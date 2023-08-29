It was an exciting few days for the Lady Cardinals volleyball team, both at home and on the road, as they conquered five of their six opponents over three days.

The team saw a fierce battle on Thursday, Aug. 24, against the Mitchell Tigers. Though Mitchell managed to take the first set 25-21, Chadron fired back by taking the next two, 25-17 and 25-18. The Tigers repeated their score against the Cardinals in the fourth, with a 25-21 win, forcing the fifth set. Though it looked like Mitchell was going to come out on top, a strong rally helped the Cardinals take a final victory 15-7.

Coach Blakelee Hoffman said the team didn’t play as well as they could have against Mitchell, and had a lot of attacking errors. “Getting the win was huge,” she said, “especially being down in the fifth set, then working our way back and holding them.”

Hoffman further added Demi Ferguson had a great night, but also commented that Paige Slingsby played very well for being a sophomore and not having a lot of varsity experience.

Ferguson notched 19 kills — with four aces — against the Tigers, while Slingsby also hit double digits with 11, right behind Taverra Sayaloune’s 12.

“[Slingsby] had some huge plays at crucial moments, and that really made the big difference, especially toward the end of the match.”

The Cardinals made quick work of the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs on Friday, Sept. 25, not giving up any sets in a quick 3-0 win, 25-20, 25-20 and 25-17.

The team showed some more cohesion from the previous night, and Coach Hoffman added, “I think we worked out a lot of our nerves from last night. We definitely seemed a lot more relaxed. Gordon-Rushville is going to be tough — they’re in our sub-district now — and we have a few things we definitely need to work on but we definitely played a more relaxed game.”

While Ferguson had another great night, Hoffman also commended Jaleigh McCartney’s ability to set the ball, and the connection the two players have formed over the years.

Ferguson surpassed her kill count from Thursday, totaling 21 on the Mustangs with two aces. McCartney provided a whopping 39 assists in the match.

Chadron then went 3-1 on Saturday, taking second overall at the Rapid City Christian tournament. They went 2-0 against their first two opponents, winning sets 25-12 and 25-16 against St. Thomas More, and 25-13 and 25-21 against St. Francis Indian.

In the semifinals, Chadron took the first win against Hill City, 25-19, before that score was reversed to tie up the teams. The Cardinals managed to get the win on the Rangers however, with a 25-21 win in the third set.

Though they put up good numbers in the championship game against Rapid City, the Comets came out on top in two sets, winning 25-22 and 25-18.

Coach Hoffman stated, “Knowing the teams we faced and their reputable programs, I was thrilled to finish 3-1. St. Thomas More and Hill City were really good wins; both teams have big middles and we were really smart with our attacking.”

Ferguson was again the top killer against St. Thomas, with 12. Sophomores Beau Behrends and Slingsby took top spots against St. Francis with six and four kills, respectively.

In the final two games, it was Ferguson again on top with 10 kills on Hill City and six on Rapid City Christian.

The Cardinals were scheduled to take on Scottsbluff, again at home this past Tuesday, and will be at Alliance Tuesday, Sept. 5.