now healthy and has been playing well.

“It’s a good situation,” the coach observed. “We found out last fall that we must have several capable quarterbacks. I’m glad both of these guys are doing so well.”

Smith added that a few other key offensive players are still waiting to for doctors’ clearances before they are ready for full-time competition. They include running backs Dorian Collier and Rylan Aguallo and lineman Remington Ferree. Fortunately, the Eagles seem to have enough depth at their positions to take up the slack.

The top three running backs are junior Jeydon Cox and 2022 redshirts Brock Ping and James Marschall. Sophomores Jacob Naselroad and D’Anthony Smith are the leading contenders to fill the right guard spot where Ferree started several last fall.

Smith said the Eagles have a “plethora” of experienced receivers, but added that freshman Rollin George of San Diego may also make the travel list. George caught 53 passes for nearly 800 yards on a state championship team last fall.

Long said Saturday’s practice was the 12th for the Eagles running CSC offense vs. CSC defense. The final 10 beginning this week will be the CSC O/D vs. the Quincy O/D.