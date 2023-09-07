Some good luck was involved, but it wasn’t by accident that Chadron State College’s football fortunes were quickly reversed after Brad Smith was hired as the Eagles’ head coach on March 1, 1987. Lots of hard work, determination and personal touch were involved.

The friendships the effervescent Smith had formed when he was a graduate assistant coach while earning his master’s degree at Chadron 15 years earlier paid off. So did the many acquaintances he made during the three years in the mid-1970 when he was the head coach at Alliance High School.

It was a new ball game for Chadron State football when Smith arrived after being an assistant coach six years at his alma mater, Western Illinois University. The program was dragging rock bottom. He inherited just 21 lettermen and eight squadmen. Only three of them had been starters.

Predictably, the 1987 season did not go well. The Eagles won just one of eight games. But replenishing the roster had begun and the foundation for future success was laid. Just two years later—1989—the Eagles were 8-1 and the next season they went 9-1. Both teams were ranked among the top 10 nationally in the NAIA and became the first Chadron State teams to qualify for the playoffs.

Those two teams will be inducted into the CSC Athletic Hall of Fame this Saturday, when the Eagles host the Augustana Vikings for a noon kickoff at Elliott Field. Brad Smith will be there to greet and help recognize the players who return.

There are some interesting stories about how several Eagles who became stars wound up at Chadron State. One of them involves Corey Anderson, who became one of the Eagles’ all-time great linebackers.

Not long after Smith had been named the head coach, Marilyn Anderson took her son Corey and a few of his friends from Sandhills High School at Dunning on a skiing trip to Terry Peak in the Black Hills.

En route home, they were planning to stay with Marilyn’s sister Patty and her husband Darrell, (whose last name also was Andersen but was spelled with an e instead of an o,) on Sunday night in Chadron. Patty had tipped off the new coach that her nephew, both an all-state 8-man football player and basketball player would be visiting her home.

However, a spring blizzard hit, closing the highway between Hot Springs and Chadron, so the skiers had to spend that night in Hot Springs.

The highway was opened late Monday and the group arrived in Chadron, but by then the Andersons’ van was not running well and needed attention. Thus Coach Smith not only got to meet Corey and his mother briefly Monday night, but was able to give them a tour of the college and get better acquainted the next day.

Corey had already been offered a scholarship to play football at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, but neither he nor his parents were thrilled about him going to college in Omaha. It was simply too big. He liked what he saw of Chadron and Chadron State, thought he’d enjoy playing for Coach Smith and switched to the Eagles. The rest is history.

While playing in the first 11-man game of his career that summer, Anderson made tackles “sideline-to-sideline” and earned the Most Valuable Defensive Player Award at the West Nebraska All-Star Game in Scottsbluff.

He continued to have that kind of success with the Eagles. He received Nebraska all-state college honors from the Omaha World-Herald as a freshman, sophomore and a senior and was an NAIA All-American his senior year in 1990. The only glitch in his career was a pulled hamstring that forced him to miss most of his junior season in 1989. He still finished his career as the Eagles’ all-time leading tackler with 398 and came up with 17 turnovers—nine fumbles and eight interceptions.

One of the interceptions was against Montana Tech his senior year, when he picked off a two-point conversion attempt and returned it 99 yards to give the Eagles two points. It was the first time a CSC player had done that.

Landing Corey Anderson actually paid double dividends. The next year, the Eagles signed his cousin, Russ Anderson, who had played high school football at Anselmo. Also a linebacker, Russ was CSC’s leading tackler in 1989, when Corey was sidelined, and also in 1991 after Corey had graduated.

Few of the stories about Smith’s early recruits are as involved as the Andersons’, but the Eagles signed by the new energetic coach, a genuine people-person, included numerous other great players. Immediately after Smith arrived, he began contacting all the high school coaches in the region.

