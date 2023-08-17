Chadron Football
Aug. 25 Gordon-Rushville
Sept. 1 at Gering
Sept. 8 at Mitchell
Sept. 15 Valentine
Sept. 22 Gothenburg
Sept. 29 at Sidney
Oct. 6 Ogallala
Oct. 13 at Alliance
Oct. 20 McCook
Crawford Football
Sept. 1 Potter-Dix
Sept. 8 Creek Valley
Sept. 15 Fleming, Colo.
Sept. 22 at Sioux County
Sept. 29 Cody-Kilgore
People are also reading…
Oct. 6 at Hay Springs
Oct. 13 Minatare
Oct. 19 at Banner County
Hay Springs Football
Aug. 25 at Paxton
Sept. 6 Potter-Dix
Sept. 15 at Arthur County
Sept. 22 Garden County
Sept. 29 at Minatare
Oct. 6 Crawford
Oct. 13 at Sioux County
Oct. 19 Cody-Kilgore
Hemingford Football
Aug. 24 at Leyton
Sept. 1 Sutherland
Sept. 8 Hyannis
Sept. 15 at Bridgeport
Sept. 22 at Maxwell
Sept. 29 Bayard
Oct. 6 at Kimball
Oct. 13 Morrill
Gord-Rush Football
Aug. 25 at Chadron
Aug. 31 Alliance
Sept. 8 at Sidney
Sept 15 Ord
Sept. 22 at Chase County
Sept. 29 Valentine
Oct. 6 at West Holt
Oct. 13 at Hershey
Oct. 20 Mitchell
Sioux County Football
Aug. 25 at Creek Valley
Sept. 1 Banner County
Sept. 8 Wauneta-Palisade
Sept. 15 at Potter-Dix
Sept. 22 Crawford
Oct. 6 at Cody-Kilgore
Oct. 13 Hay Springs
Oct. 20 at Minatare