“It takes me 10 minutes literally to show someone how to save a life."

That's what Dustin Smoot, a trauma and emergency surgeon with the Surgical Institute of South Dakota, said about the training he does during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

For the last two years, he's taken a week off and traveled to the rally to teach people how to control bleeding and hemorrhages in a 10-minute, hands-on training at Deadwood Custom Cycles.

In August 2021, Smoot was traveling on his bike in the Bighorn Mountains in Wyoming. When he came around a corner, he hit some gravel and wrecked on his motorcycle.

He had severe leg injuries and the group he was traveling with couldn’t get a call out to emergency services right away. He ended up spending 90 minutes controlling his own bleeding until EMS was able to find him. Smoot said he spent 11 days in the hospital, had three surgeries and was in a wheelchair for two months. He has since returned to riding motorcycles again and teaches other motorcyclists the things he did while injured.

Because of what he had to do during his own accident, Smoot thought about the motorcycle riders that come to the Black Hills for the rally. From driving scenic roads to hiking, there are a number of things people can do in the area where cell phone service may be spotty or unavailable. Or it could take a long time for emergency response to find someone.

“We’re essentially turning a bunch of people into first responders at the scene while EMS is trying to find them," Smoot said.

With a grant from the South Dakota Department of Health, Smoot handed out 80 kits which have gloves, trauma sheers, gauze, surgical tape and a combat tourniquet. Items Smoot teaches people how to use during his training. They can be stored in saddle bags, which is where Smoot keeps his, or in a glove compartment in any vehicle.

He teaches people a three-step process. The first step is to apply pressure to the injury. If that stops the bleeding, that’s all you have to do. Don’t keep checking it, just keep the pressure on it until EMS comes.

If the bleeding doesn’t stop, then the bleeding is from down deep and you need some pressure inside.

He then teaches people to start packing a wound with a cloth. It could be a t-shirt or a rag. You would stuff cloth into the open wound, packing it as tightly as you can. Once that’s done, he teaches riders to apply pressure again like the first step. Just like before, if that stops the bleeding, the task is done.

If it continues, Smoot said it’s an arterial bleeding and that’s when someone would use the tourniquet.

For the tourniquet, Smoot tells people to remember the five T’s: two inches, tighten, twist, tuck and time.

First, the tourniquet is placed two inches above the wound. Then you pull the tourniquet as tight as you can.

“If they’re awake and you put one of these on, they hurt; They’re supposed to and it means it’s working.” Smoot said. “They will yell and scream at you, but they’re gonna buy you the best bottle of wine every Christmas because they’re still alive.”

The third T is twist. Once it is tightened, you twist the tourniquet until you can’t anymore before you tuck it to hold the tourniquet in place.

For time, Smoot just asks that you check the time to see roughly when you put the tourniquet on, so people at the hospital know how long it’s been on.

If the bleeding stops, leave it alone. If it’s still bleeding, than it isn't tight enough and you have to untwist it, tighten the Velcro more and retwist it.

Smoot says he does the training because he wanted to find a way to give back to people as a trauma surgeon. While it is something that can be used for a bike wreck, it can be used in other situations such as someone getting hurt at work.

He knows that one of the kits was used last year at the Full Throttle Saloon. EMS couldn’t find the injured person in the crowd because there were so many people and a few people who did the training broke open their kits and were able to control the bleeding by the time EMS got there.

"You just see that light bulb come on for people that think that you need medical school and a surgery residency and lights and masks and gloves and all these things to save someone's life and it doesn't take any of that," Smoot said.

Smoot plans to continue coming to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for years to come, but he hopes other rallies like Daytona Bike Week and Arizona Bike Week will want him to go to theirs as well.

He will also be at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron with a booth to teach the same training. Whether an injury happens because of a motorcycle or tractor accident, the process to control bleeding remains the same.