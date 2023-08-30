Last spring, two football teams located in mid-America were still looking for an opponent to help them kick off the 2023 football season. Chadron State Coach Jay Long placed a phone call to Quincy University Coach Gary Bass and it happened. They agreed to meet on Thursday, Aug. 31, in Quincy.

The Eagles will be playing the Hawks, starting at 5 p.m. Mountain time. Long was disappointed when Bass said his team won’t be able return the visit next fall. But Long added that “beggars can’t be choosers” and the deal was made.

“We have a hard time finding non-conference games,” Long said. “Our other choices were Central Washington and Simon Fraser in Canada. And, later in the spring, Simon Fraser dropped football. So, we’re happy we got this one.”

Packed in two busses, 61 CSC players and their coaches left for Quincy at 9 o’clock Tuesday morning. It was expected to be an 11-hour trip.

The City of Quincy has about 40,000 residents and is located on the Mississippi River in western Illinois. The university opened in 1860 and is a Catholic, liberal arts institution with an enrollment of around 1,500.

The football teams have some similarities. Both are coming off disappointing seasons and both have only five seniors among their probable starters.

The Eagles had a 3-8 season last fall and the Hawks were 4-7.

Quincy is in the Great Lakes Valley Conference along with four Missouri schools—Missouri S&T, Southwest Baptist, Truman State and William Jewell—the University of Indianapolis and McKendree, located at Lebanon, Ill.

The Hawks’ only conference victory last fall was by a 63-62 score in over McKendree in overtime. They also beat another Illinois team--Trinity International—Ashland of Ohio and Kentucky Wesleyan in non-conference matchups

All three of CSC’s wins last fall were versus RMAC foes—Fort Lewis, Adams State and New Mexico Highlands. The Eagles lost their overtime game, to Colorado Mesa, 38-37.

The Eagles defeated Missouri S&T 42-25 and 40-27 in 2014 and ’15, the only times they have previously played a Great Lakes Valley team.

Senior Heath Beemiller, who, around injuries, started the first three and last four games last fall, will be the Eagles’ starting quarterback at Quincy. Offensive Coordinator Micah Smith said both Beemiller and junior Mason Hamilton, who started one game and had his season ended by a shoulder injury in it, are expected to see action in the opener.

“The quarterbacks have become more consistent,” Smith said. “We have a lot of good playmakers. We’re trying to get the ball to them in space.”

Smith added that he expects five or six receivers will rotate and all three running backs making the trip will play.

The starting tailback will be Brock Ping, who played in the final six games as a true freshman in 2022, then redshirted last fall. Smith said Ping spent lots of time in the weight room in the past year, has both strength and flexibility, and has been impressive this fall.

Long, who is in charge of the offensive line, is thrilled that the Eagles landed a pair of new tackles—one from California and the other from Texas. They are senior Malik Mashek, 6-3, 315, and JoJo Christensen, 6-5, 325. He believes both “are all-conference caliber.”

Nonetheless, the line leader remains Michael DeCamillis, who will be starting at center for the fifth consecutive season, including the four “Covid” games played in 2020. He was second-team all-RMAC last fall. He’s 6-3, 290.

The defense will feature the front line, where nine players are expected to rotate. The group includes Hunter O’Connor, who, as a sophomore last fall, finished with 60 total tackles, 24 of them for minus yards, including 16 quarterback sacks that led NCAA II through the regular season and broke the CSC single-season record. Those stats netted him an array of all-star nods and he’s also been on several pre-season all-star lists.

Senior Joey Geil long ago established the reputation for always playing hard and making big plays at linebacker. Defensive Coordinator Clint Sasse expects that to continue and believes redshirt freshman Reed Henkel is from the same mold.

“A year ago Reed was on the scout team, but he had a great spring, a great off-season and has made huge strides,” Sasse said.

On paper, the secondary seems to be a question mark because five of the 11 defensive backs making the trip have never played in a college game before. But Sasse said they have talent and will supply more depth than usual.

The coach added that the return of cornerback Jahvonte Hair, who sustained a broken leg in last year’s season opener, is a big plus. Sasse also brags about the “football IQ” of this year’s group. He believes they are “well prepared and ready for anything.”

