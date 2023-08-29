The Chadron High football team made Michael Sandstrom’s debut as head coach a big success last Friday night by blanking the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs 48-0 at Cardinal Field.

The Cardinals dominated every phase of the game, leading 20-0 at halftime and out-gaining the visitors 469 to 39 yards. The outcome was not a surprise, since Gordon-Rushville graduated most of last years team leaders and is in a rebuilding mode.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, demonstrated they will be a formidable team if they remain healthy because they have some weapons, including one of the school’s all-time outstanding ball carriers.

“It’s always nice to win the first game,” Sandstrom noted. “I thought we did a lot of good things. We ran the ball well, played aggressive defense that stopped their run, and had young guys make big plays.

“We’ve also got some things to clean up,” Sandstrom added. “We had too many penalties, need to improve our pass protection and we dropped a few passes, things like that.”

After the Cardinals were “three and out” on their opening possession, they scored the second time they had the ball,

To no one’s surprise, junior running back Quinn Bailey set the pace. He carried the ball 35 times for 257 yards for a 7.3-yard average and scored four of his team’s seven touchdowns. His yardage total ranks fifth on the Cards’ single-game rushing chart.

Bailey’s first touchdown came on a six-yard burst up the middle with 7:12 remaining in the first period, shortly after he’d romped 41 yards while breaking several tackles for the game’s longest play.

A bit later in the opening quarter, the Cardinals were assessed two 15-yard penalties that were just four plays apart. The first was on the offense and it forced the Cards to punt.

When the punt went only 10 yards, the Mustangs had the ball at the Cardinals’ 45. The second infraction was against the defense, giving Gordon-Rushville a first down at the Chadron 30.

The Mustangs soon completed a 14-yard pass from quarterback Johnny Ziller to slotback Kyler Vincent for a first down at the hosts’ 16. That’s as close to the goal line as the visitors got, and the 33-yard field goal they tried with 3:25 left in the first frame barely got off the tee.

The Cardinals took possession at the Gordon-Rushville 20 and went 80 yards to the opposite end zone in 17 plays. The drive included a seven-yard pass from quarterback Broc Berry to wide receiver Trey Hendrickson and 16 carries by Bailey, nearly all of them between the tackles.

Giving credit where credit is due, the Mustangs’ defenders proved to be stubborn. Following the pass completion, they didn’t allow Bailey to gain more than six yards on eight straight carries. But he used his strength and tenacity to pick up three first downs, and then had consecutive rushes of nine, ten and nine yards before diving the final yard into the end zone. That made it 13-0.

The Cardinals went ahead 20-0 when they completed their second pass with 5:12 left in the second period. It was a 28-yarder from Berry to freshman Braden Wright, who made the catch look easy. Moments later while playing cornerback, Wright had another impressive play when he broke up a pass just as the ball was about to be caught.

There was lots of action the final two minutes of the first half. The Cardinals threatened when Berry hooked up with Hendrickson on a 29-yard pass that carried to the G-R 25. But two plays later, Chadron fumbled the ball away at the visitors’ 10.

After the Mustangs were assessed a five-yard penalty, Ziller hooked up with Bronson Freeseman on a 35-yard pass play. Again, two plays later, the Sheridan County team fumbled and Chadron tackle Jon Fintel claimed it.

With less than 30 seconds left on the first half clock, the Cards got a first down at the 20 when Hendrickson caught another pass. However, on the next play, the spunky Ziller made a diving interception in the end zone to snuff the threat.

Gordon-Rushville took over at its own 20 and was immediately at midfield, when Ziller connected with Vincent on a 14-yard pass and the Cards were assessed another 15-yard penalty.

However, Ziller’s next pass was picked off by Hendrickson as the first half buzzer was sounding.

While the Mustangs opened the second half by completing a 21-yard pass from Ziller to Freesman, they soon lost exactly that many yards when the ball was snapped over Ziller’s head and he was forced to dive on it at the original line of scrimmage.

Following a punt, the Cardinals took over at their own 27 and marched 73 yards in eight plays for the game’s fourth touchdown. Bailey carried the ball all eight times. They included bursts of 12, 12, 26 and 13 yards; the last one for the TD.

About two minutes later, Chadron got the ball back on its 42-yard line. Bailey packed the pigskin three straight times for runs of 13, 18 and 11 yards for his fourth jaunt into the end zone.

The Cardinals were to score twice more, once late in the third period and the other with 8:17 left in the fourth.

Bailey’s 17-yard gain set the stage for the first. Sophomore Layne Davidson then carried the ball for the first time in his career and scampered 19 yards. Four plays later, after faking a handoff to Bailey, Berry connected on a 12-yard pass to wingback Caden Buskirk for the score.

The final TD came was posted by young Cardinals on a three-play sequence made up of a 12-yard keeper by freshman quarterback Tobin Landen, Davidson’s 14-yard gain and freshman Matt Lien’s six-yard burst across the goal line.

Senior Blake Rhembrandt, who also caught a conversion pass, was the Cards’ leading tackler while participating in eight stops. Alex Fisher was next with seven.

; ; G-R Chad

First Downs; 5; 18

Total Net Yards; 3;9 469

Rushes, Yards; 40-minus 45; 388

Passing Yards; 87; 81

Passing; 9-19-1; 6-14-1

Return Yards; 116; 28

Punts, Average; 9-27.4; 2-26-5

Fumbles, Lost; 4-1; 4-2

Penalties, Yards 3-15 5-65

Chadron 7 13 14 14 ---48

Gord-Rush 0 0 0 0 ----0

Chad—Quinn Bailey 6 run (Gunnar Lans kick).

Chad—Bailey 1 run (kick failed)

Chad—Bradon Wright 28 pass from Broc Berry (Lans kick).

Chad—Bailey 13 run (kick failed)

Chad—Bailey 11 run (Blake Rhembrandt pass from Berry)

Chad—Caden Buskirk 15 pass from Berry (Lans kick)

Chad—Matt Lien 6 run (Lans kick)

Rushing: G-R—Kyler Vincent 3-5, Austin Child 3-4, Wyatt Feddersen 7-minus 11, Johnny Ziller 8-minus 9. Team 2-28 (2 bad snaps). Chad—Quinn Bailey, 35-257, Layne Davidson 6-81, Broc Berry 6-31, Tobin Landon 1-12, Matt Lien 3-7.

Passing: G-R—Johnny Ziller 9-18-1, 87 yards. Chad—Broc Berry 5-13-1, 81 yards, 2 TDs.

Receiving: G-R—Bronson Freesman 2-56, Vincent 5-31, Jaxon Kearns 1-0. Chad—Trey Hendrickson 3-36, Braden Wright 1-30, Caden Buskirk 1-15.

Tackles: Chad—Blake Rhembrandt 8, Alex Fisher 7, Caden Buskirk 5, Jon Fintel 5, Owen Wess 4, Bricen Wright 4.