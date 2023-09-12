Even though they were third in the team standings, the Chadron girls were definitely “in the running” for the championship at the cross country meet they hosted on Chadron State College challenging course last Friday.

The Lady Cardinals finished with 35 points, just two more than Sidney, which was the winner. Gering also scored 35 points, but squeezed ahead of Chadron in the final standings because the Bulldogs’ fifth finisher was ahead of the Cardinals’ No. 5.

Sidney senior Talissa Tanquary was the individual winner by about 70 seconds. Her time over the 5,000-meter course was 21 minutes, 37.21 seconds. Second place went to freshman Taylor Harrelson of Rapid City Christian, followed by Gering senior Alison Bradford, whose time was 23:30.11.

Chadron freshman Lillie Uhing was a close fourth in 23:44.12. Her teammates, sophomore Jentsyn Fuller and senior Grace Pyle, placed seventh and eighth to also earn medals. The Red Birds’ fourth “counter” was sophomore Ava Pyle, who was 22nd overall.

Another of the Cardinals, Demaris Kelso, wasn’t far back while placing 27th.

Gordon-Rushville was fourth in the girls’ team totals with 47 points and Scottsbluff, which entered its junior varsity, was fifth. None of the other schools had enough (four) girls to form a full team, although there were 60 individuals in the race.

In the boys’ action, Gering runners placed first, second, fourth and seventh to finish with 14 points. Alliance was next with 25, followed by Sidney, 67; Rapid City Christian, 83; Chadron, 103; Wheatland, Wyo., 104; Scottsbluff, which entered its junior varsity, 124; and Gordon-Rushville, 133.

Two Gering runners set the pace in the boys’ competition. Sophomore Axton Stone led the way in 17:55.50, followed by junior Nathan Seiler in 18:28.84. Alliance sophomore Trevor Zurn came in third, about 20 seconds later.

Chadron leader was senior Collin Dailey, who was 21st in 21:45.10. Others who made up the Cardinals’ boys’ team were Chayse Swinney, Max Stewart and Bennett Fisher, who was a half stride ahead of teammate Austin Taylor at the finish line. All are seniors except Stewart, who is a freshman.

Hay Springs’ sophomore Parker Wellnitz missed out on getting medal by only one place. He was 11th in 19:55.17. There were 74 boys involved. They also ran five kilometers.

Crawford’s Kiera Brennan was 16th in the girls’ lineup in 26:28.14. Her teammate, Tatum Reid, was 25th.

The Alliance Meet this Saturday will be next for most of the western Nebraska distance advocates.

The top 10 in the girls’ race follow:

1, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 21:37.21; 2, Taylor Harrelson, Rapid City Christian, 22:47.95; 3, Alison Bradford, Gering, 23:30.11; 4, Lillie Uhing, Chadron, 23:44.13; 5, Kylee Kampfe, Sidney, 23:49.73; 6, Rylie Barker, Gordon-Rushville, 23:50.52; 7, Jentsyn Fuller, Chadron, 24:20.02; 8, Grace Pyle, Chadron, 24:42.64; 9, Erin Caweizel, Gering, 24:58.22; 10, Tyrah American Horse, 25:00.44.

The boys’ top 10:

1, Axton Stone, Gering, 17:55.50; 2, Nathan Seiler, Gering, 18:28.85; 3, Trevor Zurn, Alliance, 18:48.48; 4, Aiden Narvals, Gering, 19:04.41; 5, Devin Graham 19:08.92; 6, Cole Shimp, Scottsbluff, 19:11.68; 7, Gage Ruzicka, Gering, 19:15.99; 8, Ben Cassatt-Reina, Alliance, 19:31.67; 9, Asher Saka, Alliance, 19:38.86; 10, Noah Canas, Sidney, 19:51.62.