Not a whole lot is known about the Quincy Hawks, but they have some players with impressive numbers.

They have a new quarterback in Drake Davis, a transfer from Northern Michigan, where in 17 games the past three years, he completed 227 of 371 passes for 2,412 yards and 16 touchdowns to go with 12 interceptions. He also ran for 546 yards and six TDs.

The Hawks return their top receiver from a year ago in senior Jason Lawrence, who caught 51 passes for 818 yards and nine scores. Their defensive leader is Peyton Plunkett, a 6-3, 237-pound senior who had eight sacks among his 18 tackles for minus yards last fall and also forced six fumbles.

The Eagles will play their second game at home starting at noon on Saturday, Sept. 9 against the Augustana Vikings.

At halftime of that game, the 1989 and 1990 teams, both of which were nationally ranked in the top 10 and were the first from CSC to qualify for the playoffs, will be inducted into the CSC Athletic Hall of Fame.

Chadron State Offense

Wide Receivers—Ahlonte Hair, 6-2, 170, Sr.; Grant Swensen, 6-2, 205, Jr.; and Tommy Thomas, 6-2, 190, So.

Tight End—Peter Krohn, 6-3, 250, Jr.

Tackles—Joseph Christensen, 6-5, 325, Jr., and Malik Mashek, 6-3, 315, Sr.

Guards—Tyler Carpenter, 6-3, 300, So., and Jacob Naselroad, 6-5, 280, So.

Center—Michael DeCamillis, 6-3, 290, Sr.

Quarterback—Heath Beemiller, 6-3, 6-3, 210, Sr.

Runningback—Brock Ping, 5-10, 210, So.

Placekicker—Wilson Yee, 5-11, 190, Jr.

Chadron State Defense

Edge—Xavier Harrell, 6-2, 235, Jr.

Linemen—Hunter O’Connor, 6-3, 260, Jr.; Tanner True, 6-3, 295, So.; and Kien Martin, 6-1, 280, Jr., or Kobe Whipple, 6-1, 300, Sr.

Linebackers—Joey Giel, 6-2, 225, Sr., and Reed Henkel, 6-1, 225, RFr.

Cornerbacks—Jaylen Byrd, 6-3, 195, Jr., and Jahvonte Hair, 6-1, 170, Jr.

Safetys—Peyton Millis, 6-3, 180, RFr.; Sutton Pohlman, 6-1, 215, So., and Dax Yeradi, 6-0, 185, So.

Punter—Brodie Eisenbaum, 6-2, 190, So.

Quincy Offense

Wide Receivers—Jalen Lawrence, 5-11, 177, Sr.; Travis Isaac, 6-1, 183, Jr.; Marlin Washington, 6-2, 176, Sr.

Tight End—Hans Wisnewski, 6-4, 240, Jr,

Tackles—Nathan Smith, 6-3, 280, So., and Austin Dearing, 6-2, 298, Jr.

Guards—Mason Petty, 6-3, 270, So., and Lucas Sartori, 6-4, 321, So.

Center—Cade Cameron, 6-1, 295, Jr.

Quarterback—Drake Davis, 6-0, 200, Jr.

Runningback—JQ Brown, 5-11, 200, Jr.

Placekicker—Michael Owens, 5-11, 197, Jr.

Quincy Defense

Ends—Dale Dambek, 6-3, 259, Jr., and David Tabakovic, 6-1, 298, Sr.

Tackles—Collin Otta-Chatman, 6-1, 282, Jr., and Cole Schnettgoecke, 6-1, 281, Jr.

Linebackers—Trevon Rhoades, 5-11, 224, Sr., Brock Inman, 6-2, 218, So.; and Peyton Plunkett, 6-3, 237, Sr.

Cornerbacks—Lazerick Hill, 5-9, 177, Jr., and Trajean Thornton, 6-1, 181, Jr.

Safetys—Joseph Webb, 6-0, 199, Jr., and David Lewis, 6-1, 191, Jr.

Punter—Davon Parrott, 5-10, 174, So.