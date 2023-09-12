As usual when Scottsbluff is entered, the Lady Bearcats won the Chadron Invitational Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 5, but after finishing sixth with a 484 score in its home tourney last year, the Lady Cardinals did much better this year.

Coach CJ Bach’s team was third with a 448 total—a 36 stroke improvement, even though it was chilly and breezy during much of this year’s competition.

The Cardinals were led by senior Lucy Rischling with a career-best 103 that was good for seventh place. Teammate Teagan Bach shot a 111, just one stroke away from placing in the top 10. Chadron’s other varsity scores were 116 by Eliana Uhing and an uncharacteristic 118 by Kenzie Pourier, her season high, which in golf is not a good thing.

The Chadron Tourney also included a junior varsity division, and sophomore Cards’ Reese Ritterbush was the overwhelming winner, shooting a 103 that was seven strokes better than runner-up Elliot Selzer of Scottsbluff.

Scottsbluff’s Nielli Heinhold was by far and away the varsity winner. She needed no more than five shots on any of the 18 holes and finished with a 76 total. That score helped set the pace in the team standings with a 372 total, well ahead of the rest of the pack. Valentine finished second with a 443, five strokes ahead of the tourney hosts.

Another of the Bearcats, Addie Peck, was the runner-up with an 88. while Valentine’s Kaetryn Bancroft placed third with a 95. Caitlyn Lewis of Scottsbluff finished fourth at 98. Everyone else was over 100, but Kaidyn Patterson of Mitchell and Emily McCune had 102 scores, followed by Rischling’s 103.

Team scores—1, Scottsbluff, 372; 2, Valentine, 443; 3, Chadron, 448; 4, Gering, 458; 5, Sidney, 472; 6, Alliance, 510.

Individual top 10—1, Nelli Heinold, SB, 76; 2, Addie Peck, SB, 88; 3, Kaetryn Bancroft, Val, 95; 4, Caitlyn Lewis, Scottsbluff, 98; 5, Kaidyn Patterson, Mit, 102; 6, Emily McCune, All, 102; 7, Lucy Rischling, Chad, 103; 8. Kenna Bowron, Ger, 105; 9, Claire Jordan, Sid, 105; 10, Lauren Philbrick, SB, 110.