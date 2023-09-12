Made up of a large and capable offensive line and some impressive skill position players, the Mitchell Tigers improved their record to 3-0 last Friday night with a 42-14 win over the Chadron Cardinals on their home turf.

The margin of victory was a surprise. However, the Tigers have been potent so far this season. They have scored at least 39 points in each of their games and won them by a margin of 136-45 total points. They will probably be thoroughly tested this Friday night when they play at Sidney, which also has won its first three games.

The Cardinals are now 2-1.

After forcing the Cardinals to punt early in the game, Mitchell opened the scoring on its first play when senior wide receiver Santiago Castilllo, on a counter, took the ball 80 yards to the end zone. He also kicked the extra point, just as he did after his team’s ensuing five TDs.

Chadron tied the game early in the second quarter. Quinn Bailey went the final four yards after he’d gained 18 and 14 yards with some hard and elusive running. Gunnar Lans added the PAT.

Bailey was again Chadron’s major weapon, carrying 16 times for 91 yards, but Mitchell led 21-7 at halftime.

The Tigers drove 65 yards for their second touchdown, which came on a 15-yard pass from quarterback Cael Peters to Adriane Garza with six minutes remaining in the second period. They scored again with just 24 seconds left in the quarter, with Dez Smith going the final four yards after taking over at quarterback.

On the previous play, Peters had run 14 yards before he was shoved out of bounds and sustained a leg injury.

Peters returned in the second half for just one play, but it was a big one. He connected with Garza on a 43-yard pass for a touchdown on the Tigers’ first possession, putting the hosts ahead 28-7.

Heath Peters, the Mitchell High principal and Cael’s father, said by telephone Monday that his son’s injury does not appear to be too serious, but said it might keep him from playing against Sidney.

The Mitchell senior carried the ball 13 times for 66 yards and completed all four of his passes for 97 yards and two TDs. Castillo, boosted by his 80-yard scoring dash, finished with 146 yards rushing and Smith carried 18 times for 102 yards that included three touchdown carries.

Smith went the final seven yards of a 61-yard march with 2:30 left in third and also ran the last five during another lengthy drive that saw Castillo, pick up of several first downs after his teammates had opened holes in the line.

Altogether, Mitchell finished with 453 total net yards and 24 first downs. Chadron was limited to 128 yards and nine first downs.

Both coaches played their alternates much of the fourth quarter. Chadron recovered a Mitchell fumble midway in the final stanza and sophomore Lane Davidson scored on three-yard run with 5:25 to play.

Mitchell’s line leaders include seniors Jeremiah Coley, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, and Bennett Lebruska, 6-1, 265, along with a pair of juniors who are nearly as large or even larger. They are Jackson Jenkins (6-2, 250) and Michael Suttles (6-4, 285).

Junior Landen Murphy, who plays center, is the smallest of the Tigers’ offensive linemen at 5-10, 210.

Two more 200-pounders, Kaden Hessler and Lukah Schwery, also are in the mix or play tight end.

“We could have played better. It should have been a closer game,” Chadron Coach Michael Sandstrom said. “But Mitchell has a really good team. They have extraordinary size in their line and some really good skill position players, too. Their biggest linemen outweigh some of ours by about 100 pounds.”

After Mitchell had built a sizable lead, the Cardinals passed more than usual. While quarterback Broc Berry was on target with most of his tosses, several of them were dropped. Chadron’s stat showed just five completions in 17 attempts for 33 yards.

After having some problems with punts in the previous game at Gering, Bailey punted five times for a 41.8-yard average and Berry was credited with a 51-yarder during his only punt.

Linebackers Caden Buskirk and Gage Wild led the Cardinals in tackle with nine apiece. Bailey was credited with seven.

; ; Chad. Mit.

First Downs; 9; 24

Total Net Yards; 128; 453

Rushes, Yards; 22-95; 49-356

Passing Yards; 33; 97

Passing; 5-17-0; 4-5-0

Return Yards; 103; 40

Punts, Ave.; 6-43.2; 1-45

Chadron 0 7 0 7 ---14

Mitchell 7 14 14 7 ---42

Mit—Santiago Castillo 80 run (Castillo kick)

Chad—Quinn Bailey 4 run (Gunnar Lans kick)

Mit—Adriane Garza 15 pass from Cael Peters (Castillo kick)

Mit—Desmonde Smith 5 run (Castillo kick)

Mit—Garza 43 pass from Peters (Castillo kick)

Mit—Smith 3 run (Castillo kick)

Mit—Smith 5 run (Castillo kick)

Chad—Layne Davidson 3 run (Lans kick)

Rushing: Chad—Quinn Bailey 16-91, Broc Berry 3-4, Layne Davidson 1-3, Tyler Spotted Elk 1-minus 3. Mit—Santiago Castillo 10-146, Desmonde Smith 18-103, Cael Peters 13-65, Mike Plasencio 3-33, Rylan Hauk 4-6, Ace Hobbs 1-4.

Passing: Chad—Broc Berry 5-17-0, 33 yards. Mit—Cael Peters 4-4-0, 97 yards, 2 TD; Dez Smith 0-1-0.

Receiving: Chad—Quinn Bailey 2-21, Gage Wild 2-15, Trey Hendrickson 1-minus 3. Mit—Adriane Garza 2-58, 2 TDs, Santiago Castillo 1-27, Dez Smith 1-12.

Punt Returns: Chad—Quinn Bailey 1-15. Mit—Adriane Garza 6-19. Kickoff Returns: Chad—Quinn Bailey 5-88. Mit—Adriane Garza 2-21.

Tackles: Chad—Caden Buskirk 9.5, Gage Wild 9, Quinn Bailey 7, Trey Hendrickson 3.5, Zane Cullers 3, Jon Fintel 3.