Smith made sure one of his first signees was Chadron High placekicker Jay Masek, who held eight CSC records when he graduated in 1990, including most field goals in a game (5), season (15) and career (47). Another early recruit was David Jones of Casper, who rushed for a what was then the CSC record 4,533 yards during his four years at tailback. That included 1,625 yards as a senior in 1990 to lead both the NAIA and NCAA II.

Jones’ great season senior season helped the Eagles lead Division II in total offense at 480 yards a game.

Five more freshmen from Wyoming that Smith signed his first year at CSC also became stalwarts. They included Curtis Deines of Torrington, Jason Irvine and Mike Sorensen of Wheatland, Dennis Leman of Douglas and Mark Wyman of Ten Sleep. Jerry Thomas came all the way from Zachery, La.

The list of Wyoming recruits was much longer the next year when Smith’s signees included Shawn Allred of Sheridan, Todd Biggs, Steve Klum, Pat Nickodemus, Tom Potter and Elliott Reich, all from Casper, Shawn Burkhart of Yoder, Wes Gamble of Wright, Crockett Herring of Veteran, Jason Nickal of Torrington and Rich Van Deer of Cody. All became starters.

Other freshmen in 1988 who contributed to the Eagles’ success story included LaMoine Ferguson of Holyoke, Colo., Jason Funk of Hyannis, Jerome Hyatte of Rockford, Ill., Chad Kindle of Box Elder, S.D., Jeff Palser of Scottsbluff and Jim Switzer of Haxtun, Colo.

It also helped immensely when Lee Crawford, a rugged 6-foot-2, 230-pound fullback from Greybull, Wyo., returned to CSC in 1988 after skipping the 1987 season. As a senior in ’90, he rushed for 725 yards and also helped pave the way for Davey Jones to lead the nation in rushing.

The rejuvenated football program at Chadron State also attracted numerous transfers, led by Don Beebe, who followed Smith from Western Illinois one year after the coach had arrived.

Beebe had a spectacular season with the Eagles in 1988, becoming the first CSC player to score a touchdown in every game, then played nine years in the NFL and was on five teams that reached the Super Bowl. The Elliott Field stadium is named in his honor.

Others who switched schools in the late 1980s and played lots of football for the Eagles included Chris Anglin of Morrill, Dean Finnerty of Wheatland, Wyo., Mike Fisher and Eric Sylvester of Scottsbluff, Curtis Kallhoff of Omaha, Tim Lecher of Casper, Mike Lockwood of Bartonville, Ill., Pete Marek of Greenburg, Kan., Travis Parker of Hyannis and Steward Perez of Converse, Texas.

Perez’s story deserves explanation. In December of 1987, Clint Hungerford, who had grown up in Chadron and begun a long career working for the U.S. Forest Service in Chadron, called Chadron State from Texas and asked “Do the Eagles need a quarterback?”

The answer was definitely yes. Tom Overstreet had been the Eagles’ quarterback in ’87 and was a senior.

Hungerford knew of Perez because he had been his daughter’s classmate at Converse High School in the San Antonio area. Via telephone calls, Smith persuaded Perez to join the Eagles. He arrived on campus in January 1988 on a day when Chadron’s temperature of 26 below was the coldest in the nation.

Perez was tempted head back south but he stuck around and started every game tor the Eagles the next four years, completing 594 of 1,086 passes for 8,574 yards and 73 touchdowns. He threw 21 interceptions his freshman year, including six in the first game against South Dakota Tech, but the Eagles still won when Jay Masek kicked three field goals and both David Jones and Don Beebe scored touchdowns.

Perez was under center in both 1989 and ’90 when the Eagles were nationally ranked and reached the playoffs. When he graduated, he owned virtually all of CSC’s passing records, having completed 54.6 percent of his passes for 8,574 yards and 73 touchdowns.

It was good that somebody had answered Hungerford’s phone call.

Sadly, several of the standouts who helped make the Eagles’ great turnaround possible have passed away. Lee Crawford was the first when he was killed in a plane crash only a year after he concluded his athletic career at CSC. Since then, offensive linemen Curtis Deines and Mike Sorenson along with tight end Crockett Herring also have died.