The Chadron State College volleyball team will open its 2023 season this weekend by hosting a four-team classic in the Chicoine Center. There will be seven matches, with the teams playing one another.

The action will begin at 9 a.m. both days. The Eagles’ matches will be against York College at noon Friday, Minnesota State-Moorhead at 6 p.m. Friday and South Dakota Mines at noon Saturday.

This year’s roster has 23 players made up of four seniors, six juniors, seven sophomores and six freshmen. The returnees include all nine leaders in kills and the top eight in blocks from a year ago. But the leading setter, Breshawna Kelly, and busiest digger, Abby Schaefer, were among the four seniors on the 2022 team.

The front row returnees include Mayson Fago who led the team with 185 kills, followed by Lexi Hurtado with 178, Bella Adams with 167, Aiyana Fujiyama with 140 and Amber Harvey with 123. Fujiyama, who received honorable mention All-RMAC, paced the Eagles defensively at the net with 93 total blocks. Adams was next with 76.

Rylee Greiman has much experience as the team’s libero. Now a graduate student, this will be her fifth season. She had 249 digs and led the team with 27 ace serves last fall.

Other returners who received valuable playing time a year ago include Allie Ferguson, Natali Keni, Kiera Alfred and Kiley West.

Now a sophomore, West is a setter who handed out 268 assists. Ferguson, a senior from Chadron, appeared in all but one of the Eagles’ matches a year ago, when they had 7-20 record

Newcomers include one transfer and five freshmen. The transfer is Alondra Hernandez, a senior from Provo, Utah, who joins the program after spending one year at Norfolk State in Virginia. Before that she was the Region Nine 9 Libero of the Year twice at Central Wyoming College at Riverton.

"We have done a lot of hard work and not just in the past two weeks. I am really pleased with the growth we saw during the spring semester," Head Coach Jennifer Stadler said. "Everyone has been providing an impact, buying into our culture and the things that we want to accomplish.”

During the weekend of Sept. 8-9, the Eagles will be one of five teams at the Rollins College Classic in Florida. They’ll open their RMAC schedule by playing Colorado Mines and Metro State in the Denver area Sept. 15-16.