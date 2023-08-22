The threesome of Darren Drabbels, Derek Ginn and Brad Gates shot a pair of 59s to win the Championship Flight at the Security First Three-Man Golf Tournament at Ridgeview Country Club last weekend by a sizable margin.

The same trio also won the tournament in 2020 with scores of 59 and 61, but this year they duplicated their 59 from Saturday’s first-round on Sunday to win the top flight by eight strokes. A year ago, this year’s winners fired a tourney-best 58 in the first round, but their score soared eight strokes in the second round and they settled for third in the Championship Flight.

Drabbels and Ginn are former Hay Springs High athletes while Gates has a Gordon heritage.

Second place in the Championship Flight this year went to former Chadron High football standouts Joe Wild and Keenan Johnson and their partner, Justin Misegadis. They shot a 60 on Saturday, but they needed six more shots to complete the second round.

Third in the top round went to the Pine Ridge trio of Lars Backward, Joe Clifford and Bud Red Owl with scores of 63 and 64. Close behind were Cody Campbell, Conner Weingart and Richard Willey with a pair of 64s and Judd, Kourt and Hunter Hageman at 62 and 66 for 128 totals.

For the third time in four years, Neil and Ephrium Brafford were members of the winning team in the First Flight, but they had a new cohort this year in Lee Muma. In both 2020 and 2021, Karl Witt was the third member of the trio.

This year’s win did not come easily. They had to win a three-way playoff when it was nearly dark Sunday evening. The playoff contenders were Dan and Pete Johnson along with Rick Hickstein and a threesome comprised of Chris Bollinger, Hank Jackson and Justin Leman. The eventual winners had scores of 66-68 while both of the other overtime participants shot 68-66 during regulation play.

Fourth place in the First Flight went to Casey and Justin Downs and A.J. Grant with rounds of 68-67. Last year’s Championship Flight winners made up of Dale Engelhaupt and his grandsons Dylan and Nick Stetson were fifth in the Flight No. 1 this year at 67-69.

This year’s Second Flight was won by Jay Eliason, Cy Hartman and Phil Jensen, who played extra well on Sunday.

They were one of five trios that shot 70s on Saturday to set the pace in the flight. But their 65 on Sunday gave them a 135 total and a five-stroke victory after none of the other teams in the flight shot better than 70 the second day.

Clay Bremer, Luke Lunderman and Drew Weibel had another 70 on Sunday to share second place in the flight with a pair of Reys and a fellow named Heppner, whose scores were 71-69.

The Third Flight was won by Thomas Chamberlain, Peter Kruse and Troy Palser at 72-75, one stroke better that three members of the Jacobs family who had rounds of 75-73.

There were 41 teams, or a total of 123 golfers, in the tourney.