Chadron High School volleyball fans will have plenty of opportunities to discover and become acquainted with the Cardinals’ thoroughly remodeled and revitalized gymnasium in the next three weeks.

That’s because five of the first seven competitions for Coach Blakelee Hoffman’s team be at home beginning 6 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday this week against Mitchell and Gordon-Rushville, respectively.

Following those matches, on Saturday the Lady Cardinals will play in a tournament hosted by Rapid City Christian and then be at home again for three of its next four dates through Sept. 12.

Everybody, including the coach, thinks the fans will like what they see: Both the expanded and upgraded facilities and the team.

Hoffman believes this year’s team, fortified by eight seniors, most of them with lots of varsity experience, will be solid. While each of last year’s three seniors saw lots of action, it’s unusual for a team to have so many experienced players available.

Six of the eight seniors played in at least 86 of the 97 sets last fall, when the Cards had a 16-20 record.

The leaders include first-team all-Western Conference setter Jaleigh McCartney, who also is a defensive standout and is one of the four Panhandle athletes pictured on the front of Panhandle Prep’s fall edition.

The other seniors include last year’s two top hitters, Demi Ferguson, who had 270 kills, and Taverra Sayaloune, who had 194. Others expected to see lots of action include Kenli Boeselager, Kendall Carnahan, Ashlyn Morrison and Kaylee Sprock.

Sprock, who was third on the team in kills last year with 150, sustained a torn ACL about six months ago and it was feared she would be unable to play her senior year. But Coach Hoffman said she was cleared to return to practice last week.

“We’re going to ease Kaylee back in the lineup, and are hopeful she will be able to play a full match by October,” the coach said.

Keira Haag, one of just two juniors on the roster, is expected to help in the back row while it’s anticipated several sophomores, including Beau Behrends, Jenny Pinnt, Raylie Pourier and Paige Slingsby, will also earn varsity playing time.

While Hoffman is optimistic that her Cardinals will be improved and fare well, she notes there’ll be lots of excellent competition in the Panhandle. Sidney, Scottsbluff, Gordon-Rushville and Alliance are all expected to have strong teams, she said.

Volleyball Schedule

Aug. 24 Mitchell

Aug. 25 Gordon-Rushville

Aug. 26 at RC Christian Invite

Aug. 29 Scottsbluff

Sept. 5 at Alliance

Sept. 7 Gering

Sept. 12 Bridgeport

Sept. 15-16 at Gothenburg

Sept. 21 at Scottsbluff

Sept. 26 at Gordon-Rushville

Sept 29-30 at Twin Cities Open

Oct. 3 at Rapid City Christian

Oct. 7 at Western Conf. Tourney, Sidney

Oct. 10 at Sidney

Oct. 14 at Valentine Invite

Oct. 19 Alliance