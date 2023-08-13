The Dawes County Commissioners met in regular session commenced at 9:26 a.m. on Aug. 8. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Webb Johnson. Board Member present was Vic Rivera and Jake Stewart.

Tourism Director Kerri Rempp met with the Board and presented grants for the Boards review and approval: Hereford Crossroads Event in the amount of $1,000; Harvest Moon Festival in the amount of $2,000; and Crawford Area Fund.

Though the Hereford Crossroads and Harvest Moon Festival grants were approved, no money was awarded for the Crawford Area Fund based upon recommendation of the Tourism Board.

Rempp went on to share highlights of her annual report. The Tourism Board spent $80,000 in advertising. Revenues generated last year were $243,000, being the second highest year. Dawes County also has the distinction of being in the top 20 of counties pulling in lodging taxes. $26,796.50 was granted in promotion grants and $69,000 was granted in improvement grants.

Social Media and the website have increased visitor’s coming to the area. The Tourism Department also hosted Interns and began an awards program.

Highway Superintendent Wade Yada met with the Board. Road updates included the following: All three districts are grading and filling holes from the recent rains. District 2 is working on a huge washout on Table Center Road with Mobius assisting crews. District 3 is grading and filling in washouts on Squaw Creek Road Crews are trying to get everything graded again. Mowing has been hard to keep up with due to rains.

Yada reported a culvert order should be delivered today to address up-coming projects. Equipment repairs are now all completed. Yada informed the Board that a site line study will need to be conducted on Road No. 50 by a licensed Engineer. A letter will also be drafted at the Boards request to address the removal of an obstruction on Road No. 50.

Treasurer Sam Wellnitz presented the six-month semi-annual report. He informed the Board of his intent to move a CD from Homestead Bank to Platte Valley Bank for a better interest rate. He may move the money market as well.

Custodian Brad Streeks presented two bids for concrete work in front of the Courthouse including: Alan Mintken in the amount of $4,250 which includes labor and materials, and Vintage Masonry in the amount of $15,927 which includes labor and materials. Mintken was awarded the bid.

Various department heads met with the Board to discuss the 2022 Audit findings. Several heads felt like the individuals conducting the audit could’ve been more professional in their approach.

County Clerk Cheryl Feist presented the Sheriff’s Distress Warrant Report, which was later accepted. There is a total of $36,369.89 in Distress Warrants with $26,216.61 collected and $10,153.28 uncollected. Advertising for the Sheriff’s position was discussed but no action taken.

The Board reviewed and approved the 2023 Inventories of the various departments.

The last order of business was discussion of the HR position. Kay Hill, tenured her resignation effective August 10 according to Commissioner Stewart. Hill’s resignation as Human Resources Director was accepted, and for the time being each department head will be responsible for their own HR duties in their department.

The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be August 22 beginning at 9 a.m. with a budget workshop to follow the scheduled Commissioner Meeting at approximately 1 p.m. Both meetings will be held in the Commissioner Room. All resolutions adopted by the Dawes County Board of Commissioners are available for public inspection during normal business hours of the County Clerk’s Office.