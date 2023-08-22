Led by a new head coach, the Chadron Cardinals will open the 2023 football season at home Friday night by hosting long-time rival Gordon-Rushville. Kickoff is set for 7 o’clock.

As everyone in Chadron probably knows, Mike Lecher, who had been on the Cardinals’ football coaching staff 23 years and was head coach the past 17 seasons, sprung at least a mild surprise last March. That’s when he asked to be allowed to step down from the top job, and recommended Michael Sandstrom fill the position.

Sandstrom accepted the opportunity. As a Chadron native and an all-conference lineman for the Cardinals as a senior in 2007 and having been among Lecher’s assistants the previous seven years while also earning widespread acclaim as one of the state’s outstanding history teachers, Sandstrom knew what to expect.

He said he’s grateful Lecher is still on the coaching staff. So are last year’s primary assistant coaches--Jamie Slingsby, Mitch Barry, Josh Redden, Josh Digmann and Morgan Fawver.

Last year’s team finished with a 5-4 record. It had exceptional “big play” capabilities involving the likes of Xander Provance, Seth Gaswick and Malachi Swallow. Each of them was first-team all-conference last fall and are now on various college rosters.

Most of last year’s other starters, including all the linemen, were seeing varsity action for the first time. Now they’re the veterans and are being counted on to lead the Cardinals to the promised land this season. The 2023 team has eight starters returning on each side of the line.

Considerable attention has already been placed on the potential possessed by this year’s offense. The skill position returnees include senior quarterback Broc Berry and junior tailback Quinn Bailey.

Berry completed 77 of 135 passes (57%) for 1,316 yards and 12 touchdowns and also scored six times himself, only one or two of them quarterback sneaks.

Bailey became the Cardinals’ first 1,000-yard rusher as a sophomore when he averaged six yards a carry and scored 14 TDs. He also won a state wrestling championship and ran on two sprint relay teams that set school records last spring.

Huskerland Prep, the splashy statewide publication, has tabbed Bailey No. 2 on its list of the top Class C-1 underclassmen in the state. It’s also placed him on its C-1 pre-season all-state team at linebacker. [There’s] “not much he can’t do,” Publisher Bob Jensen wrote, then added, “he’s tough and a serious student of the game.”

Berry also is ranked among the state’s top 25 seniors in C-1. Jensen describes him as one of classes’ better “dual threats.”

Much is also expected from the other skill-position players such as Gage Wild, who will play tight end, and rangy wide receiver Trey Hendrickson, both seniors, along with junior Caden Buskirk, who will be stationed alongside Bailey in the Cardinals’ shotgun formation.

Both Wild and Buskirk will mix it up. They ranked first and third on the Cards’ tackle chart, respectively, last season and are expected to be about the best inside linebacker duo in the region.

Sandstrom thinks the Cardinals lines will be vastly improved with both more size and experience than last year. Senior Gabe Tidyman and juniors Jon Fintel and Owen Wess are returning starters and the coach says two more juniors, Bryson Bickel and Zane Cullers, are up and coming standouts.

Defensively, senior Darion Dye will be in middle of the line with Tidyman and Fintel playing alongside him. After participating in 49 tackles last season, senior Blake Rhembrandt returns at free safety.

This year’s roster has nine seniors, 14 juniors, seven sophomores and 16 freshmen. One of the frosh, Braden Wright, may start at wide receiver and/or cornerback. His twin brother, Bricen, and numerous other classmates are viewed as promising prospects. Rookie Tobin Landon is listed as the backup quarterback.

The probable starters are listed at the end of this story, but Sandstrom says the Cardinals also have others who will supply good depth.

They include senior Tyler Spotted Elk, who hasn’t worn football pads since middle school, but is bidding for playing time at both receiver and linebacker. Juniors expected to help out include Alex Fisher, Talon Jelinik, Jace Lien and Tobin Rust. Sophomore Layne Davidson is deemed ready to carry the ball on occasion.

Gordon-Rushville had one of its biggest and best senior classes in a while last year and is forced to rebuild, particularly at the skill positions, this fall. However, all three of its leading tacklers from a year ago, Colton Archibald, Caleb Heck and Kyler Vincent, are among the returnees.

The probable starters:

Chadron Offense

WR—Trey Hendrickson, 6-2, 165, Sr., and Braden Wright 5-11, 160, Fr.

Tight end—Gage Wild, 6-0, 160, Sr.

Tackles—Gabe Tidyman, 5-10, 170, Sr., and Zane Cullers, 5-11, 175, Jr.

Guards—Owen Wess, 6-2, 215, Jr., and Jon Fintel, 6-3, 250, Jr.

Center—Bryson Bickel, 6-2, 215, Jr.

Quarterback—Broc Berry, 6-3, 180, Sr.

Tailback—Quinn Bailey, 5-8, 170, Jr.

Wingback—Caden Buskirk, 5-9, 170, Jr.

Placekicker—Gunnar Lans, 5-11, 160, Sr.

Chadron Defense

Tackles—Gabe Tidyman, 5-10, 170, Sr., and Jon Fintel, 6-3, 250, Jr.

Noseguard—Darion Dye, 5-11, 235, Sr.

Outside linebackers—Owen Wess, 6-2, 215, Jr., and Zane Cullers, 5-11, 175, Jr.

Inside linebackers—Gage Wild, 6-0, 160, Sr., and Caden Buskirk, 5-9, 170, Jr.

Cornerbacks—Trey Hendrickson, 6-2, 165, Sr., and Broc Berry, 6-3,180, Sr., or Braden Wright, 5-11, 160. Fr.

Strong safety—Quinn Bailey, 5-8, 170, Jr.

Free safety—Blake Rhembrandt, 5-11, 165, So.

Punter—Broc Berry, 6-3, 180, Sr.