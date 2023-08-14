Tonight marks the encore show to close out the 2023 Bands on Bordeaux series, with Ashley Wineland of Phoenix taking the stage. Though it’s not the first trip for Wineland to Nebraska, she noted it is her first time in the Chadron area.

Wineland has been performing music professionally for 10 years, she said, seven of which have been spent touring across the United States.

She said her career in music as a “snowball effect.” She was fortunate to have access to music education while in school. She played trumpet in Band, and explored different avenues of art including Choir, and later met her mentor that who showed her everything about the music business.

“Over time, exposure to creative opportunities and taking advantage of them led me to where I am today.”

As to her musical style, Wineland describes it as “Country through and through,” with fun energy and strong stories. She further add that people can hear the traditional Country music sounds. While some songs have a modern flair, on others she likes to “throw it back to the good old Country sound.”

Helping provide that sound with Wineland are band members Lane Whalin on lead guitar, Felipe Carrillo on bass and Christian Warren on drums

Wineland said one of the top things to keep in mind is that this show is high energy, but they do take things down sometimes to tell some stories.

“You’re going to get a big share of my original music, as well as songs that, as far as Country music goes, we all know and love. It’s a very fun mix of music, but one that fits well with a lot of people.”

For those looking to get into the music scene, Wineland’s first piece of advice is to get to know the local community. “I feel like a lot of my growth, especially early on, was thanks to getting out into the community in Arizona, and really getting to know the incredibly talented folks out here.”

Further, she said people should take every opportunity they have to grow in their craft.

Bands on Bordeaux is from 6-9 p.m. at Railroad Park off First and Bordeaux. Kids games, food and vendors are also available. As seating is limited, people are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.