Another season of Chadron State football has arrived with nearly 140 players taking part in the fall camp that began on Aug. 7. The Eagles will be the first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference team to kick off the season. It will be at 5 p.m. (MDT) Thursday, Aug. 31 against a first-time opponent, the University of Quincy in Illinois.

The CSC roster is about evenly divided between returning players and newcomers. It includes 35 lettermen. All the coaches said the team made lots of progress during the first half of the preseason workouts and are optimistic

The quarterback position was hard hit by injuries last fall. Transfer Heath Beemiller of Chandler, Ariz., started the first three games before he was sidelined by a knee injury. Junior Mason Hamilton of Gillette, Wyo., started the fourth game, but suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in that contest.

Therefore, true freshman Preston Pearson started the next three before he sustained a foot injury late in the third game that ended his season. Thankfully, Beemiller was able to return for the final four games.

It was just the second time in at least 50 years that the Eagles were forced to use three different quarterbacks. The current coaches hope it never happens again, but Offensive Coordinator Micah Smith has plans to involve all three of them again this season.

He said Beemiller and Hamilton are contending for the starting job, and he plans to design “a run and shoot package” for Pearson, a southpaw with good speed. Smith added that Pearson is apt to return kickoffs.

No matter who plays quarterback, he’ll have lots of options at the skill positions to make things click. The team has a long list of both running backs and receivers.

While last year’s leading rusher, massive Jalen Starks, who ran for 637 yards and scored 11 of the Eagles’ 13 rushing touchdowns, has expended his eligibility, everyone else who carried the pigskin a year ago is back.

That includes Dorian Collier, who at 6-foot-1, 213 pounds is the biggest of the bunch and averaged a team-high 5.7 yards a carry last fall, but also missed a few games because of injuries.

The other candidates include Jeydon Cox, who is more of the scatback type, along with former Mitchell standout Rylan Agualo and two highly-regarded backs who redshirted last fall, Brock Ping and Jake Marschall.

Seven of last season’s eight leading receivers have returned. Senior Ahlonte Hair led the group with 33 receptions for 457 yards and four TDs. Sophomore Tommy Thomas and junior tight end Peter Krohn, both had at least 30 catches for more than 300 yards.

The other wideouts include graduate students Ali Musa and Jahani Wright, junior Grant Swenson and track standout Brodie Roden, who as a senior-to-be last spring decided to play football and hauled in Beemiller’s 52-yard pass in the end zone in the spring game’s opening series.

The coaches also see great potential for Ro Abercrombie at tight end along with Krohn. Both are 6-3, 240. Another budding tight end is Koye Gilbert, who was the standout for Wyoming when it defeated Nebraska in the 6-Man All-Star Game played at Elliott Field in 2020.

Center Michael DeCamillis, one of the Eagles’ leading all-star candidates, is the only returning full-time starter in the offensive line. But Head Coach Jay Long likes the fact that he has a dozen others who were involved in spring drills and showed plenty of promise.

Three of them—all just sophomores—earned playing time last fall. They are Tyler Carpenter, Remington Ferree and Vincent Mosley. Other candidates include transfers Joseph Christensen and Malik Mashek, who were starting tackles at junior colleges.

Two more sophs—Jacob Nasalroad and Rudy Gish—and a third transfer, Kwane Frimpong, also are in the mix up front.

On the defensive side, the Eagles return eight starters. That’s a plus, but there are some big shoes to fill because three of the graduates—end Tayven Bray, safety Brendan Brehmer and cornerback Bobby Peele—were on the all-conference lists last fall.

Despite losing Bray, the line has lots of size and experience. Among them is All-American edge rusher Hunter O’Connor, who finished last season with 60 total tackles, 24 of them for minus yards, including 16 sacks that led NCAA II for the regular season and broke the CSC single-season record.

Dependable senior Gabe Perkins and Andrew Calderone, who has moved over from offense, will be among those helping O’Connor on the outside.

Tackle is expected to be another defensive stronghold, where super senior Kobe Whipple and Trevon Smith, junior Kien Martin and sophomore Tanner True have returned. Defensive Coordinator Clint Sasse said he’ll alternate them while keeping the pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Leading the linebacker corps will be junior Xavier Harrell, who led the team with 66 tackles last fall and senior Joey Geil, who had 55 stops and has a knack for making big plays. The coaches are pleased that senior Heamasi Latu is at near-full speed again after being sidelined late last season by a torn ACL.

Logan O'Brien, Kyle McIntosh, transfer Dylan Meyers and freshman Reese Jacobs are among the others bidding for playing time at linebacker. Unfortunately, junior Dylan Soule of Polk, Neb., sustained a serious knee injury early in fall drills.

Senior Harvey Reynolds and sophomore Dax Yeradi are returning starters in the secondary. Sasse also welcomes the return of Jahvonte Hair, twin brother of Ahlonte Hair, the Eagles’ wide receiver. Jahvonte started at cornerback in last year’s season-opener, but broke his leg in that game.

Transfer Deonte Jackson and brothers Jaylan and Javian Byrd were newcomers who stood out during spring practice. Special teams standout Sutton Pohlman is another potential starter while redshirt Larenz Lovelace, former wide receiver River Juarez and a couple of freshmen have been impressive in early workout.

The Eagles must replace the graduated Gunnar Jones, who tied the school record when he booted two 57-yard field goals against Adams State last fall. Transfer Wilson Yee is a strong candidate for the job. Sophomore Brodie Eisenbraun has returned while averaging 39.8 yards while doing most of the punting last fall.