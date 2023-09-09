Those who have a hankering for some food straight from the griddle can check out the Blackstone Battle this Sunday, Sept. 10, from 5-9 p.m. at the Chadron Ace Hardware parking lot.

Jordan Mak said all of the food at the event is free, and there will be live music from the Tanner Johns Band. There will also be a beer garden available, though pop and water will be provided for free.

This year’s event also includes a raffle, with businesses participating in the battle also providing prizes. Mak noted there are some high ticket items.

For the competitors, grand prize is $1,000, second prize is $500 and third prize is $250. Those attending can buy tickets to vote on whose dish they think is the best.

Proceeds from voting and raffle tickets will go to local charities, and there’s no limit to the number of tickets people can buy.

There are 16 competing businesses this year, though previous years have seen individual competitors. Mak said the change is because last year’s battle had 16 people registered but only four showed up for the event. That was a lot of pressure for the estimated 450 people who attended, and having businesses should be more reliable. Further, Mak said, it gets the business names out there as part of the community.

Competitors can cook whatever they want, and Chadron Ace Hardware is supplying all of the food for the entrees. If people want to do side dishes and desserts, they have to provide their own supplies.

Mak is hopeful everyone shows up who is able to, to show their support for local businesses and local charities.