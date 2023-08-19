There are layers to kicker Wilson Yee, a transfer from Independence Community College in Kansas. He moved to Chadron in June and has been working out on the Chadron State campus and settling in.

When the cleats are off and the workout is done, Yee might be found at a local coffee shop, playing the piano, fingers flying, absorbed in the song he plucked out of his head and heart.

Yee, who got his private pilot license at 17 years old, expects flying to take a back seat for now. “There will be room for that later in life,” he said. For now, football is front and center.

Yee needs to do more lifting, he said, in pursuit of a good season this fall. Last year he was the primary punter for the Independence Mustangs. He punted 52 times, although it felt like a 100. Field goals were handled by another kicker last fall.

Although he’ll still be available to punt, Yee said placekicking is his strength. He hit 10-12 field goals attempted in his first season at Independence, the 2021 spring season.

It's a precision skill and lots of reps build accuracy: “You get a lot of feedback from missed kicks,” he said.

The contact spot is critical and the margin of error comes down to millimeters. Just a small change can produce a change of 2-3 feet in the result, he noted.

Yee worked out on Elliott Field with incoming freshman Jeremy Ortega the past couple months.

Sophomore Brodie Eisenbraun returns as well. He punted in six games last fall.

A native of Littleton, Colo., Yee found his way to CSC after accepting a scholarship from the Eagles last spring.

He graduated from Mullen High School in Denver in 2020. He played soccer until he was a junior, when he switched to football. He did not have the dribbling skills to play on the soccer field full time, coming in for penalty kicks when needed.

Once he switched sports Yee poured himself into kicking and getting his private pilot license. “I wanted to get into the Air Force Academy and figured that license would help my chances.”

It did. Yee went to a Prospects Camp at the Academy and was offered a chance to play for the Falcons in June of 2020. However, he was diagnosed with asthma and was told that was a disqualifier for being a pilot in the Air Force.

“I was there 6 months,” he said. He met the requirement for release and departed.

Yee signed with Independence before the Mustangs started their 20-21 schedule, which was played in the spring because Covid cancelled the fall schedule. The Mustangs were 5-2 in a seven-game season.

A torn patella tendon then shelved Yee’s 21-22 season and he rehabbed in Denver. He completed his flight instrument rating there before returning to Independence.

The Mustangs’ record was 4-5 last fall, 3-3 in the conference, and Yee was ready to move in a different direction. CSC was solid in its offer. Other schools took more of a “might or maybe” posture about what they would offer, and Division I schools wanted him to walk on, he said.

Yee, who attended football specialist camps in high school and college, liked the head-to-head competition with other kickers that some camps offered. He worked for one of the Kohl’s camps in Colorado this summer in late June.

Pro kickers trained or worked at some of the camps. Morten Andersen, the Hall of Fame kicker who played in the NFL 25 years, swapped film with him at one of the Kohl camps. For Yee, precision and efficiency are the focus. “From snap to kick should be 1.25 seconds—that is the gold standard in kicking,” he explained.

The piano is becoming a good outlet for Yee, a balance to all his pursuits. A music appreciation class in high school sparked his interest. Self-taught, he worked on his Casio keyboard sounding out notes of his favorite songs. He doesn’t read music.

The songs Yee plays are the ones he likes--music from the ‘60s is his sweet spot. There’s a bit of the Doors and Beatles in his selections, as well as an ‘80s piece, “Just the Two of Us,” an R&B recording.

To find himself playing at Fur Trade Days at the Bean Broker was unexpected. “I never imagined playing in front of people.”

The Chadron community, players and staff have been welcoming and made his adjustment easy. At his previous school the community did not have the same relationship with its college that he has experienced here. Feedback he gets when he is at the piano from patrons is reaffirming.

Yee said the atmosphere here also is good on the playing field with all the other specialists. Junior college was a contrast, where 6-7 specialists were all vying for playing times. At this point in his career, Yee said it is all about bringing out the best in yourself.

Yee’s parents have been supportive of all his endeavors, he said. They made the flying lessons and camps possible. His dad arranged for his first airplane experience in the air, in a private plane, when he was 12 years old.

“They have been great,” he emphasized.

Yee is a business major and hopes to one day own a business, perhaps a flight school or a kicking camp.

For now the focus is football—the top priority. He remembers the time he spent working out in his basement when Covid cancelled his senior high school year of football. He doesn’t take being on the field or competing for granted. Music will be a nice release when time allows.

“It is an extension of myself,” he added.