After almost 40 minutes of discussion on two agenda items relating to the same project, Rapid City Council approved the real estate transfer agreement between the city, Elevate Rapid City and 11 Main LLC for the city parking lot at 416 St. Joseph Street at Monday's meeting.

The motion for the real estate transfer agreement passed 5-3.

According to the agreement, the city will be selling the property for $900,000, which is $32.28 per square foot.

The cost was determined by a Board of Freeholders, a group comprising elected officials, city staff and the chair of the city's parking advisory committee to determine the value of the property. One of the elected officials was Alderman John Roberts, Ward 4, who is a realtor and helped compare sales and determine value.

Owners of 11 Main LLC approached the city and asked about buying the parking lot because of a need to expand the local technology company, Property Meld. The lot was not previously for sale.

Ray Hespen, co-founder and CEO of Property Meld, predicts the company will have more than 100 employees by next year and will eventually need more space. The purchase is an effort to expand their downtown campus.

While they still have some things to figure out, the current plan for the expansion project is to have additional space for Property Meld, some Wildfire offices, a tap room, condos and apartments.

Wildfire Labs, a technology incubator, is a six- to nine-month program that software entrepreneurs can participate in. The program will help find a business’s first customers and give them access to capital with the goal to build businesses in Rapid City, according to co-founder, Todd Gagne.

Also addressed by the council was providing a non-revocable, no-build easement to the east side of the lot to South Dakota Stockgrowers Association.

The city council provided direction to City Attorney Joel Landeen on the next steps to take with the easement. The motion was to conduct a survey to figure out how much space the easement needs to include, file the new agreement and provide the easement at no cost based on the survey. The motion was passed unanimously.

Landeen said the survey won't take long and should be resolved within a couple months.

The Stockgrowers Association currently has a revocable non-build easement. If someone buys the parking lot, they could build up to the side of the Stockgrowers building, potentially making the association remove windows and a basement-access stairwell, which Doris Lauing, executive director, said was her biggest concern.

The stairwell, ordered in 1956, includes a total of 82 square feet of which Stockgrowers owns 43 square feet while the city owns the rest.

Lauing said it was declared as a necessity for a fire escape and an entrance to the basement, and the city instructed the association to have split ownership of the stairwell.

For the windows, they would only have one at the front of their building if they had to close the windows on the side of the building.

"We bring a lot (to the) economy and the city has to realize it's not all young technology," Lauing said. "I don't have a problem with it, but don't kick us to the curb."

The first original plan for 11 Main and Property Meld was to build its expansion all the way to the Stockgrowers building.

SDSGA and 11 Main have had discussions to figure out different ways they could potentially use the space in between the buildings, whether it's a green space everyone can use or something they figure out closer to construction.

Gagne says they've always been supportive in getting the easement for the property and it's important to protect the asset they have.

"We think that, not only is the Stockgrowers a massive asset and a tribute to the history of kind of where we've been, we'd like to see that continued in whatever design we end up doing to support that," Gagne said.

Another concern of the project Lauing shared with a few council members is the downtown parking situation.

Community Development Director Vicki Fisher presented possible solutions to parking for permit holders.

Currently the lot has 108 permits out but not everyone uses their space every day. Fisher said they've never exceeded 80% occupancy even with over-permitting.

In the area, there are more than 90 parking spaces available from a block to a block and a half away from the current parking lot. There are also 70 covered and 20 uncovered spaces available in a parking structure.

"We do believe that we have sufficient parking without creating a parking issue," Fisher said.

She also said they will go through each permit holder, one at a time, figure out where they are going and try to place them as close to their destination as possible.

Alderman Greg Strommen, Ward 3, as a downtown business owner and having heard from other downtown retailers, said the city does have a parking problem.

He still feels like 11 Main LLC and Property Meld are a credit to the community and they’re providing jobs, but the timing isn’t good since the city gave away parking at 5th and Main streets as well.

He also endorsed the idea of having a corridor to South Dakota Mines and he wants to see the city be more involved with the school, but feels the parking issue needs to be addressed.

“I don’t think that the council is taking a strong enough look at the parking issues that we have,” Strommen said. “I hope that as part of this process, that we take a look at the parking and really get some solutions here, because I don't believe that what I see in front of me from Community Development is any kind of a solution that's acceptable for the downtown retailers.”

The city will own and maintain the parking lot for another year, which will give them time to figure out where to relocate people who use the lot. The city will also continue to generate revenue while 11 Main is designing the project and securing its financing.

Closing on the property needs to happen before Jan. 25, 2025. Once the property is closed, 11 Main has a year to start construction of the project.

If they don’t do so, or attempt to resell the lot without building the project, the city has exclusive rights to repurchase the property at its fair market value.